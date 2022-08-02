Read on www.diyphotography.net
Related
Amazon gives Alexa a new name
Amazon has launched a new wake word for its Echo devices in the UK.“Ziggy” is the fifth wake word option for Echo devices in addition to “Alexa”, “Amazon”, “Computer” and “Echo”. Customers can change the wake word of their Echo device customers via the Alexa app or the Settings screen on Echo Show devices, and all wake words options can be used with either the male or female voice options for Alexa.“We are constantly looking for ways to offer our customers more choices so they can personalise their Alexa experience,” said Dennis Stansbury, the Alexa UK country manager for Amazon.“The...
Google Meet could be working to bring team chat to your favorite Android games
We're sure you heard the news by now, but in case you missed it, Google's Duo video calling app will be merged into Google Meet. While the ins and outs of how that exact transition is being handled at the moment are kind of confusing, you can expect Duo to become Meet in the not-so-distant future. In the meantime, though, Google keeps working on new Meet features that will be handy as it transitions from a business/education-first service to a video calling app for everyone. One of them is the addition of integrations with third-party apps and services.
Engadget
Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for $40 once again
You can snap up the 4K streaming device for $10 less than usual. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Amazon launches fifth word you can use to wake up Alexa
Customers in the UK can now try a new wake word for their Echo devices - “Ziggy”. “Ziggy” is the fifth wake word option for Echo devices in addition to “Alexa”, “Amazon”, “Computer” and “Echo”. Customers can change...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DIY Photography
This free AI tool restores all your old photos in seconds
If you’re anywhere around my age, I’m sure you have a bunch of photos of your parents and grandparents that have seen better days (the photos, not your ancestors). Anyhow, you can now take those old, scratched, crinkled, and torn prints and restore them without any prior Photoshop knowledge.
Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser
If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
PC Magazine
Hey Google, How Do I Take a Screenshot on an Android Device?
Taking a screenshot on your Android device sounds like a simple task. You just hit a few buttons and the screen is saved to your phone. However, Android devices are not as uniform as iPhone, so methods can differ depending on the device manufacturer and OS version you're running. Phones...
technewstoday.com
My TV Keeps Turning Off – How Can I Fix It?
Don’t get scared if your TV keeps turning off while watching your favorite show. It’s normal for a TV to keep turning off or to restart by itself. There are few technical reasons why this may happen. Irregular power supply or misconfigured settings are the primary reasons the TV turns off itself. Or, in the worst case, the capacitor or any other components on your TV’s motherboard may malfunction, and you may encounter the issue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How To Connect Two Computers With an Ethernet Cable
Connecting two computers with Ethernet forms a local network. The lack of a router means there’s no access to other networks, but the local network still has various useful applications. The most common one being the ability to access, modify, and share resources between the two systems. As long...
The Windows Club
Stop Messenger from opening on startup in Windows 11/10
Facebook Messenger is not the best-rated app on the Microsoft Store, but it is still very popular. However, many users do not want it to launch at startup, though the application is configured to launch at startup. If you wish to stop Facebook Messenger from opening on Startup on your PC, please read through this article on the website.
TechCrunch
Facebook is shutting down its live shopping feature on October 1
Livestream video shopping became publicly available on Facebook two years ago, following a series of smaller trials and beta tests. The feature was designed to give creators and brands an interactive way to sell items, connect with viewers and potentially gain new customers. However, Facebook says it’s now shifting away from live video shopping to focus on Reels.
Android Authority
How to download Skype on any device
It only takes a few seconds to start Skyping. Skype is one of the better call and chat apps, offering HD video meetings, smart messaging, and screen sharing and recording, all for free. You can even reach those who aren’t on Skype by calling their phone number or sending an SMS text. Here’s how to download Skype on any device.
technewstoday.com
Audio Not Working on YouTube? Try These Fixes
When your audio is not working on YouTube, you might not get the best experience from the YouTube videos. However, turning up the system volume should make the audio work. Problems with your audio issue can usually be system configuration related. The backslash mark (\) on the speaker icon signifies...
DIY Photography
How to modify the Plustek 8100 35mm film scanner to scan medium format roll film
Film’s resurgence in the last few years has left many analogue photographers with something of a problem, particularly if they want to shoot medium format film. That’s the lack of scanners on the market capable of scanning film compared to 20 or even 10 years ago. Sure, there are some out there that can do medium and even large format but they’re often prohibitively expensive.
Insta360 Link will make you look like a work meeting wizard
Most webcams feel like drab PC accessories rather than proper cameras, but action cam maker Insta360 is aiming to take them up a notch with its a new 4K, gesture-controlled computer cam. The Insta360 Link packs a lot of the tech seen in tough cams like the Insta360 One RS,...
Digital Trends
How to cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription
So you signed up for a free trial of Apple TV Plus and just decided, "Meh, it's not for me." Or maybe you've had it for a while now and just want to save the $5 per month fee or try something else — hey, that's your business. The...
How to Build a Live Streaming App
Live streaming technology allows you to broadcast, watch, create and share videos in real-time. All you need to be able to live stream is an internet-enabled device, like a smartphone or tablet, and a platform (such as a website or app) to live stream. Live streaming apps are rapidly developing,...
CNET
iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
The Best Generator Deals of 2022: Honda, Generac, Predator, and More
A generator is a great item to have if you’re a homeowner. Whether you need backup power to your home or workshop or want to power up the RV or tailgate party, they come in handy year-round. House generators are especially nice to have during the hurricane and storm seasons coming up this fall and winter.
Add life-like voiceovers to your video content with a subscription to this text-to-speech app
These days, video content is one of the most effective ways to engage and connect with your audience. Why do you think TikTok is exploding in popularity? Even Instagram and YouTube have started integrating short reels into their platforms. Unlike other forms of marketing communication, video is most effective when...
Comments / 0