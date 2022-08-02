ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Animal auctions a highlight of the fair – West of the I

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH For many a youngster, the culmination of a year’s effort will be at the small and large animal auctions at the Kenosha County Fair. The large animal sale starts at 1 pm, Saturday, Aug. 20. The small...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
1440 WROK

The Cheesier The Better For This Tasty Festival In Wisconsin

If you love mac and cheese then you'll love this festival in Wisconsin. I remember as a kid mac and cheese was one of my favorite meals. Then it came back for a while in college. When I became a parent, my daughter also was a big fan. She would order mac and cheese whenever we went out for dinner. I was pretty excited when it became a "thing" again. Many restaurants are specializing in fancy adult versions of the childhood favorite. I'll definitely order it when I see it on a menu.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
kenosha.com

Kenoshan of the Week: Candy Eisenhauer

Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. As a longtime musician, Candy Eisenhauer is very familiar with an...
KENOSHA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Your Guide Music at the Wisconsin State Fair

We asked around to find out, which shows are must-sees at this year’s State Fair. THE WISCONSIN STATE FAIR is about more than food on a stick and cream puffs. It also has a lot to offer in terms of music. “We have retro, we have throwback, we have classics, we have pop, we have a little bit of everything,” State Fair spokesperson Tess A. Kerksen says. Here are her top picks this year, all at the free Bank Five Nine Amphitheater.
WISCONSIN STATE
wlip.com

Kenosha County Fair Opens Aug. 17th!

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Fair is less than two weeks away and preparations are going ahead full steam. Kenosha County Fair Manager Denise Zirbel told WLIP that crews have been working non-stop to get the fairgrounds in Wilmot ready for opening day. 2022 Kenosha County Fair Highlights include...
WILMOT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Das Fest: Polka, brats and brews

If you missed out on German Fest last weekend there’s another opportunity for you to "discover your Deutsch" at this weekend’s Das Fest. Brian is in Elkhorn helping them kick off 3 days of polka, brats & brews.
ELKHORN, WI
Q985

5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors

It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
LAKE GENEVA, WI
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend August 5-7, 2022

Shop locally, celebrate the Lake County community and hit the fairway. These are the things to do this weekend August 5-7. “Let The Road Take You!” Win a chance for an overnight stay at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois or four free tickets to Six Flags Great America. Take...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Wine Knot Halibut

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wine Knot, 5611 6th Ave., is a chic, yet comfortable, location for quality cuisine in downtown Kenosha...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
WEST ALLIS, WI
kenosha.com

A cut above: Tenuta’s is now selling ready-to-go charcuterie boards

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
visitkenosha.com

25 Things To Do Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is seen as the unofficial end of summer – though the calendar says otherwise! If you’re looking for something fun to do over the three-day holiday weekend, here are some ideas:. Experience the Bristol Renaissance Faire. Open Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day Monday - this...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
ozaukeepress.com

County may park struggling commuter bus

Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
musicfestnews.com

Inaugural Phlowfest Takes Over Alpine Valley This Weekend

Inaugural Phlowfest Takes Over Alpine Valley This Weekend. Phlowfest was scheduled to take its initial flight last August, but the pandemic had other ideas, and the festival organizers were forced to postpone for 12 months. The Phlow team asked everyone to Go with the Phlow. And now the event is...
EAST TROY, WI

