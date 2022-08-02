2 polls show Hochul leading Zeldin, but also voter dissatisfaction in New York

Read on nystateofpolitics.com
Wake Up America before its to late
3d ago
Don’t believe the polls get out and vote and get everyone you know to get out and vote in Nov we can take this state back now is the time to do it.
Joe
3d ago
Please people of my our great state. We need to change things up. Vote Red. We will give the new politicians a couple of terms. If they fail us. We vote them out!!
Johnny tyler
3d ago
she closed 7 prisons. she stand behind bail reform. she give 600 million to the Buffalo bills for a new stadium. what good has she done?
Siena Poll shows Hochul ahead in NY gubernatorial race
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)—The most recent Siena Poll asked likely voters where they stand when it comes to November’s gubernatorial race. While Democrats overwhelmingly sided with Governor Kathy Hochul, and Republicans with Lee Zeldin, the Independent voters are closely split, leaning slightly towards Zeldin. “In a state that has more than twice as many Democrats as […]
PIX11 poll: Half of Democratic voters in NY-12 disapprove of Mayor Adams
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nearly 50% of likely Democratic primary voters in a Manhattan congressional district disapprove of Mayor Eric Adams’ performance, while just over 25% say he’s doing a good job, according to a new poll released Friday by PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill. One-thousand people who said they were very likely to vote in […]
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
Opinion: Latest Siena poll shows NY Democrats have only modest wind in their sails
The newly released Siena College poll – taken in historical context – paints at best a lukewarm picture for the fate of New York Democrats. The poll shows that at the top of the ticket, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul leads her Republican challenger Lee Zeldin 53% to 39% – a lead of 14 points. Many will interpret this data as a sign of strength for Democrats. The thinking goes that despite the poor national and statewide mood and aided by an overwhelming party registration advantage statewide, Democrats are certain to prevail across New York on Election Day in November 2022.
Hochul urges judges, DAs to take bail changes into account
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's public responses to questions surrounding the state's bail laws can be boiled down to two key concerns: Judges and district attorneys need to read and implement the changes that are in effect, and ending cash bail requirements for numerous criminal charges is not the sole reason behind crime.
Hochul answers on bail reform a second day after NYC Mayor ramps up pressure on Albany
New York State (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D-New York) held a news conference in Albany Thursday to showcase ghost guns New York State Police have taken off the streets, but the conversation quickly turned back toward the issue of bail reform. For Hochul, this was day two of...
As gubernatorial election looms, Hochul says she's making changes to reduce crime
Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is cracking down on violence and crime in New York State. One of her main efforts is stopping the flow of illegal guns through the state. New York State Police confiscated over two times the number of illegal guns this year compared to last year. These guns are usually sourced from states with less strict gun laws, then trafficked through upstate cities like Syracuse, and they eventually make their way to New York City. Hochul said she included $2.5 million in the state budget to support a police unit specializing in gun trafficking.
Who’s running for Congress in New York
New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York
Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
Governor Hochul Announces State Police Continue to Increase Gun Seizures Statewide
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that State Police are reporting a 104 percent increase in gun seizures this year, statistics boosted by a months-long investigation that resulted in the recovery of a large cache of firearms and the arrest of multiple suspects who were involved in a gun trafficking ring. The successful investigation was conducted by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit. Governor Hochul secured $2.5 million to fund 14 GTIU positions in the FY 2023 Budget following the creation of the unit last summer. This substantial uptick in gun seizures is a direct result of these types of strategic investments to support law enforcement initiatives that crack down on illegal firearms.
Mayor, Police Commissioner Exchange War of Words With Proponents of Bail Reform
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell waged a war of words over bail reform — while proponents, formerly incarcerated and advocate organizations are singing the praises of bail reform. Adams and Sewell in a press conference said everyday New...
Union-backed committee seeks to boost Crowley for state Senate
An independent expenditure committee backed by a prominent labor union will launch a six-figure ad campaign to boost the state Senate bid of Democratic former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley for a Queens-area district. The committee, called NYC Forward, was initially launched and funded by District Council 9, a chapter of the...
Governor Hochul Announces $682 Million in Financing for Affordable Housing
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $682 million in bonds and subsidies have been awarded to create or preserve more than 1,600 affordable, sustainable, and supportive homes across the state. The developments will leverage an additional $218 million in private funding to create an overall investment of nearly $901 million to further local economic development efforts, reduce homelessness, and advance New York's commitment to expanding safe, secure and healthy housing opportunities for individuals and families.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
Local residents rally to resist Brookhaven redistricting plans
Dozens of local residents turned out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center in Mount Sinai to voice their concerns over the proposed redistricting plans for the Brookhaven Town Council. The meeting was called by the Brookhaven Redistricting Committee, which has recently drawn public scrutiny over proposed...
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in NYC
NEW YORK - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. As you would expect, things are even worse in New York City compared to most of the country. According to Out of Reach, in no state,...
NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected
The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this month
A popular restaurant chain will celebrate the grand opening of another new location in New York this month. Jersey Mike's Subs is set to hold the grand opening for its newest New York location in Middletown on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31
NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
