Le Claire, IA

Thiel to serve 90 days for boat fatalities

James Thiel Sr. will serve fewer than 90 days in jail in relation to the fatal 2020 boat crash on the Mississippi River near LeClaire. The crash was on Aug. 16, 2020, and involved Thiel’s 35-foot Triton and a 19-foot boat operated by Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, who was killed. His fiance, Anita Pinc, 52, of Moline, was also killed.
LE CLAIRE, IA
UPDATE: Davenport Police Department identifies serial spray-painting suspect

Update: Davenport Police Department has identified the "individual involved" in the case, according to a press release. The department, however, released no further details about the identity of the individual or their role. Original story:. The Davenport Police Department is looking for a gray suspect vehicle that was reported as...
DAVENPORT, IA

