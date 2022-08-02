Read on pagosadailypost.com
‘Energy Outreach Colorado’ Receives 4-Star Rating
Energy Outreach Colorado (EOC) has been named one of the Top 10 charities who have received the most consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator as demonstrated through strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. EOC has earned this important recognition for 21 years in a row. EOC’s exceptional...
Share Your Love of Hunting in Colorado, and Win Prizes Doing It
For the fourth consecutive year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging hunters to take a friend hunting. As a reward for hunters sharing their expertise and love of hunting, CPW created a contest for mentors who take the time to pass on their knowledge, with prizes for the mentor as well as the mentee.
OPINION: Recount of Republican Primary Continues, with Lawsuits Filed
This op-ed by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on August 1, 2022. The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed.
EDITORIAL: A River Runs Through It, Part Four
While attempting to better understand one of the more complicated public issues in Colorado — the allocation of water — I happened upon a map posted on the Southwest Basins Roundtable website, showing the various watersheds in the southwest corner of Colorado. The San Juan River drainage; the...
