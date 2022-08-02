Alabama Morning Drive: Tide lands commitment No. 17 in class of 2023

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, Tide fans! Welcome to our Tuesday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope each of you has had a great start to the work week as we continue to inch closer and closer to the start of fall camp.

Nick Saban and Alabama had a tremendous month of July on the recruiting trail and the staff in Tuscaloosa carried that right over into the month of August.

On Monday evening, four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne announced his commitment to Alabama giving the Crimson Tide its seventeenth commitment for the class of 2023.

Osborne is the No. 113 overall player and No. 12 defensive lineman in the nation according to On3’s consensus rankings.

Let’s take a look at a few other stories that Alabama fans should be monitoring this morning.

