Colorado State

beckersspine.com

5 fast facts on Orthopedic Centers of Colorado

Here are five things to know about Orthopedic Centers of Colorado, based in Denver:. 1. Orthopedic Centers of Colorado has 22 locations across the state, according to its website. 2. The company is partnered with One World Surgery, a nonprofit that delivers surgical services to developing countries. 3. Orthopedic Centers...
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

Colorado Psychiatrist Howard Weiss Indicted On 100 Counts Related To ‘Pill Mill’

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver area doctor is accused of running what’s often referred to as a “pill mill” by overprescribing strong and highly addictive drugs to his patients. The case comes to light less than a month after lawmakers decided to take a closer look at the program designed to keep it from happening and found it hasn’t been working for years.
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Women’s Wellness Connection program offers free cancer screenings at hundreds of clinics across Colorado

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) is trying to emphasize the importance of staying up to date on routine cancer screenings. In an effort to encourage Colorado women to engage in valuable preventative care, like mammograms and Pap tests, the CDPHE is launching a campaign to raise awareness of the Women's Wellness Connection program.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado State
Colorado Health
Colorado Government
pagosadailypost.com

‘Energy Outreach Colorado’ Receives 4-Star Rating

Energy Outreach Colorado (EOC) has been named one of the Top 10 charities who have received the most consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator as demonstrated through strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. EOC has earned this important recognition for 21 years in a row. EOC’s exceptional...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000, event organizers said. Many of those motorcyclists travel from and through Colorado on their way to the Black Hills of South Dakota. So far in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have been reported in Colorado compared to 78 this time last year, CDOT said in its news release Thursday. In total there have been 140 deaths involving impaired drivers in Colorado this year, which is a 3% increase over last year. The latest DUI enforcement period in July resulted in 127 arrests across 71 agencies. Colorado Springs police had the highest number of arrests with 24, followed by Denver with 15 and Lakewood with 10.
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
pagosadailypost.com

Military, Vets Get Free Entry into Colorado State Parks in August

As a thank you to U.S. military members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers active duty military, veterans and the National Guard free admission to all state parks for the month of August. Military members and veterans, resident and nonresident, can pick up a free August Military Pass at any Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Where to pick sunflowers in Colorado this summer

If the world feels gloomy these days, here's one fun way to find some cheer. Details: A bright and beautiful 15-acre sunflower field — with nearly 20 varieties ranging in colors and sizes — is blooming at Anderson Farms in Erie, just 45 minutes north of Denver.Timed 30-minute tickets ($12 for visitors ages 4 and up) include a wagon ride to and from the field, along with hidden photo ops.And take a bouquet home when you buy an all-you-can-fill bag ($10) or a French market bucket ($25). Of note: Tickets are limited, and the farm's second annual festival runs from Thursday to Sunday each week through Aug. 28 — so act quickly!
ERIE, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on “Colorado Cash Back” on Tuesday. You can watch a replay from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article. Starting this week, the first round of physical checks were mailed out to Colorado taxpayers...
COLORADO STATE

