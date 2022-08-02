Bloomfield Mayor’s Back to School Party will Give Away Book Bags to Pre-K through 8th Grade Students

Read on baristanet.com
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
S.O.F.I.A. Welcomes Pamela McCauley as Grand Marshal for 12th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Start Out Fresh Intervention Advocates (S.O.F.I.A.) invites the community to celebrate that “With Awareness There is Hope” at its 12th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence in beautiful Canterbury Park. The Walk begins at 10 AM, and the program ends at Noon. S.O.F.I.A. is...
MontClairVoyant: Meeting Attendees Waited for the Council Instead of Godot
At its July 26 meeting, the Township Council went into a long executive session before hearing public comment from attendees — a number of whom left in disgust. Any positives to the Council’s action?. Sincerely,. Long and Winding Mode. That blatant rudeness might increase voter turnout in 2024...
Weekend Family Fun: Summer Reading, State Fair, Luck and More
Who is ready for the weekend? It’s time for some family-friendly fun, and we’ve rounded up plenty of things to do in and around the area. Check ‘em out!. The New Jersey State Fair will be held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds (37 Plains Road, Augusta) beginning on Friday from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM through Saturday, August 13. Activities include a lumberjack competition, demolition derby, monster truck show, truck and tractor pulls, a carnival, 4-H exhibits, an agricultural area, the Sussex County Horse Show, and more. Visit the website for a full schedule and ticketing information.
Montclair – Help Ruthie’s BBQ & Pizza Recover, Reopen From Fire
Exactly one week ago, Montclair’s Ruthie’s Bar-B-Q and Pizza suffered a fire. No one was hurt, but damage from the fire has caused the beloved eatery to temporary close its doors. Today, Ruthie’s shared photos of some of the damage from the fire and while repairs will take...
Montclair Crime: Man Steals Gucci Bag; Teen Girls Seen Throwing Rocks at Glenfield School
The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. July 28, 2022 (Hartley Street): The victim reported that his wallet was stolen from his vehicle between 12:00 PM and 4:30 PM. Approximately $230.00 in unauthorized transactions were later made against his credit cards at a Rite Aid in Newark.
Baristanet Profile: Wendy Fox-Warfield
Where do you live? We moved from 14 years in Montclair to West Orange. When did you move there? About four years ago; we are in a great neighborhood!. Where did you grow up? My husband and I both grew up in Baltimore, Md. We met at a Ramones concert in 1986 at a rock club, Hammerjacks.
Weekend Events: Live Music, Film, Literature and More!
This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough. So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening. NB: Check with the venue before attending in case of changes!
Liberal Laughs: ‘Last Supper’ A Deliciously Dark Comedy
Gov. Chris Christie famously derided residents of our area as “Communists from Montclair.” If you’re the least bit left leaning (with a sense of humor), you’ll love the “Last Supper,” a musical farce playing at SOPAC until August 7. The plot centers around five...
