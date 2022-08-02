Read on wrestlingrumors.net
Related
ETOnline.com
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking SummerSlam Official
Ronda Rousey won't be seeing the ring anytime soon. The 35-year-old wrestler has been suspended indefinitely by the WWE following her attack on an official during Saturday's SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee. The WWE released a statement staying, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, RondaRousey has been fined...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
wrestlingrumors.net
UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Comments On WWE’s Black Representation
“Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is firmly established as one of the top stars in WWE, and as a Black woman, she represents even more to many fans — a wider change across the WWE talent roster. “I do feel like I’ve come into the WWE at...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
See You Soon? Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Suspension
Update your schedules. WWE has a lot of major shows on its calendar and some of them are among the biggest of the year. That is going to be the case in September as WWE will be presenting its first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years. Such a show is going to need some top stars and that is going to be the case with a star currently missing from WWE TV.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Shares Promising Photo In Wake Of WWE SummerSlam Injury
Former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently took on current Champion Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam in an attempt to regain the title from ‘The EST of WWE.’ During the match, however, Lynch, unfortunately, suffered a separated shoulder and is now out of action for the foreseeable future.
411mania.com
Hamilton’s NXT UK Review 08.04.22
Oliver Carter pinned Rohan Raja in 5:25 (**¾) Sha Samuels pinned Bodhi Hayward in 4:43 (***) Isla Dawn vs. Blair Davenport ended in a no-contest in 7:15 (**) — If you’re on Twitter, give me a follow over on @IanWrestling – and check out the GoFundMe that’s still open for Larry’s family.
wrestlingrumors.net
A New Kind: AEW May Be Planning A New Show With A Very Specific Theme
It’s a different audience. AEW has come a very long way in less than three and a half years and a lot of that is due to the variety that you are going to see on any one of their shows. The company has figured out how to put together a bunch of different pieces to make events more enjoyable. This often means not focusing on just one thing, but that might be changing in the future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Shoots On If AEW Is Competition To WWE
Vince McMahon bought out WCW in 2001 and since that time, WWE has had very little competition in the pro wrestling space. Things changed in 2019 when Tony Khan decided to put his money and influence behind a new start-up promotion named All Elite Wrestling and, since that time, AEW has gone on to become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the United States. However, not everybody sees the 3-year-old company as true competition to WWE, a company that has been around for decades upon decades.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Announces Extended Backstage Roles, Bringing In Madison Rayne
Sharing knowledge is always good. AEW issued a press release earlier today, announcing expanded backstage roles for several of its current talent. The company also announced they are bringing in Madison Rayne to assist and coach their women’s division. From the press release:. AEW CEO, GM and Head of...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reveals Backstage WWE Raw Change Under Triple H’s Lead
With Vince McMahon officially retiring from professional wrestling in all aspects, Triple H is taking over Vince’s position as head of creative for the main roster brands, “Monday Night Raw” and “Friday Night Smackdown” which means there will be some change in how the shows are produced and ran.
wrestlingrumors.net
No Vacancy: New Champions Crowned This Week On NXT
History has been made! There are a lot of titles in the wrestling world and a lot of them are open for most wrestlers to win. However, there are some championships that are only available for a specific group of wrestlers, which means that the divisions can be a bit more compact. That was the case this week, as some new champions were crowned in a very specific division.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlingrumors.net
Back For A Reason: Surprise NXT Return Sets Up Final Showdown
He’s back. There are a lot of wrestlers on the NXT roster today and it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. As a result, it can be fairly easy for someone to slip away without being noticed. That can make for a big return later and a nice moment for the fans as they might not know it is coming. NXT did just that this week and a major showdown has been set as a result.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Results – August 4, 2022
The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match. Tasha Steelz joins Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary as Knockouts collide! Alisha gets dumped on her head by Evans. Alisha hits a Codebreaker but gets caught in mid-air on the follow-up crossbody attempt. Evans connects with a fall-away slam for two. Evans takes total control as she stretches Alisha across the steel ring post. Alisha locks in a submission but Evans fights out with a sidewalk slam. Alisha creates separation with a tornado DDT, then begins to build momentum with a Flatliner. Alisha hits a crossbody off the second rope to almost put her away. Evans connects with a thunderous Full Nelson slam to score the victory!
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 8/5/2022
Before NXT 2.0 aired on television, the August 5 episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. – Guru Raaj and Dante Chen defeated Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin. – Arianna Grace defeated Thea Hail. – Quincy...
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s Not Like TV: WWE Doing Something A Bit Strange With Riddle’s Injury Storyline
It’s not entirely the same. There are a lot of ways to present a feud in wrestling and some of them have been used in a variety of different forms. One of the most common is to have a wrestler injure someone they are feuding with and that is something still being used today. The latest instance took place last week on Monday Night Raw, but you wouldn’t know that at other events.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw video highlights: Fallout from SummerSlam
WWE's new era continued with the first Raw since SummerSlam taking place last night. After making their returns at SummerSlam, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY wreaked havoc last night, targeting Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. A match between Belair and SKY ended in a no contest as Belair, Bliss, and Asuka brawled with Bayley, Kai, and SKY.
wrestlingrumors.net
KB’s Review: They Did Something
We are living in a brand new reality in wrestling and that is going to take some getting used to over the next….well years probably. Following the retirement (or forcing out, whichever you prefer) of Vince McMahon, WWE is officially in uncharted waters and the boss is not there to steer the ship. That could create a lot of problems, but that certainly wasn’t the case this week.
wrestlingrumors.net
They’re Done: Top AEW Stable Has Violent Split This Week On Dynamite
That’s going to be a big one. AEW has been around for a few years now and the company has built up a rather deep roster in its existence. This involves a group of wrestlers who have been around the world with all kinds of success. That includes wrestlers being paired together in different units, but now one of those groups has fallen apart in a pretty violent way.
Ilja Dragunov Relinquishes NXT UK Title Due To Injury, Tournament To Crown New Champion Announced
Ilja Dragunov is no longer the NXT UK Champion. After successfully defending the NXT UK Championship against Wolfgang on the July 28 episode of NXT UK, Ilja Dragunov came out to address the crowd at the beginning of Thursday's episode. Dragunov came to the ring with a crutch-type mechanism, which seemed to worry fans in live crowd almost immediately.
Comments / 0