Elkhart County Sheriffs Deputy struck by vehicle during traffic stop in Goshen

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Hudson man is held in the Steuben County Jail after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop Tuesday morning. A Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop Austin Ray German, 23, at just after 5:30 a.m. on CR 500 S near CR 225 W. The deputy reported that German was on a small motorcycle with no working lights. That’s when German allegedly fled westbound on CR 500 S and started a short chase until German left the road into a field in the 2700 block of West CR 500 S.

STEUBEN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO