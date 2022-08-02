Start Growing That Lip Grass! National Beard & Mustache Championship Coming to Casper

Read on k2radio.com
visitcasper.com
7 Things To Do During the Indian Relay Races in Casper, Wyoming
One of the best ways to end the summer is by attending the Indian Relay Races Tour of Champions, September 3 - 4, 2022. From the contagious Native American culture to the impeccable sportsmanship and athleticism of the sport's best competitors, the Indian Relay is simply an experience to cherish for a lifetime.
BIG NEWS: Rosie’s Cantina And Mexican Food Is Now Open In Glenrock, Wyoming
The Summer of 2022 will go down in history as one of Glenrock's BIGGEST and best ever. Or at least that's what I'm claiming. First, the Town Square was completed. The space includes a stage, massive splash park, volleyball court, basketball court, and two playground areas. And NOW as of...
Do You Know Any Good Places To Ride Off-Road Vehicles In Wyoming?
If you haven't noticed, ATV's, side by sides, motorcycles and other off-road vehicles are very popular in Wyoming. With my recent purchase of a trail riding side by side from Casper Mountain Motorsports, finding cool places to explore has really changed for me. I like getting into nature and being able to hike, camp and enjoy the fresh air. The problem I see is, wanting to get deep into the Wyoming woods on a limited time schedule.
WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History
There's no doubt that Wyoming is full of history and if you're bored with the scenery, drive for 15 minutes, and the scenery will change. I feel sorry for the people that have never visited the 44th state, they really don't know what they're missing. The history of Wyoming is...
oilcity.news
TITUS Wastewater Solutions relocates to Casper with new HQ, manufacturing, fabrication facility on CY Avenue
CASPER, Wyo. — TITUS Wastewater Solutions, a wastewater manufacturing and distribution company, has relocated its headquarters, manufacturing and fabrication facility to Casper, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The company was previously headquartered in Prineville, Oregon, and began to look for a new home in late...
oilcity.news
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
Old Town Family Fun Hosting ‘Old Town Car Show’ to Benefit Casper AeroLab
If you have hot rod, classic, exotic or ANY vehicle that you'd like to show off, here is your chance to do so and for a good cause. Old Town Family Fun is hosting their first ever, Old Town Car Show on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, which will benefit the new Casper AeroLab, an aerospace afterschool adventure that is coming soon for local middle and high school students.
Casper’s CY Taco John’s has Closed, But Big Plans In The Works
If you're like me and love Wyoming based West-Mex franchise, Taco John's, you may have noticed driving down C.Y. Avenue in Casper looks different. The Taco John's that has been a fixture at 766 C.Y. Ave since the 1970's is no longer there. Yep, if you haven't driven by there...
VIDEO: Chancey Williams Plays George Strait Hit with Dierks Bentley at Cheyenne Frontier Days
Cheyenne Frontier Days has come and gone for another year and what an event it was!. The concert/rodeo/parade/carnival was as explosive as ever this year, and it featured tons of national recording artists, such as Jason Aldean. Kid Rock, Brooks and Dunn, and more!. But it also featured some local...
New Veteran-Owned Coffee Shop Now Open in Downtown Casper
If there is one thing that the majority of Casper residents love, it is their coffee and now there is a brand new downtown option for java lovers. Barbarian Coffee Roasters is now open. It is owned and operated by Marine Corps veteran, Jon Ramsey, and his wife Gale. They are located at 136 S Center Street, right next door to Sonic Rainbow. The new coffee shop initially opened its doors in late July 2022.
Thankful Thursday Schedule For The Fall 2022 Season
It's time (at last) for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday at the smoke-free Beacon Club!. We’re back Thursday nights for the Fall 2022 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $2 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.
oilcity.news
Monsoonal moisture expected for August likely to get some of Wyoming out of drought
CASPER, Wyo. — With about half of Wyoming experiencing drought conditions, monsoonal moisture expected in August could be a welcome sign for areas like Sweetwater County. Monsoonal moisture is expected in upcoming weeks and is likely to ease drought conditions in the state, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.
oilcity.news
Beartrap Summer Festival welcoming 10 musical acts to Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — The Beartrap Summer Festival will feature performances from 10 musical groups on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7 at Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain. Saturday’s headliner will be rock group Asia featuring John Payne. On Sunday, country star Jo Dee Messina will headline the music festival. The full lineup for the 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival is as follows:
Gas Prices Approaching $4 Nationally and in Wyoming
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.4 cents in the last week, averaging $4.35 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 50.9 cents lower than a month ago and 84 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.50 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.79 a gallon.
Colorado Man and Casper Woman Charged With Fentanyl Crimes
A Colorado man and a Casper woman were arrested last weekend and charged with fentanyl-related crimes that, if convicted on all charges, could land them in prison for decades, according to a Natrona County assistant district attorney on Monday. Matthew Maczuga and Kiley Fournier, both 29, heard the charges against...
LOOK: Beautiful Modern Casper Home Is a Dream Come True
Some folks are fans of old school, more traditional, style homes. Personally, I am fan of the more modern designs. I like things that look more space-age and more futuristic looking. If you're like me, this is the home for you. The house, which 3508 square feet, is being listed...
capcity.news
Governor appoints former Casper fire chief as Wyoming’s interim state fire marshal
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Mark Young to serve as the interim state fire marshal and director of the Wyoming Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Young will step into the interim role with State Fire Marshal Mike Reed retiring after six years in the...
oilcity.news
Casper approves liquor license transfer from Keg & Cork to new 307 Golf
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted in favor of the transfer of ownership of Retail Liquor License No. 13 from the Keg & Cork to 307 Golf. The City Council’s decision also gave the green light for the transfer of the location where the liquor license can be used to 455 Thelma Drive, where 307 Golf plans to operate inside the building that used to house the Wyoming Athletic Club.
Hageman and Bouchard Both Agree Election Stolen At Politics in the Park
On Wednesday, the Natrona County Republican Women hosted another candidate forum for those running in the Republican primary for the Wyoming House. While Wyoming's current representative, Liz Cheney didn't show up, along with several other smaller candidates, Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by Trump and is currently leading in the polls, and state Senator Anthony Bouchard, did appear.
100 years ago TODAY–Natrona County’s Teapot Dome Scandal
If you live in Casper for long enough you’ll probably hear about the Teapot Dome Scandal of the 1920s involving “ornery oil tycoons, poker-playing politicians, illegal liquor sales, a murder-suicide, a womanizing president and a bagful of bribery cash delivered on the sly” (History.com). The Scandal revealed...
