ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IA

Lost Nation man faces sexual abuse charge in Clinton County

By THOMAS GEYER tgeyer@qctimes.com
qctoday.com
 4 days ago
Read on qctoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
qctoday.com

UPDATE: Davenport Police Department identifies serial spray-painting suspect

Update: Davenport Police Department has identified the "individual involved" in the case, according to a press release. The department, however, released no further details about the identity of the individual or their role. Original story:. The Davenport Police Department is looking for a gray suspect vehicle that was reported as...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy