Barcelona mortgage their future on quick resurrection

Arsenal open new Premier League season by beating Crystal Palace
London, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's ability to ride out a second-half onslaught from Crystal Palace to make the perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Friday. On the ground where the Gunners lost 3-0 in April to...
Ten Hag defends Ronaldo, says he's 'really happy' to have him at United
Manchester, United Kingdom, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reiterated his stance that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Old Trafford despite the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's desire to leave for Champions League football. Ronaldo missed the majority of United's pre-season preparations with the club excusing...
Everton's Calvert-Lewin sidelined 6 weeks with 'freak' knee injury
Liverpool, Aug 4, 2022 (AFP) - Everton have been dealt a major blow ahead of the new Premier League season after manager Frank Lampard revealed Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be sidelined for six weeks. The 25-year-old England striker sustained what Lampard called a "freak" knee injury in training ahead of Everton's...
EPL 2022-23: Best bets to win it all
The 2022-23 EPL campaign begins in just a couple of days. Let's take a look at where the value lies for league winners in what promises to be an enticing and action-packed season. TEAM ODDS. Manchester City -175 Liverpool +250. Tottenham +1200. Chelsea +1600. Arsenal +2800. Manchester United +2800. Newcastle...
Report: Chelsea set to finalize £52.5M signing of Brighton's Cucurella
Marc Cucurella will undergo a medical at Chelsea on Thursday ahead of signing a six-year contract with the London club, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. The Blues will reportedly pay £52.5 million to buy the left-back from Brighton & Hove Albion. Chelsea met Brighton's hefty asking price for the Spaniard after Manchester City were apparently unwilling to improve their £40-million offer.
Biggest question for every Premier League club going into new season
No rest for the weary. With the Premier League season kicking off Friday, theScore answers the most pressing questions facing every team in the English top flight. Arsenal desperately need a reliable source of goals. Whether Jesus can provide them is still unclear. With nine or fewer goals in four of his last six Premier League seasons, he has yet to truly establish himself as an out-and-out striker. For £45 million, you'd expect something close to the finished article. But Jesus' familiarity with Mikel Arteta - who coached the 25-year-old during his apprenticeship at Manchester City - could benefit the Brazilian. Few managers outside of Pep Guardiola understand how to use Jesus.
Premier League predictions: Title winners, top 4, relegation, and more
With the new Premier League campaign kicking off Friday, we peer into our crystal ball to predict what will happen in the top flight of English football this season. Daniel Rouse: Liverpool. The 2021-22 season's conclusion would've left the Reds with - as my late grandma used to say - a "bee in their bonnet." Last season's FA Cup and League Cup successes and the recent Community Shield triumph aren't enough to tend to their Premier League and Champions League wounds. This team is angry, and that's the perfect way to be when carrying out Jurgen Klopp's furious game plan.
Ten Hag: Ronaldo leaving friendly match early was 'unacceptable'
London, Aug 3, 2022 (AFP) - Erik ten Hag said it was "unacceptable" for Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday's friendly against Rayo Vallecano. After taking a strong team to Oslo to face Atletico Madrid on Saturday, United wrapped up...
