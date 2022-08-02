Police warn after scams concerning posts involving fake abductions, missing or wanted people surface on social media across Massachusetts

Read on fallriverreporter.com
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts
A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
Police: Speech therapist passed cell phone to ACI inmate
The woman had been working at the prison as a contracted speech pathologist, according to police.
Worcester Police Department announce death of 5-year-old K-9 Ace, who retired due to kidney disease earlier this year
A 5-year-old Worcester Police K-9, who retired earlier this year after being diagnosed with kidney disease, has died, the Worcester Police Department announced Friday. The German Shepherd, named “Ace”, was partnered with Sergeant Joseph Francese in 2018. He was certified in patrol and narcotics detection. “Ace is credited...
Local elderly woman swindled out of thousands from former caregiver; police warn there may be more victims
Chief Scott Raynes has announced the arrest of a woman after an investigation by members of his police department into the exploitation of an elderly resident of Little Compton. According to Little Compton Police, the investigation began when a certified caregiver, working for an in-home senior caregiving service, was concerned...
Fall River used car dealer sentenced to no prison time in money laundering scheme
BOSTON – The owner of a used car dealership in Fall River has been sentenced for money laundering. 53-year-old Augustine Osemwegie was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel to six months of home confinement and two years of supervised release. Osemwegie was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,500 and forfeiture. On April 21, 2022, Osemwegie pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.
BPD Missing Person Alert: 13-Year-Old Nah-Tayleigh Brown of Roxbury
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Nah-Tayleigh BROWN was reported missing from her residence in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury on July 30, 2022. Nah-Tayleigh Brown was last seen on July 29, 2022, at 6:00 PM, at which time she was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and multi-color/rainbow crocs. Officers spoke with BROWN via phone at the time she was reported missing, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to frequent the Mattapan area.
Fall River police officer fired after being charged with 4 felony counts, placed on leave
A Fall River police officer, who was arrested on domestic violence charges late last year and had 4 felony charges added in February, has been fired. According to Deputy Chief Barden Castro, on Sunday, November 28, 2021, Fall River Police supervisors responded to a domestic dispute involving a Fall River police officer, later determined as Bryan Custadio.
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
Suspicious package found in Middleborough mailbox; State Police bomb squad called in
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — The State Police bomb squad was called in after a suspicious package was discovered in a mailbox on Wareham Street in Middleborough on Wednesday morning. “Yeah this is the stuff you kind of see in the movies like ‘Hurt Locker,’” said Tyler Mathena, who lives next...
Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
Bristol County District attorney aids investigation that leads to prison sentence for Massachusetts drug trafficker
BOSTON – A Massachusetts drug trafficker was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. 38-year-old Hassan Monroe was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 17, 2022, Monroe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Monroe purchased and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed over one kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of cocaine base.
State Police see increase in fake Adderall distribution throughout western Massachusetts
Since April of 2021, the Massachusetts State Police CINRET-West Division has been focused on the increase in distribution of fake pills marketed as Adderall throughout western Massachusetts due to its large college communities.
Police arrest Fall River man on arson charges following fire that led to rescue of two people
Authorities have made an arrest concerning a fire on Wednesday that destroyed a building and led firefighters to rescue two people. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira at approximately 7:22 p.m., the Fall River Police Department responded to 784 Globe Street for a report of a fire in the hallway. Upon arrival, officers observed flames and smoke erupting from the entrance and stairwell.
Fall River Police arrest two after suspect crashes into cars, drives at officers, injuring one
Fall River Police arrested a couple early this morning, one of which is accused of driving at officers and smashing into several parked cars. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 1:00 a.m., Officers MacDonald and Bailey, were investigating suspicious motor vehicles in the area of Kennedy Park. Their investigation led to the arrest of Adam Hout, 36 from Cranston, RI on drug charges and resisting arrest. While Officers MacDonald and Bailey were in the park making this arrest, Hout’s girlfriend, Sarah Guy, 29 of New Bedford, drove her vehicle onto the grass and accelerated toward Officer MacDonald forcing him to move out of the way of the vehicle. At this point, Guy left the park area in the direction of South Main Street.
21-year-old recently out of prison after Fall River arrest indicted on several murder charges after officer killed, another officer and 15-year-old injured
Rochester, NY- The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office filed a grand jury indictment charging 21-year-old Kelvin J. Vickers Jr. with Aggravated Murder, Murder in the 2nd Degree, Attempted Aggravated Murder, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, two counts Assault in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree for the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, the attempted murder of Rochester Police Officer Sino Seng, and the assault of 15-year-old Tamaia Walker.
Billerica woman sues ice cream company after suffering miscarriage
BILLERICA, Mass. — A pregnant Billerica woman suffered a miscarriage after she at ice cream contaminated with listeria while visiting family in Florida, according to a lawsuit. Kristen Hopkins was in Clearwater Beach in May for a wedding when she ate ice cream produced by Big Olaf Creamery that...
‘You could hear the screams, you can hear the shock’: Cranston store owner describes moments after man was shot
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — “Last night, I happened to be in the shop and I heard a shot and ran outside,” Dennis Horton, a store owner, described the moments after a man was shot in Cranston Wednesday night. “You could hear the screams. You could hear people...
Woman pleads guilty to stealing benefits from Massachusetts veteran
A Rhode Island woman formerly from Massachusetts pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs (VA) and Office of Personnel Management (OPM) benefits from a veteran she was sworn to protect.
Despite Oppressive Heat, This Western MA City Won’t Allow Your Dog Here
Just two weeks after a brutal heat wave swept over the majority of the east coast, temperatures across Massachusetts are back into the mid-90s today with heat indexes climbing to over 100 degrees in some western parts of the state. Massachusetts residents are doing their best to beat the heat,...
Recover Fall River to hold Stand Against Stigma event across the city
Fall River will be holding an event to try and help break the stigma of drug addiction and overdoses. On Saturday, August 13th, 2022, Recover Fall River will stand together with members of the community to support individuals and family members who have been impacted by addiction and overdose. The event will support families who have lost loved ones and highlight the significant impact of addiction and overdose on not only the individual, but also their families and our entire community.
