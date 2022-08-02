ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Morning Drive: Tide lands commitment No. 17 in class of 2023

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrGnr_0h1il96n00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, Tide fans! Welcome to our Tuesday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope each of you has had a great start to the work week as we continue to inch closer and closer to the start of fall camp.

Nick Saban and Alabama had a tremendous month of July on the recruiting trail and the staff in Tuscaloosa carried that right over into the month of August.

On Monday evening, four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne announced his commitment to Alabama giving the Crimson Tide its seventeenth commitment for the class of 2023.

Osborne is the No. 113 overall player and No. 12 defensive lineman in the nation according to On3’s consensus rankings.

Let’s take a look at a few other stories that Alabama fans should be monitoring this morning.

Ohio State TE commitment Ty Lockwood is on flip watch

Florida four-star CB commitment receives offer from Alabama

That is going to wrap up our Tuesday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. Make sure you stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DL Kelby Collins sets commitment date

Kelby Collins tweeted Thursday he will announce his commitment on Aug. 13. Collins attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a four-star prospect on multiple recruiting sites. He currently has Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and Florida listed as his top 5. He officially visited the Gators, Gamecocks and Bulldogs in June.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Hoops Rumors

Nick Saban has telling comment about his Alabama team

Nick Saban’s standards are high every year at Alabama, but what he said Wednesday may give SEC rivals a bit more reason to worry. Saban told “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” Wednesday that his team’s 2021 campaign, which made it to the College Football Playoff final, qualified as a “rebuilding year” for the program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Richard Young and other Tide commits seek to flip 5-star Notre Dame commit, Keon Keely

The University of Alabama has been on a roll in recruiting its 2023 class since June. Alabama has 18 verbal commitments, including several in-state athletes. It is building an elite defensive back, running back, quarterback, and offensive line class, but is the defensive line next? Nick Saban has received commitments from Hunter Osborne and Yhonaze Pierre, but a marquee five-star is on the horizon. Keon Keely, a Notre Dame commit, is one of the top defensive line prospects in the class. Several Tide commits, including Richard Young and Jaylen Mbawke, are trying to flip him to Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold

Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart. Alabama head coach Nick...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The University Of Alabama
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Nick Saban’s machine lands another 4-star

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Alabama has now moved up to #2 in the recruiting rankings after landing in-state four star Hunter Osborne. Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday evening on the 247Sports YouTube channel. As predicted by the 247Sports Crystal Ball, Osborne chose Nick Saban’s team over other finalists Clemson, Tennessee and Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′

Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

3 teams ready to challenge Alabama for 2022 SEC crown

It may not have ended with a national championship, but 2021 did end the way a lot of years have ended since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa, with the Alabama Crimson Tide hoisting the SEC Championship trophy in Atlanta. Looking into 2022 as we begin fall camp around the country, not many teams stand a […] The post 3 teams ready to challenge Alabama for 2022 SEC crown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
247Sports

BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama

Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy