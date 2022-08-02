We're sure you heard the news by now, but in case you missed it, Google's Duo video calling app will be merged into Google Meet. While the ins and outs of how that exact transition is being handled at the moment are kind of confusing, you can expect Duo to become Meet in the not-so-distant future. In the meantime, though, Google keeps working on new Meet features that will be handy as it transitions from a business/education-first service to a video calling app for everyone. One of them is the addition of integrations with third-party apps and services.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 HOUR AGO