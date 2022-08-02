Olivier Aubin-Mercier recalls trouble he had with an airline in a hilarious story at PFL 7 media day. Olivier Aubin-Mercier is getting ready for his PFL 7 battle coming up on Friday night in New York City, but this is not the most entertaining battle he has had recently. During the media day Aubin-Mercier was there to discuss his upcoming bout with Alex Martinez in the semifinals but when the topic of his feud with Air Canada came up it was too funny of a story not to tell.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO