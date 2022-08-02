ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Brief: 'The First Lady' voted out by Showtime, and more

By George Costantino
 3 days ago
Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell take flight in the official trailer for the new film drama Devotion, set to open this Thanksgiving. The film looks at the military careers of Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner -- played respectively by Majors and Powell -- Black and white Navy fighter pilots who developed a close camaraderie during the Korean War, despite the racism Brown experiences as one of the first Black military aviators. Devotion also stars Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski...

Showtime has cancelled The First Lady after one season, according to Deadline. The anthology's first season focused on three different eras of the White House, following the political and private lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama -- played respectively by Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis...

NBC has renewed The Weakest Link for a 20-episode third season, the network announced on Monday. Regarding the renewal, host and executive producer Jane Lynch commented, "I'm very much looking forward to a third season of mocking contestants and encouraging discord." Production on season three is set to begin in fall 2022, with casting open at TheWeakestLinkCasting.com...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

