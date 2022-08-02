Read on qctoday.com
kjan.com
Iowa State Patrol issues a warning about a Missouri murder suspect
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol has issued an alert for people to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder in Adair County, MISSOURI. Jesse Rongey is #WANTED is considered Armed & Dangerous. If you have any information, please contact Adair County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-5621 or the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 877-926-8332 or usmarshals.gov/tips. (click on the image to enlarge)
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
Sioux City Journal
Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert
The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks. In a video posted...
Favorite Quad Cities Bakery Moving To Bigger and Better Location
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has made a big announcement on Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, that WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
WQAD
Ask Andrew: Farmers' Almanac predicts a 'glacial, snow-filled winter' for the Quad Cities
MOLINE, Ill. — Air conditioning units are buzzing in the distance, the cicadas are singing their magical song, and kids are going back to school; the perfect time to start thinking about the outlook regarding our upcoming winter, right?. Well, if you are a follower of the Farmers' Almanac,...
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
KWQC
Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End
So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois Attorney General’s Office: “Adams County has acknowledged that its closed session discussions…were improper”
QUINCY — The Illinois Attorney General’s office has received the recordings of the closed sessions of the Adams County Board and Finance Committee meetings for May and acknowledged the board’s actions during those meetings were “improper”. In a statement e-mailed from the AG’s communications office...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
wvik.org
Where Does "Plug-In" Power Come From in the Quad Cities?
The utility that serves the Quad Cities has increased the percentage of renewable energy it uses to provide electricity to its customers, especially in Iowa. Geoff Greenwood is MidAmerican's Media Relations Manager. I asked him, if a customer plugs in an electric vehicle, what's the source of the electricity that re-charges its battery? Of course, it's complicated. First, he says it depends whether you live in Illinois or Iowa. For Iowa customers, on an annualized basis (in 2021), 88.5% came from renewable energy, mostly wind.
KWQC
Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region to host Central National Meet
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. and will be on display in the Quad Cities as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on August 11-13. Mark Lousberg, Meet Chairman and board member of Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region, discusses how the competition will feature over 150 original and restored (as they were produced) motorcycles, trucks and cars from 1903 to 1997.
iheart.com
Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage
(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
Bad Weather Coming For IL: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
kiwaradio.com
Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Eastern Iowa Worth $2 Million
Bettendorf, Iowa — The winning ticket for this weekend’s massive Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, but five tickets purchased in Iowa came within one number of the jackpot combination and are prize-winners, too. A ticket sold at the Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf for the July...
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
An Eastern Iowa Man Just Claimed a Massive Lottery Prize
There's been a whole lot of lottery talk recently. Let's call in "Lotto Fever". With the recent massive 1+ billion dollar Mega Millions win for someone (still unknown) in Illinois, there's been a lot of folks, many here in Iowa, saying, SHOW ME THE MONEY!. We do know that one...
