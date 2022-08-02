Senator Mike Rounds – Weekly Round(s) Up – July 25-31, 2022

Fox News contributor Sara Carter interviewed Montana congressman Matt Rosendale about Chinese telecommunications systems being installed near US military bases on "Hannity." MATT ROSENDALE: I am very concerned. Again, it goes back to the monitoring. If they can pick up little pieces of data about when we have movements, where those movements are going, when it's taking place, then that gives them a very big advantage over our own military because we have an arsenal of ICBMs here that we need to protect, especially right now when we see all the chaos that's taking place around the world.

