POEM: Cause for Applause
EDITORIAL: A River Runs Through It, Part Four
While attempting to better understand one of the more complicated public issues in Colorado — the allocation of water — I happened upon a map posted on the Southwest Basins Roundtable website, showing the various watersheds in the southwest corner of Colorado. The San Juan River drainage; the...
ARCHULETA SENIORS: The Community Cafe is Open
Archuleta Seniors Inc. (ASI) is pleased to announce that the Community Cafe is now open to the public every Monday and Wednesday from 11am – 1pm. If dining in, please be prepared to show your vaccination cards. (If you have COVID-19 or have been exposed or exhibiting any symptoms, please stay home.) We are always offering Grab-n-Go meals Monday-Friday 11am-1pm at our convenient Drive Thru. Our meals are available to all ages by reservation, call or text us at 970-264-2167 by 9am.
