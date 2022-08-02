Read on dailybadgerbulletin.com
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Animal auctions a highlight of the fair – West of the I
Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH For many a youngster, the culmination of a year’s effort will be at the small and large animal auctions at the Kenosha County Fair. The large animal sale starts at 1 pm, Saturday, Aug. 20. The small...
The Cheesier The Better For This Tasty Festival In Wisconsin
If you love mac and cheese then you'll love this festival in Wisconsin. I remember as a kid mac and cheese was one of my favorite meals. Then it came back for a while in college. When I became a parent, my daughter also was a big fan. She would order mac and cheese whenever we went out for dinner. I was pretty excited when it became a "thing" again. Many restaurants are specializing in fancy adult versions of the childhood favorite. I'll definitely order it when I see it on a menu.
kenosha.com
Kenoshan of the Week: Candy Eisenhauer
Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. As a longtime musician, Candy Eisenhauer is very familiar with an...
spectrumnews1.com
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
Come out to the country for Von Bergen Farm's Sunflower Festival!
If you want to "up" your Instagram game or just have fun in a sunflower maze, head out to Hebron. The Von Bergen Farm is hosting their Sunflower Festival. Tim McGill got a lesson on these beautiful flowers for Good Day Chicago.
milwaukeemag.com
Your Guide Music at the Wisconsin State Fair
We asked around to find out, which shows are must-sees at this year’s State Fair. THE WISCONSIN STATE FAIR is about more than food on a stick and cream puffs. It also has a lot to offer in terms of music. “We have retro, we have throwback, we have classics, we have pop, we have a little bit of everything,” State Fair spokesperson Tess A. Kerksen says. Here are her top picks this year, all at the free Bank Five Nine Amphitheater.
Family-owned Island Lake grocery store to remain open through 2022
A grocery store that has served Island Lake for 50 years is NOT closing this month as announced two weeks ago. The owners of Island Foods said they’ll stay open through the end of the year.
wlip.com
Kenosha County Fair Opens Aug. 17th!
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Fair is less than two weeks away and preparations are going ahead full steam. Kenosha County Fair Manager Denise Zirbel told WLIP that crews have been working non-stop to get the fairgrounds in Wilmot ready for opening day. 2022 Kenosha County Fair Highlights include...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Das Fest: Polka, brats and brews
If you missed out on German Fest last weekend there’s another opportunity for you to "discover your Deutsch" at this weekend’s Das Fest. Brian is in Elkhorn helping them kick off 3 days of polka, brats & brews.
5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors
It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
visitlakecounty.org
Things To Do This Weekend August 5-7, 2022
Shop locally, celebrate the Lake County community and hit the fairway. These are the things to do this weekend August 5-7. “Let The Road Take You!” Win a chance for an overnight stay at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois or four free tickets to Six Flags Great America. Take...
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek to close indefinitely this November
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will be closing indefinitely after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) determined it must be used for aviation-related activities.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Wine Knot Halibut
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wine Knot, 5611 6th Ave., is a chic, yet comfortable, location for quality cuisine in downtown Kenosha...
WISN
State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
kenosha.com
A cut above: Tenuta’s is now selling ready-to-go charcuterie boards
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
visitkenosha.com
25 Things To Do Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day weekend is seen as the unofficial end of summer – though the calendar says otherwise! If you’re looking for something fun to do over the three-day holiday weekend, here are some ideas:. Experience the Bristol Renaissance Faire. Open Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day Monday - this...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
ozaukeepress.com
County may park struggling commuter bus
Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
kenosha.com
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
musicfestnews.com
Inaugural Phlowfest Takes Over Alpine Valley This Weekend
Inaugural Phlowfest Takes Over Alpine Valley This Weekend. Phlowfest was scheduled to take its initial flight last August, but the pandemic had other ideas, and the festival organizers were forced to postpone for 12 months. The Phlow team asked everyone to Go with the Phlow. And now the event is...
