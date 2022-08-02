ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kjan.com

Iowa State Patrol issues a warning about a Missouri murder suspect

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol has issued an alert for people to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder in Adair County, MISSOURI. Jesse Rongey is #WANTED is considered Armed & Dangerous. If you have any information, please contact Adair County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-5621 or the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 877-926-8332 or usmarshals.gov/tips. (click on the image to enlarge)
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
KIMT

A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert

The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks. In a video posted...
DAVENPORT, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota

The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
DAVENPORT, IA
K92.3

My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End

So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
IOWA STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois Attorney General’s Office: “Adams County has acknowledged that its closed session discussions…were improper”

QUINCY — The Illinois Attorney General’s office has received the recordings of the closed sessions of the Adams County Board and Finance Committee meetings for May and acknowledged the board’s actions during those meetings were “improper”. In a statement e-mailed from the AG’s communications office...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
wvik.org

Where Does "Plug-In" Power Come From in the Quad Cities?

The utility that serves the Quad Cities has increased the percentage of renewable energy it uses to provide electricity to its customers, especially in Iowa. Geoff Greenwood is MidAmerican's Media Relations Manager. I asked him, if a customer plugs in an electric vehicle, what's the source of the electricity that re-charges its battery? Of course, it's complicated. First, he says it depends whether you live in Illinois or Iowa. For Iowa customers, on an annualized basis (in 2021), 88.5% came from renewable energy, mostly wind.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region to host Central National Meet

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. and will be on display in the Quad Cities as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on August 11-13. Mark Lousberg, Meet Chairman and board member of Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region, discusses how the competition will feature over 150 original and restored (as they were produced) motorcycles, trucks and cars from 1903 to 1997.
EAST MOLINE, IL
iheart.com

Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage

(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
NEWTON, IA
K92.3

Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Eastern Iowa Worth $2 Million

Bettendorf, Iowa — The winning ticket for this weekend’s massive Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, but five tickets purchased in Iowa came within one number of the jackpot combination and are prize-winners, too. A ticket sold at the Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf for the July...
BETTENDORF, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?

Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

An Eastern Iowa Man Just Claimed a Massive Lottery Prize

There's been a whole lot of lottery talk recently. Let's call in "Lotto Fever". With the recent massive 1+ billion dollar Mega Millions win for someone (still unknown) in Illinois, there's been a lot of folks, many here in Iowa, saying, SHOW ME THE MONEY!. We do know that one...
IOWA STATE

