Bedford, IN

Doppler Effect in effect as Stars start the race toward 2022 regular season

 3 days ago
wbiw.com

Crossroads Pitch will crown two winners this fall

BLOOMINGTON – The Mill, Bloomington’s nonprofit center for entrepreneurship and coworking, announced that applications are open for Crossroads Fall 2022, one of the largest statewide pitch competitions for startups. The fall event marks the debut of separate tracks for companies at the earliest, pre-seed stage of development and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Scouts Night will be held on Thursday, August 18th

BEDFORD – Learn all about joining Boys Scouts during the Hoosier Trails Council Join Scouts Night. Boys and girls in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade looking for adventure and fun are invited to join Cub Scouts in Lawrence County on Thursday, August 18th. Scheduled at various locations, signups will...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

INDOT Partners with City to welcome Gen Con back to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation is partnering with local organizers to welcome Gen Con attendees back to Indianapolis. Gen Con is a four-day tabletop gaming convention that draws thousands of people to Indianapolis each year. This year’s event will run from August 4-7, in multiple venues in downtown Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Heat Advisory in place for Lawrence County

LAWRENCE CO. – There is a Heat Advisory in place for Lawrence County and most of the area today with heat index values expected between 95 and 105 degrees this afternoon. If you plan on being outside today make sure to drink plenty of water and spend as much time in the shade as possible.
ENVIRONMENT
wbiw.com

Updated procession route information for the funeral of Officer Noah Shahnavaz

ELWOOD – There have been changes made to the original procession route. The following is the most current procession route and the changes have been highlighted:. The procession route from ITOWN Church, 12491 E 136th Street, Fishers, Indiana to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 is as follows:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ultimate Unexplained

There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Mills Pool closes for the season; Griffy Lake Nature Preserve is celebrated, and 17th Street reopens to two-way traffic

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Kyle Danell Hackney

May 6, 1969 – August 3, 2022. Kyle Danell Hackney, 53, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Vincent-Dunn Hospital. She was born in Bedford on May 6, 1969, to LaVerne and Gardell (Perry) Hackney. She was employed at Jay-C Foods in Bedford and was a BNL High School graduate class of 1987.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield

Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield of Oolitic was born on November 21, 1957, and passed away peacefully in her home on August 2, 2022. She was the world’s greatest amateur crappie angler. She had a passion for her plants and flowers as well. Carolyn was a member of the Dive Christian Church of Bedford, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Tedrow Graham Conrad & step-father, Jackie Conrad.
OOLITIC, IN
wbiw.com

Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library

INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Obituary: Lois A. Staggs

Lois A. Staggs, 79, of Bedford, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. Born November 7, 1942, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Robert and Lois (Strunk) Stannard. She married Kenneth D. Staggs on September 14, 1957, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2016. She was a homemaker and member of the Peerless Pentecostal Church. She loved attending church, sewing, and baking cakes.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Register to attend Becky Skillman Leadership Institute

BEDFORD – The Becky Skillman Leadership Institute was started to encourage leaders to aim higher, inspire others, maximize their potential, and express leadership in its truest form – through service. Join the Bedford Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at...
BEDFORD, IN

