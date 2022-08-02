Read on pagosadailypost.com
Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle
Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
ARCHULETA SENIORS: The Community Cafe is Open
Archuleta Seniors Inc. (ASI) is pleased to announce that the Community Cafe is now open to the public every Monday and Wednesday from 11am – 1pm. If dining in, please be prepared to show your vaccination cards. (If you have COVID-19 or have been exposed or exhibiting any symptoms, please stay home.) We are always offering Grab-n-Go meals Monday-Friday 11am-1pm at our convenient Drive Thru. Our meals are available to all ages by reservation, call or text us at 970-264-2167 by 9am.
TIMELINE: Hiker missing in rugged area of Colorado backcountry, last seen 12 days ago
According to the Office of Emergency Management representing San Juan County, Colorado, a hiker remains missing after leaving the Molas Lake area for a trail run on July 17. Since then, more than 850 personnel hours have been spent scouring the area for the man, though few clues have been found as to where he might be.
Drug dealer in San Luis Valley sentenced to 16 years in prison
Karl Kloeppel, a drug dealer from Monte Vista who was arrested in 2020, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.
Three More Weeks Left, for Summer Season of ‘Broadway in the Mountains’
With the arrival of the month of August, Thingamajig Theatre’s summer season has only three weeks of shows remaining. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays until August 24. Tickets for all shows are available by calling the Box Office at 970-731-SHOW (7469) or visiting the Pagosa Springs Center for the...
