Read on www.wilx.com
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Darius Snow opens up on position change with Michigan State defense
Darius Snow opened fall camp at Michigan State with some big move this off-season. In 2022, Snow has moved from safety to linebacker for the Spartans. Snow was a 3-star recruit from Carrollton, Texas, as the 437th top-rated prospect and 28th best outside linebacker for the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
WILX-TV
High School Football Practice About to Begin
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 600 high school football teams across Michigan begin formal practices on Monday. In Mid-Michigan, the opening game is set for 3:30pm August 25th, DeWitt vs. Haslett at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Waverly and Okemos feature new head coaches. Okemos opens the first week at Mason hoping to end a 23-game losing streak. The coming season features year two of the 11:15pm Friday highlights show, Friday Night Frenzy on WILX-TV channel 10.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker launches unique NFT opportunity with Spartans
Mel Tucker is putting out a unique collection opportunity for Michigan State fans. Thursday morning, the head coach of the Spartans announced the creation of “NFTuck.” It will be an opportunity for fans to purchase collectibles from Tucker’s vault of personal items. Tucker also announced all proceeds...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Tigers Assign Jung to West Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have signed their top choice from the amateur draft held earlier this month and assigned him to the West Michigan Whitecaps. Jace Jung is an infielder who played in college at Texas Tech. The Whitecaps are playing a six game series this week in Lansing against the Lugnuts and Jung reportedly will report to his new team for Friday night’s game.
mikefarrellsports.com
Fact or Fiction: Tampering, Nick Saban, Michigan Recruiting
In today’s Fact or Fiction, I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION. Duh. Pat Narduzzi is saying what we all know when he says that name, image and likeness rules were “probably” violated over the spring. Narduzzi, who accused Lincoln Riley of tampering when star WR Jordan Addison transferred to USC, feels that the lack of NIL guidelines are leading to black market deals. And of course he’s right. But who’s going to step in and set these guidelines? Only the federal government can do that at this point as programs will deal with massive anti trust lawsuits as will any governing body. The NCAA let the genie out of the bottle here and it’s not going back in. But I do like how outspoken Narduzzi is.
Tom Izzo, Michigan State Are Suddenly Red-Hot On The Recruiting Trail
Reinforcements are on the way for the Spartans!
Jett Howard describes the conversation with Juwan that brought him to Michigan
It might have seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jett Howard would commit to playing college basketball with his brother at the program coached by their father. Though he ultimately chose the Wolverines, forming part of a top-10 class that arrived on campus this summer, Howard seriously considered Rick Barnes and Tennessee. He even left a visit to Ann Arbor with the Volunteers remaining his favorite. But one “heart-to-heart” conversation with Juwan Howard sold him on Michigan.
RELATED PEOPLE
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State football adds preferred walk-on Brandon Lewis
Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans landed a commitment from Lansing Catholic High School defensive back Brandon Lewis on Wednesday afternoon. Lewis’ commitment comes nearly a month after he received a preferred walk-on offer from the Spartans in early July. Lewis is not rated or ranked, according to...
WILX-TV
Lugnuts Beat West Michigan Wednesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts beat the incoming rain and the West Michigan Whitecaps Wednesday afternoon at Jackson Field, 8-1. The six game series is now even at a win apiece after West Michigan won 15-8 Tuesday night. The series resumes at 7:05pm Thursday. The Lugnuts now have a 13-19 second half record in the Midwest League, 38-60 on the season with 34 games remaining and likely will miss the playoffs.
Mel Pearson deemed ‘not credible’ multiple times in Michigan hockey investigation, report says
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan hockey head coach Mel Pearson did not provide credible answers repeatedly during a WilmerHale investigation into his program, according to the report obtained by MLive/The Ann Arbor News. Pearson has been under fire since fall 2021 after a complaint was filed against him...
New Owosso football coach sees his hiring as win-win situation for everyone
FLINT – Ron Tyner and Owosso appear to be a perfect fit for each other. Actually, for everybody involved with the Trojans football program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
All City Golf Tournament Set For This Week End
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 92nd Lansing All City Golf tournament runs this Friday through Sunday at both Michigan State University courses, Forest Akers East and West. More than 140 players are entered and tee times each day begin at 8am. Leaderboard and pairings will be posted at www.glaga.org. Subscribe...
Cleveland Scene
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns This Weekend to Ohio for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
lansingcitypulse.com
Is East Lansing’s best Greek restaurant inside a sports bar?
The word “shish” means “skewer,” and shish kebabs are what give the dish its Greek kick. They’re essentially just skewered chicken cubes that have been grilled and then plucked into a big pile. Flavorful. Satisfying. Affordable and filling.”. You don’t have to be a Michigan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
Former MSU defensive tackle Jason Strayhorn faces real estate lawsuit, leaves Board of Education
Former MSU defensive tackle and current football broadcaster Jason Strayhorn is facing a real estate lawsuit. Real estate investors accused Strayhorn and a company he partners in of failing to submit payments. Strayhorn wrote a letter on July 29 resigning from his seat on the state Board of Education, just weeks after the lawsuit went public. According to the letter, his family will be moving to California due to educational and athletic openings that will better suit his three children. Strayhorn played football at MSU from 2008-11. He has stayed connected to MSU as a color analyst for football games....
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Threats force Michigan GOP to cancel Election Day event in Lansing, spokesman says
The Michigan Republican Party canceled a primary election celebration scheduled for Tuesday evening in Lansing after receiving multiple death threats and other promises of violence, a party spokesman said. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, said staff reported the threats to the Lansing Police Department. More: Meet the Republican governor candidates running against...
Comments / 0