Read on www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MMAmania.com
White: Amanda Nunes ‘absolutely dominated’ Cris Cyborg — ‘Shevchenko fight makes way more sense’
One thing we know for certain: It won’t be a featherweight rematch against former 145-pound champion Cris Justino. Not because UFC President Dana White has a personal beef with the Brazilian, but rather because “Cyborg” got “absolutely dominated” by Nunes when they first went to war back in Dec. 2018.
USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Aug. 2: Amanda Nunes reclaims No. 1
The women’s bantamweight division has a new name at the top, although it’s a familiar one. In the main event of UFC 277, Amanda Nunes dominated Julianna Pena over the course of 25 minutes. Whether she knocked Pena off her feet multiple times from strikes or dominated top position on the mat with hard ground and pound, Nunes turned in one of the most complete performances of her career to reclaim the bantamweight title and the No. 1 spot in the rankings.
MMA Fighting
Amanda Ribas vs. Tracy Cortez set for Dec. 3 UFC card
Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez are set to face off in a flyweight matchup this winter at a UFC card on Dec. 3. Multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting the matchup is being finalized after an initial report from ESPN Deportes. The Dec. 3 card’s venue and location have not been finalized.
Dana White says a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch: “I mean Amanda absolutely dominated Cyborg”
UFC President Dana White believes a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch. Nunes ( MMA) reclaimed her status as UFC “champ champ” last weekend in Dallas, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yair Rodriguez discloses what he said to UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski during chance hotel encounter
Yair Rodriguez has revealed what he said to Alexander Volkanovski when they ran into each other last week. Ever since his valiant display against Max Holloway and controversial win over Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez has been discussed as a potential next opponent for UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. While ‘The Great’ may be out with a hand injury right now, Rodriguez is hungry to welcome him back to the division when he’s fit and ready to do so.
MMA Fighting
Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell headed to Dec. 3 UFC event
UFC-ranked flyweights Matheus Nicolau and Matt Schnell will meet at a UFC event scheduled for Dec. 3, multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans told MMA Fighting after an initial report from MMA Junkie. Nicolau and Schnell respectively reside at No. 7 and No. 8 in the promotion’s...
mmanews.com
Oliveira On Makhachev Bout: “I Didn’t Want This Fight”
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has acknowledged that Islam Makhachev isn’t the opponent he was looking to face. Last month, the man set to appear opposite “Do Bronx’ in the next title fight was confirmed. Having been stripped of the belt following a UFC 274 weight miss, the Brazilian cemented number one contender status with a submission win against Justin Gaethje in Arizona.
MMAmania.com
UFC 277: Jon Jones welcomes Amanda Nunes into not-lying champ club, ‘Lioness’ responds
Amanda Nunes reached a rare milestone with her unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Not only did the Brazilian recapture her bantamweight crown, “Lioness” becomes just the fifth fighter in UFC history to reach double digits in championship title wins.
RELATED PEOPLE
2022 PFL Playoffs 1 weigh-in results: Anthony Pettis, Stevie Ray official for rematch
The weigh-ins for the PFL’s first playoff event of the 2022 season are in the books, and all eight postseason fighters are on the mark. Top lightweight seed Anthony Pettis (25-13) weighed in at 155.6 pounds for his rematch against Stevie Ray (24-10), who was 155.8. Ray upset Pettis in the regular season with a submission. But Pettis already had wrapped up the No. 1 seed going into the fight.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo picks Valentina Shevchenko in an Amanda Nunes trilogy fight: ‘She’s gotten a lot better’
Having reclaimed her status as double champion, Amanda Nunes may be headed toward facing yet another familiar face. UFC 277 this past weekend saw “The Lioness” playing with her prey just as she predicted, thrashing now-former bantamweight titleist Julianna Pena from pillar to post over the course of their main event rematch. Nearly finishing Pena on three separate occasions in round two, Nunes went on to dominate the later half of the fight with her grappling and violent ground and pound, slicing the forehead of “The Venezuelan Vixen.”
MMAmania.com
X-Factor! Check out some UFC Vegas 59 main card predictions
This weekend (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to UFC Apex and Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 59. While the main event of Jamahal Hill vs. Thiago Santos and co-main battle between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal both seem to promise violence, the rest of these match ups, well ... they leave something to be desired. Two Heavyweight contests and two women’s Flyweight bouts? What did the Las Vegas locals do to deserve such punishment? Oh, that’s right, it’s the culmination of the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
Michael Bisping shares how he thinks a Georges St-Pierre vs Anderson Silva super-fight would have played out
Michael Bisping is sharing how he believes a Georges St-Pierre vs Anderson Silva super-fight would have played out. Anderson Silva, 47, (34-11 MMA) is a former UFC middleweight champion holding the record for the longest title reign in UFC history. Georges St-Pierre, 41, (26-2 MMA) was a two-division champion in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ariane Lipski predicts exciting showdown with Priscila Cachoeira at UFC on ESPN 40
LAS VEGAS – After a delay in her quest to put together a winning streak, Ariane Lipski returns Saturday. Lipski (14-7 MMA, 3-4 UFC) takes on Priscila Cachoeira (11-4 MMA, 3-4 UFC) in a women’s flyweight bout to open the main card at UFC on ESPN 40 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.
PFL Playoffs: Olivier Aubin-Mercier hilariously explains his beef with Air Canada (Video)
Olivier Aubin-Mercier recalls trouble he had with an airline in a hilarious story at PFL 7 media day. Olivier Aubin-Mercier is getting ready for his PFL 7 battle coming up on Friday night in New York City, but this is not the most entertaining battle he has had recently. During the media day Aubin-Mercier was there to discuss his upcoming bout with Alex Martinez in the semifinals but when the topic of his feud with Air Canada came up it was too funny of a story not to tell.
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Anthony Pettis on rematching Stevie Ray just weeks after shocking sub loss; Sam Alvey on one last UFC shot
PFL lightweight contender Anthony Pettis and UFC veteran Sam Alvey join the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. As he prepares for his first shot at the PFL playoffs, Pettis addresses his shocking submission loss to Stevie Ray in his final regular season matchup and how his own errors approaching that fight ultimately led to his demise. Pettis will also discuss what it’s like to get ready for the exact same opponent as he prepares to face Ray again on Friday, just weeks after their first meeting in the PFL.
MMAmania.com
PFL’s Anthony Pettis admits he tapped early to preserve health, collect guaranteed paycheck
By the time Anthony Pettis stepped into the “Smart Cage” against Stevie Ray at PFL 5 last June, “Showtime” was already guaranteed a spot in the 2022 playoffs, based on points accumulated in the elimination rounds earlier in the year. In addition, the former UFC lightweight...
Comments / 0