MasRelic – DeFi and Synthetic Real Estate Platform Launched Its New Relic Token on the Ethereum Blockchain

dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
cryptoglobe.com
3 Days After Vitalik Calls Saylor a ‘Total Clown’, MicroStrategy Announces a New CEO
Based on what Nasdaq-listed business intelligence company MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) announced on Tuesday (August 2), the firm will have a new CEO as of August 8. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020, MicroStrategy announced via a press release that it had “purchased 21,454 bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $250 million” to use as a “primary treasury reserve asset.”
biztoc.com
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions
The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
Celsius Network’s Assets Could Be Locked for a Long Long Time Like Mt. Gox’s Crypto, Says Bitfinex Whale.
Bitfinex Bitcoin whale, Joe007, has warned that Celsius Network’s assets could be locked for a ‘long long time’ just like Mt. Gox’s crypto has been locked since 2014. Celsius Network has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Bitfinex Bitcoin whale known as @Joe007 has warned that Celsius...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail
The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
blockworks.co
Stablecoins Will Only Have Value on PoS Ethereum Post-Merge
As the anticipated Ethereum Merge draws near, conversations around the consequences of an Ethereum hard fork post-merge are bubbling on Twitter. Cryptocurrency-focused investment manager Galois Capital claimed that stablecoin providers such as Tether and Circle would remain on Ethereum’s Proof of Work (PoW) network — stating that bugs on the new Proof of Stake (PoS) network could potentially lead to stablecoin liability and lawsuits.
Missed Out On Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Solana could offer greater upside potential than Ethereum at a much more attractive entry price.
Motley Fool
3 Potential Paths for Ethereum After the Big Merge
In a baseline scenario, the Merge happens as planned, and Ethereum becomes a full proof-of-stake blockchain with greater speed, efficiency and throughput capacity. In a best-case scenario, Ethereum continues to wow investors with even more planned upgrades, the Surge, Verge, Purge, and Splurge. In a worst-case scenario, the Merge does...
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Reveals What It Takes for Altcoins To Be Listed on Exchange
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is revealing the company’s strategy for listing new digital assets on its platform. In an interview with Lex Fridman, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says that the first step of listing an altcoin on the exchange is determining whether or not the asset qualifies as an unregistered security.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Rallies After Coinbase Suddenly Adds It to Listing Roadmap
A massive multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game that harnesses the power of blockchain technology is surging after top US crypto exchange Coinbase put it on the path to joining the marketplace. The Coinbase listing roadmap consists of crypto projects that are currently being considered for inclusion among the exchange’s roster...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Going long on ETH? You are duty-bound to read this
Since 2016, over 44 million contracts have been deployed on Ethereum [ETH]. Interestingly, the number has been on the rise. Users might have imagined that all smart contracts would have contributed to exchange interactions and Decentralized Applications (DApps) management. However, it has been a little different from the public’s perspective.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins and One Project Built on Solana to Listing Roadmap
Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is adding three altcoin projects to its listing roadmap. Coinbase’s listing roadmap is a set of crypto projects that are on the path of possibly joining the exchange’s roster of supported assets. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it has updated its...
financefeeds.com
Coinbase introduces Ethereum staking rewards for US institutions
Coinbase, the most popular US platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, will open an option for its US domestic institutional clients to stake Ethereum (ETH). This move, which Coinbase says it provides another crypto on-ramp to institutions looking to enter the crypto space, comes in anticipation of the Ethereum network’s long-promised shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to the proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol.
