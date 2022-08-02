Elkhart County Sheriffs Deputy struck by vehicle during traffic stop in Goshen

Read on www.953mnc.com
abc57.com
Plymouth man accused of leading police on pursuit, one woman injured following crash
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Thursday at 3:45 a.m. on a 2011 Ford Fusion on State Road 17 near Glenn Overmyer Drive, but the vehicle failed to stop, according to the Plymouth Police Department. The driver of the Fusion, 33-year-old Brett Kersey of Plymouth,...
abc57.com
Woman arrested on dealing and delivering drug charges in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police and the Marshall County Drug Task Force conducted an arrest during a traffic stop at the corner of Center Street and Laporte Street on Thursday at 3:45 p.m., according to the Plymouth Police Department. Lola D Fier was taken into custody on Level two drug charges...
WNDU
One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured. Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of McKinley Highway and Hoosier Avenue. Their initial investigation found that Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola was driving west on McKinley Highway and that a 30-year-old Mishawaka man was driving east on McKinley Highway when their vehicles collided.
abc57.com
One dead, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on McKinley Highway on Thursday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. At 2:28 p.m., police were called to the crash on McKinley near Hoosier Avenue. The initial investigation determined 30-year-old Trevor Reasonover of...
95.3 MNC
Corrected information from Elkhart County Sheriff regarding crash that claimed lives of Rep. Walorski, three others
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has released corrected information regarding the crash that claimed the lives of 2nd District Representative Jackie Walorski, two of her aides and a woman from Nappanee:. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has obtained updated information into the vehicle crash that occurred on August 3,...
WOWO News
Man arrested after Tuesday morning pursuit in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Hudson man is held in the Steuben County Jail after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop Tuesday morning. A Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop Austin Ray German, 23, at just after 5:30 a.m. on CR 500 S near CR 225 W. The deputy reported that German was on a small motorcycle with no working lights. That’s when German allegedly fled westbound on CR 500 S and started a short chase until German left the road into a field in the 2700 block of West CR 500 S.
Washington Examiner
Walorski's car crossed road's centerline, causing crash: Sheriff
The car in which Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was riding crossed the centerline of the road and caused Wednesday's fatal crash, according to authorities. It was initially reported that the other car involved in the incident caused the crash, according to Elkhart County Sheriff Jeffrey Siegel. All four of the occupants involved were wearing seat belts, Fox 59 and CBS4Indy reporter Max Lewis wrote on social media.
WNDU
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in deadly crash
Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hope has a special message for students who returned to the classroom on Friday. New principal at Prairie View Elementary School in Goshen. Updated: 2 hours ago. Goshen Community Schools have a new bus schedule, new principal, and a really cool dual language immersion...
abc57.com
Police identify bicyclist killed by train
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
WNDU
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
ELKHART COUNTY Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a scene that continues to leave many in shock. “It’s something that you never wish for anyone,” a witness told 16 News Now Wednesday night. Four people dead in a fatal car crash including Indiana Representative and South Bend native Jackie...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after fatal crash in Goshen
A man was arrested after a fatal crash in Goshen. It happened on June 10, when officers were called to the intersection of Pike Street and 3rd Street on reports of a three vehicle crash. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two others died from...
Deputies: 2 girls found after going missing in St. Joseph County, 1 in custody
Two young girls have been found safe after being reported missing out of Centreville on Thursday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office adds one person is in custody.
abc57.com
Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase
STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating Thursday night shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting occurred on Cleveland Avenue Thursday night just before 11 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. One individual has been taken to the hospital for their injuries. The situation remains under investigation.
WANE-TV
Police find pipe bomb during South Bend arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Police discovered a pipe bomb in a South Bend home Wednesday after arresting two adult males on several charges at 52000 Hollyhock Road. Indiana State Police and the St. Joseph County Police Department were working together to find a suspect wanted for a felony arrest, which led them to the house.
abc57.com
Suspect in machete attack had just been released from prison
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Charges have been filed against the man who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee with a machete on Tuesday. The report says the suspect had just been released from prison less than a week before the incident. On August 2 at 8:33 a.m., an Elkhart Police officer...
95.3 MNC
Male bicyclist killed after collision with train in Goshen
A bicyclist is dead after an apparent collision with a train. It was around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when police in Goshen were called to the railroad crossing at Lincoln Avenue. At the scene they found the male bicyclist dead. This is still an active investigation and there...
WNDU
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
