TwitchCon US slammed as organizers ease health guidelines ahead of event

Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
China halts cooperation with US over climate and military issues after sending missiles over Taiwan island – live
Beijing says it will withdraw cooperation on range of issues in retaliation for visit of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi
China halts high-level military dialogue with U.S., suspends other cooperation
BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Beijing announced on Friday that it was halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders, in retaliation for the visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
A back-to-school necklace sounds innocent — but it has a darker meaning
With back-to-school season coming up, it’s normal to see school-related topics trending on social media. But the latest social media trend, back-to-school necklaces, has a much more disturbing meaning than you might expect. What is a back-to-school necklace?. According to Urban Dictionary, an online dictionary that defines internet or...
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
BEIJING (AP) — China says it is canceling or suspending dialogue with the U.S. on issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The measures announced Friday are the latest in a promised series of steps intended to punish Washington for allowing the visit to the island it claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. China is holding threatening military exercises in six zones off Taiwan’s coasts. Missiles were also fired over Taiwan, defense officials told state media. China opposes the self-governing island having its own engagements with foreign governments. The Foreign Ministry said dialogue between area commanders and defense department heads would be canceled, along with talks on military maritime safety. Cooperation on returning illegal immigrants, criminal investigations, transnational crime, illegal drugs and climate change would be suspended, the ministry said.
