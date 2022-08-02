Read on pagosadailypost.com
beckersspine.com
5 fast facts on Orthopedic Centers of Colorado
Here are five things to know about Orthopedic Centers of Colorado, based in Denver:. 1. Orthopedic Centers of Colorado has 22 locations across the state, according to its website. 2. The company is partnered with One World Surgery, a nonprofit that delivers surgical services to developing countries. 3. Orthopedic Centers...
rockydailynews.com
Colorado Psychiatrist Howard Weiss Indicted On 100 Counts Related To ‘Pill Mill’
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver area doctor is accused of running what’s often referred to as a “pill mill” by overprescribing strong and highly addictive drugs to his patients. The case comes to light less than a month after lawmakers decided to take a closer look at the program designed to keep it from happening and found it hasn’t been working for years.
coloradosun.com
Jared Polis’ name isn’t on TABOR refund checks heading to Coloradans. But it will be on a letter accompanying them.
A letter from Gov. Jared Polis will accompany Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refund checks that are starting to be sent to Coloradans this week in the latest Democratic move around the money that’s sure to stoke more Republican allegations of political opportunism heading into the November election. In...
KRDO
Women’s Wellness Connection program offers free cancer screenings at hundreds of clinics across Colorado
COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) is trying to emphasize the importance of staying up to date on routine cancer screenings. In an effort to encourage Colorado women to engage in valuable preventative care, like mammograms and Pap tests, the CDPHE is launching a campaign to raise awareness of the Women's Wellness Connection program.
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday in honor of the passing of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski from Indiana.
Teenage burn victim given new outlook on life through 'spray-on skin' treatment
A New Mexico teen is now able to recognize himself in the mirror thanks to a new treatment at UCHealth’s Burn and Frostbite Center in Aurora.
Did you know that this state park was Colorado’s first?
Harvey Gap, Roxborough and Stagecoach are just a few of the parks spread all across Colorado, but of the 42 official state parks, do you know which was crowned first?
pagosadailypost.com
‘Energy Outreach Colorado’ Receives 4-Star Rating
Energy Outreach Colorado (EOC) has been named one of the Top 10 charities who have received the most consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator as demonstrated through strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. EOC has earned this important recognition for 21 years in a row. EOC’s exceptional...
Only 7 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
After seeing a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July in Colorado, rates continue to drop across the state.
Recount confirms Tina Peters lost her Secretary of State primary
Election denier Tina Peters did not close the gap in the statewide Secretary of State Republican primary recount and fell far short of the votes she lost the election by.
Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado
Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000, event organizers said. Many of those motorcyclists travel from and through Colorado on their way to the Black Hills of South Dakota. So far in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have been reported in Colorado compared to 78 this time last year, CDOT said in its news release Thursday. In total there have been 140 deaths involving impaired drivers in Colorado this year, which is a 3% increase over last year. The latest DUI enforcement period in July resulted in 127 arrests across 71 agencies. Colorado Springs police had the highest number of arrests with 24, followed by Denver with 15 and Lakewood with 10.
Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 1-Aug. 7, 2022
More than 1,599,400 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 66,700 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the CDPHE.
Better Safe Than Sorry: The Law on Collecting Rainwater in Colorado
Every drop of water in Colorado is precious, but there are several restrictions in place when it comes to saving that water for yourself. According to the legal code of Colorado, Section 37-96.5-103, C.R.S., precipitation (rainwater) is only allowed to be collected in rain barrels from the rooftops of certain residential properties.
pagosadailypost.com
Military, Vets Get Free Entry into Colorado State Parks in August
As a thank you to U.S. military members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers active duty military, veterans and the National Guard free admission to all state parks for the month of August. Military members and veterans, resident and nonresident, can pick up a free August Military Pass at any Colorado...
Most TABOR refund checks will be in the hands of Coloradans next week
Watch your mailboxes, Colorado, because the state has already started the process of printing and mailing out 2.4 million checks to Colorado residents as part of TABOR refund program.
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s largest wild horse roundup in history ends with 864 captured animals, and plans for ongoing fertility control
MEEKER — The third large-scale helicopter roundup of Colorado mustangs within a year ended Tuesday in dusty sagebrush country on the far western edge of the state, part of a massive effort by federal land managers to thin the wild horse population across the West. Wranglers and a helicopter...
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
Where to pick sunflowers in Colorado this summer
If the world feels gloomy these days, here's one fun way to find some cheer. Details: A bright and beautiful 15-acre sunflower field — with nearly 20 varieties ranging in colors and sizes — is blooming at Anderson Farms in Erie, just 45 minutes north of Denver.Timed 30-minute tickets ($12 for visitors ages 4 and up) include a wagon ride to and from the field, along with hidden photo ops.And take a bouquet home when you buy an all-you-can-fill bag ($10) or a French market bucket ($25). Of note: Tickets are limited, and the farm's second annual festival runs from Thursday to Sunday each week through Aug. 28 — so act quickly!
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
KKTV
WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on “Colorado Cash Back” on Tuesday. You can watch a replay from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article. Starting this week, the first round of physical checks were mailed out to Colorado taxpayers...
