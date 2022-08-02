Archuleta Seniors Inc. (ASI) is pleased to announce that the Community Cafe is now open to the public every Monday and Wednesday from 11am – 1pm. If dining in, please be prepared to show your vaccination cards. (If you have COVID-19 or have been exposed or exhibiting any symptoms, please stay home.) We are always offering Grab-n-Go meals Monday-Friday 11am-1pm at our convenient Drive Thru. Our meals are available to all ages by reservation, call or text us at 970-264-2167 by 9am.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO