2 polls show Hochul leading Zeldin, but also voter dissatisfaction in New York

By Nick Reisman
nystateofpolitics.com
 3 days ago
Wake Up America before its to late
3d ago

Don’t believe the polls get out and vote and get everyone you know to get out and vote in Nov we can take this state back now is the time to do it.

Joe
3d ago

Please people of my our great state. We need to change things up. Vote Red. We will give the new politicians a couple of terms. If they fail us. We vote them out!!

Johnny tyler
3d ago

she closed 7 prisons. she stand behind bail reform. she give 600 million to the Buffalo bills for a new stadium. what good has she done?

