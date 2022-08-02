Try It Again: Sasha Banks And Naomi Reportedly Returning To WWE

Read on wrestlingrumors.net
See You Soon? Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Suspension
Update your schedules. WWE has a lot of major shows on its calendar and some of them are among the biggest of the year. That is going to be the case in September as WWE will be presenting its first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years. Such a show is going to need some top stars and that is going to be the case with a star currently missing from WWE TV.
Ric Flair’s Last Match Comes Close To All Time Record Attendance And Gate Revenue
That’s quite the number. While AEW and WWE get the most attention in the wrestling world, they are certainly not alone. There are all kinds of other promotions, some of which have television or web series that you see on a regular basis. At the same time, there are other places where it is a bit harder to find them, and one such one off show did something very impressive.
It’s Not Like TV: WWE Doing Something A Bit Strange With Riddle’s Injury Storyline
It’s not entirely the same. There are a lot of ways to present a feud in wrestling and some of them have been used in a variety of different forms. One of the most common is to have a wrestler injure someone they are feuding with and that is something still being used today. The latest instance took place last week on Monday Night Raw, but you wouldn’t know that at other events.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Sign Sasha Banks Is On Her Way Back To WWE
Even more evidence. One of the biggest wrestling stories of the year has been Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on WWE and leaving the company back in May. The two were the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at the time and the titles were vacated in the process. There have been rumblings that the two may be returning to WWE, and now we have a bit more evidence.
They’re Done: Top AEW Stable Has Violent Split This Week On Dynamite
That’s going to be a big one. AEW has been around for a few years now and the company has built up a rather deep roster in its existence. This involves a group of wrestlers who have been around the world with all kinds of success. That includes wrestlers being paired together in different units, but now one of those groups has fallen apart in a pretty violent way.
The Other Side: Some WWE Stars Worried About Their Status Amid Company Changes
It might not all be great. WWE has been shaken up by the departure of Vince McMahon after decades of him running the company. That is something that was not expected for a long time and it is now time to make changes at a faster than thought pace. Some of them have already gone well, but there are a few wrestlers who are not so happy that things are being changed.
A New Kind: AEW May Be Planning A New Show With A Very Specific Theme
It’s a different audience. AEW has come a very long way in less than three and a half years and a lot of that is due to the variety that you are going to see on any one of their shows. The company has figured out how to put together a bunch of different pieces to make events more enjoyable. This often means not focusing on just one thing, but that might be changing in the future.
AEW Announces Extended Backstage Roles, Bringing In Madison Rayne
Sharing knowledge is always good. AEW issued a press release earlier today, announcing expanded backstage roles for several of its current talent. The company also announced they are bringing in Madison Rayne to assist and coach their women’s division. From the press release:. AEW CEO, GM and Head of...
Another Former NXT Star Signs With AEW/Ring Of Honor
Welcome to your new home. WWE has long since dominated the wrestling world but things have been changing a bit in recent years. The rise of AEW has shaken up the industry just a little bit, and while WWE is still the undisputed top company, AEW has offered wrestlers a new place to go that they might not have had before. It seems that is the case again with a former WWE wrestler.
Nice And Quiet: Interesting Backstage Update On MJF’s AEW Status
Of all people to not talk. While the focus in wrestling tends to be what happens between the bells, a wrestler having the ability to speak well might be even more important. Without a wrestler speaking to the fans and making them care, a story is only going to have so much impact. As it turns out, one of the best talkers in wrestling today has not had much to say lately.
What A Way To Go: AEW Stable Officially Broken Up On Dynamite
It was nice while it lasted. Stables are an idea that work very well in a lot of ways. One of the best things that they can do is bring together a lot of wrestlers who might not be able to get enough television time on their own. At some point almost every stable splits up though, and that is the case again with a stable that has been around for a while. This time it ended in a bit of a unique way.
Out Of Their Hands: WarnerBrothers/Discovery Merger Could Be Bad News For AEW
The important part. AEW has been around for a few years now, with most of its focus being built around the weekly Dynamite series. The show has built a consistent audience that rarely goes below a certain level, which is quite the selling point for the company. However, there are some forces at work that could cause AEW some problems and there is nothing they can do about it.
Backstage News on How Triple H Is Being Received As Head of Creative
It’s what you want to hear. According to a report from Fightful Select, there is a renewed sense of optimism backstage now that Triple H is in charge of creative for WWE. This is in the aftermath of The Game being in charge of producing both Summerslam and Raw this past week.
Hook Them Up: New Pairing Forms This Week On AEW Dynamite
Join the team. A manager can do quite a few positive things for a wrestler. There might be someone who needs someone to do the talking for them or someone who can bring some instant interest to them. AEW does that on a regular basis with a variety of managers who work for several wrestlers. Now they have another pairing which was formed this week and already has potential.
Back For A Reason: Surprise NXT Return Sets Up Final Showdown
He’s back. There are a lot of wrestlers on the NXT roster today and it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. As a result, it can be fairly easy for someone to slip away without being noticed. That can make for a big return later and a nice moment for the fans as they might not know it is coming. NXT did just that this week and a major showdown has been set as a result.
WATCH: Triple H Had No Idea Who Logan Paul Was Before He Came To WWE
It’s quite the introduction. Celebrities have a strange history when it comes to wrestling. There have always been famous people coming inside the wrestling bubble and at times, it can draw in an extra audience. That is a tricky balance to find though, as you do not want a celebrity with a small following taking up too much time. WWE has tried to find that balance, and now they may have again with a famous star. He just might not be famous to everyone.
No Vacancy: New Champions Crowned This Week On NXT
History has been made! There are a lot of titles in the wrestling world and a lot of them are open for most wrestlers to win. However, there are some championships that are only available for a specific group of wrestlers, which means that the divisions can be a bit more compact. That was the case this week, as some new champions were crowned in a very specific division.
What Could Have Been: WWE Dropped A Story For Liv Morgan As She Moved To SmackDown
The more things change. WWE has a lot of things going on at once, which is made even more complicated as the roster is split into two different groups. While there is some crossover between Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, there are some wrestlers who almost never move over to the other show. Now it seems that one of the newest top SmackDown stars was almost in a very different spot.
Let Freedom Ring: WWE Is Allowing Its Wrestlers More Freedom In The Ring And In Promos
Welcome to the new age. WWE is changing a lot in recent weeks and that is likely going to be the case for a long time to come. With so many different things taking place, the company is starting to shift away from what they have been doing for so many years. Some of those changes are things that fans have been wanting to see for a good while and one of those changes is already taking place.
REVIEW: Ric Flair’s Last Match: Please Be An Accurate Description
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
