Pagosa Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle

Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
ARCHULETA SENIORS: The Community Cafe is Open

Archuleta Seniors Inc. (ASI) is pleased to announce that the Community Cafe is now open to the public every Monday and Wednesday from 11am – 1pm. If dining in, please be prepared to show your vaccination cards. (If you have COVID-19 or have been exposed or exhibiting any symptoms, please stay home.) We are always offering Grab-n-Go meals Monday-Friday 11am-1pm at our convenient Drive Thru. Our meals are available to all ages by reservation, call or text us at 970-264-2167 by 9am.
Pagosa Springs, CO
Durango, CO

