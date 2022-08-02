Bagels and blintzes are back on the Lower East Side

Read on www.ny1.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Best Restaurants In SoHo NYC | (Updated for 2022)
In addition to SoHo’s beautiful boutiques and architecture, the area is home to a plethora of wonderful restaurants. It was difficult to narrow my list down to 5 as I have tried so many wonderful places throughout my time living here. However, the restaurants mentioned below are definitely the ones you should check out first before exploring any others.
Eater
Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.
This bakery by the Flatiron serves the best chocolate chip cookie in all of New York
Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, New York!. To celebrate the (very important!) occasion, Yelp has rounded up the very best versions of the treat in every state. From soft and buttery cookies to crunchier ones drenched in sea salt, a whole variety of desserts is mentioned on the nationwide list, which you can find right here. Sure, everyone has their own taste (the softer, the better for this cookie-loving writer), but there are some cookies that stand the test of individuality and cater to all types of sweet tooths.
Have you heard of NYC’s Funny Face Bakery?
August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. And that means finding bakeries where we can get delicious cookies. So that brings us to New York City’s Funny Face Bakery. But have you heard of this particular bakery before? If you are a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, then you likely are familiar with this particular bakery, after all Funny Face Bakery created the most realistic looking face cookies that were shown on the series.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
biteofthebest.com
Food Tour of Arthur Avenue, The Bronx with Susan Birnbaum
The first stop on our tour was for Albanian spinach burek (byrek, burek, börek), the classic Albanian stuffed fillo at Tony & Tina’s Pizzeria, 2483 Arthur Ave, 718.733.8094. We spent lots of time with Dave at Mike’s Deli inside the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, 2344 Arthur Ave, 718.295.5033,...
NY1
An elevated trip to Red Hook
When arriving at the Smith-Ninth Streets station on the G or the F line, you're hit with a tremendous view of the Manhattan skyline and the very industrial view of the Gowanus Canal and Gowanus Expressway. It's the city subway system's highest above-ground station, 88 feet above street level. What...
Historic Little Italy cheese shop Alleva Dairy is on the verge of closing its doors
The owner of Alleva Dairy in Little Italy has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money to keep the cheese shop open.
rew-online.com
96+Broadway, Striking Gateway to the Upper West Side, Launches Sales of Residences
Sales have launched at 96+Broadway, the much-anticipated Upper West Side luxury condominium building situated on 250 West 96th Street, between Riverside Park and Central Park. Developed by JVP Management, a private real estate development and investment firm, and designed by NYC-based Danish designer Thomas Juul-Hansen, 96+Broadway delivers chic sophistication and timeless design—combined with a suite of premium amenities designed for modern living—to an iconic city intersection that is being redefined for generations of New Yorkers, both new and established. The 23-story building features a diverse mix of 131 skillfully-crafted residences ranging from one- to five-bedroom layouts with pricing starting at $1.395 million for a one bedroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Observer
More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
Atlas Obscura
Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes
Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
cititour.com
Exciting Fall Restaurant Openings in New York City for 2022
From a hidden sushi den at One Vanderbilt to a new cocktail room at the Civilian, sprawling Mermaid Inn in Times Square and a new offering from a 20-something wunderkind, there is no shortage of exciting new restaurants opening this fall in New York City. Here are some of the spots you need to know about.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets
Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
New York City "swings" back to life with summer fun offerings at Lincoln Center, and more
NEW YORK -- New York City is proving this summer that it is back and bubbling with life. People of all ages are enjoying new city experiences, including indoor miniature golf, dancing under the stars, and relaxing at a waterfront hangout. A new indoor mini-golf course set in a party atmosphere, complete with street food and curated cocktails, is taking over the NoMad neighborhood."And we combine it all in this incredible 23,000 square foot space. When you walk in, you feel like you're stepping into the English countryside in the 1920s. We have rolling courses which are covered in plants...
fox44news.com
Melissa Bank, witty, bestselling author, dies at 61
NEW YORK (AP) — Melissa Bank, whose 1999 bestseller “The Girls’ Guide to Hunting and Fishing” was a series of interconnected stories widely praised for its wit and precise language and embraced by young readers, has died at age 61. Viking Books announced that Bank died...
NBC New York
Dog Flees Groomer in Manhattan, Later Found in Hole by Homeless Man
It's a happy reunion for a dog and its owners thanks to a homeless man who found the pup after it ran away from a grooming shop on the Upper East Side. That comes 48 hours after little Nori, a 3-year-old Shiba Inu, found his way out from the D Is For Doggy business on East 84th Street. Diane Leighton and David Shin said their beloved pet had just gotten his bath when he escaped.
Manhattan’s Best New Bar Is Tucked Away in an Office Park
Admittedly, it’s not the most appetizing route: Get out at Penn Station. Start walking west on 33rd (or 34th Street). Continue past the old post office / current Moynihan Train Hall. Notice the influx of honking cars puttering under a sign directing traffic via the Lincoln Tunnel to New Jersey.
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
therealdeal.com
Locals fear homeless shelter king will gentrify East New York
A proposal by controversial developer David Levitan has residents of an East New York housing complex concerned. Levitan is planning two 14-story buildings to replace the two-story brick buildings of Arlington Village, City Limits reported. The property owner presented a plan for the modern, glass buildings to the community board in the fall and is planning to seek new zoning to build it.
NY1
Active shark fishing season arrives in Queens
Multiple shark sightings have forced beaches to close in the Rockaways this summer, but it’s also welcome news for fishing charters that specialize in shark fishing. Open ocean fishing excursions happen not only off the coast of Florida. The excursion also happens six miles off the coast of Rockaway Beach.
Comments / 1