New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in August
From Emiko Jean and Taylor Jenkins Reid's latest novels to Beth Macy's new work of reporting
Review: What are books for? A novelist goes beyond the hot takes
Elaine Castillo's 'How to Read Now' makes a fierce and witty case toward reading books to expand your mind, not just as machines of art or empathy.
Kids Will Still Read Banned Books
I wasn’t surprised when my 14-year-old began borrowing my books; if anything, I’d expected her to start doing so earlier, but then I suppose she has a lot of books of her own. It’s still a bit funny to watch her peruse my shelves, skimming jacket copy with an expression of intense focus, as if she’s trying to choose a book to bring home from the library. “Can I read this?” she’ll ask, holding up Julie Otsuka’s The Buddha in the Attic or Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad or Tommy Orange’s There There—all books on her high school’s recommended-reading list. We talk about what she reads, and I’m always interested to note how her taste aligns with mine, or doesn’t: She loved Madeline Miller’s The Song of Achilles, Charlotte Higgins’s Greek Myths: A New Retelling, and Emily St. John Mandel’s latest, Sea of Tranquility, but she wasn’t as wild about Pride and Prejudice on her first read—did I build it up too much? Seem a little too keen to introduce her to it?—though she thoroughly enjoyed watching the 1995 BBC miniseries with me.
Review: Mohsin Hamid’s 5th novel is a fever dream of a story
“The Last White Man” by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead) Anders wakes up to find he’s no longer white. After confiding in his friend, Oona, the two discover this is not an isolated case; all over town and beyond, white people are finding their skin suddenly turning dark. “The Last...
Behind the Meaning of the Classic Nursery Rhyme “Jack and Jill”
For those curious, American Songwriter just finished conducting our survey of every living person on Earth and the results came back just as we suspected: everyone on the planet both knows and has recited the nursery rhyme, “Jack and Jill.”. (Just kidding, of course.) But despite the lack of...
The book that:
I left California for Pakistan at the age of nine and never lived there again, and it wasn’t until I read Joan Didion’s Slouching Towards Bethlehem 30 years later that I truly realized how much I still missed the place and how much of me was still there.
Voices: The Top 10 underrated children’s books by famous authors
This is part III of a Top 30 Underrated Children’s Books (parts I and II were last week and the week before), because I identified a subcategory of underrated books by authors who were highly rated for Other Things. 1. Willy Visits the Square World, Jeffrey Archer, 1980. “I adored it as a child. I was amazed as an adult to learn who wrote it” – Graeme Neill. 2. The Clarice Bean novels, Lauren Child, 2002-06. She’s known for Charlie and Lola, but the Clarice Bean picture books are better (“Robert Granger doesn’t have any ideas of his own...
Controversial Gothic Novel 'Flowers in the Attic' Keeps Its Origins Shrouded in Mystery
The 1979 Gothic novel Flowers in the Attic by Virginia "V.C." Andrews has long sparked controversy and debate for its macabre subject matter. The story, which follows siblings Chris, Cathy, Carrie, and Cory after their mother locks them in an attic bedroom for three years, was at one point advertised as "based on a true story."
Stephen King: Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster Merging Will Hurt Book Authors
King said the potential merger was bad for authors and bad for competition.
How a Fake Anonymous Diary Helped Launch the 1980s Satanic Panic
In 1971, the YA book Go Ask Alice hit shelves and almost immediately set off a firestorm. Purportedly the real-life diary of a straitlaced teen girl who lost her life to drugs, it was an instant hit, touted by critics across the country as a must-read for parents and teenagers alike. Over the ensuing decades, it sold tens of millions of copies — beloved by teens for its frenetic entries about taboo subjects, and by adults because it was a text they could point to as proof of the ills of drugs. But by the early 21st century, questions had arisen about the book’s veracity, as well as the true identity of its “anonymous” author — something only known by the book’s editor, a supposed child psychologist named Beatrice Sparks.
Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ Was Partly Inspired by This Cult Musician’s Legacy
Click here to read the full article. Jordan Peele’s sprawling sci-fi horror flick Nope was inspired, in part, by a burned CD a friend handed him in the mid-2000s. Scrawled, simply, with the word “Exuma,” the CD contained cult Bahamian performer Tony Mackey’s 1970 debut — and the kernel that would become an epic film about the Black figures history has forgotten. “I immediately responded to the haunting and elemental quality of his music,” Peele tells Rolling Stone of Exuma, whose records are basically aural movies about zombies, gods, and slaves rising up to punish their oppressors — with a parade...
Read the beginning of Harlan Coben's next novel, 'I Will Find You'
Harlan Coben's next novel, "I Will Find You," comes out in March 2023 – but you can get an exclusive preview here. "I Will Find You" is narrated by a man in prison for murdering his own child. But as he says in the first sentence, David Burroughs is completely innocent. Five years into his prison sentence, David finds evidence that his son my be alive.
An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXX.
1. Ideas considered in reference to their Archetypes. Besides what we have already mentioned concerning ideas, other considerations belong to them, in reference to THINGS FROM WHENCE THEY ARE TAKEN, or WHICH THEY MAY BE SUPPOSED TO REPRESENT; and thus, I think, they may come under a threefold distinction, and are:—First, either real or fantastical; Secondly, adequate or inadequate; Thirdly, true or false. First, by REAL IDEAS, I mean such as have a foundation in nature; such as have a conformity with the real being and existence of things, or with their archetypes. FANTASTICAL or CHIMERICAL, I call such as have no foundation in nature, nor have any conformity with that reality of being to which they are tacitly referred, as to their archetypes. If we examine the several sorts of ideas before mentioned, we shall find that, 2. Simple Ideas are all real appearances of things. First, Our SIMPLE IDEAS are all real, all agree to the reality of things: not that they are all of them the images or representations of what does exist; the contrary whereof, in all but the primary qualities of bodies, hath been already shown. But, though whiteness and coldness are no more in snow than pain is; yet those ideas of whiteness and coldness, pain, &c., being in us the effects of powers in things without us, ordained by our Maker to produce in us such sensations; they are real ideas in us, whereby we distinguish the qualities that are really in things themselves. For, these several appearances being designed to be the mark whereby we are to know and distinguish things which we have to do with, our ideas do as well serve us to that purpose, and are as real distinguishing characters, whether they be only CONSTANT EFFECTS, or else EXACT RESEMBLANCES of something in the things themselves: the reality lying in that steady correspondence they have with the distinct constitutions of real beings. But whether they answer to those constitutions, as to causes or patterns, it matters not; it suffices that they are constantly produced by them. And thus our simple ideas are all real and true, because they answer and agree to those powers of things which produce them on our minds; that being all that is requisite to make them real, and not fictions at pleasure. For in simple ideas (as has been shown) the mind is wholly confined to the operation of things upon it, and can make to itself no simple idea, more than what it was received.
Movie Review: Moloch
There are quite a few movies out there that deal with tales of possession, of evil spirits that live out in the wilds or were lost with an ancient civilization or that target child. Moloch has likely been tossed around in a tumbler before it was displayed on the screen, but it works without any doubt. The Dutch-made movie is something that might not appeal to everyone, but it definitely has great moments that allow a person to enjoy it fully. As far as horror stories go, it does deliver a few chills and thrills that are fun and allow the audience to get into it, but the folklore that bolsters the story is enough to make people stick and care enough to hear it. It’s also a part of what makes the movie feel a bit stiff at some points since there is the feeling that the movie slows down now and then in a manner that might make some people groan, even if it does offer a good amount of exposition that helps to enjoy the story further.
Stephen King is set to testify for the government in books merger trial
The author of Carrie, The Shining and many other favorites, King has willingly — even eagerly — placed himself in opposition to Simon & Schuster, his longtime publisher.
