Raven to embark on ‘Wiped Out’ 40th anniversary tour

I’m a lottery expert – I won seven times in two years taking home $1m by picking numbers with an easy strategy
A LOTTERY winner who reportedly picked up more than $1million in a whopping seven wins over two years has shared his strategy for success. Richard Lustig, author of Learn How to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery, believes that he has cracked the formula to beating - or at least competing with - the game of chance.
EW.com
Renaissance review: Beyoncé's seventh solo album is a master class in the evolution of dance music
A new Beyoncé album is an event. Whether it's surprise-dropped or announced weeks ahead of time, her releases shake up the pop world in seismic ways. Yet for all its axis-tilting powers, the singer and mogul's music is also highly personal, pulling listeners into the space she's inhabiting artistically and emotionally, and retracing her steps along both those paths.
Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best
Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
Metallipalooza: Download Metallica’s Set From Opening Night at Lollapalooza
Metallica rocked the opening night of Lollapalooza in Chicago just a few days ago and now the complete show is available to stream and download. Fans can grab the full set at LiveMetallica.com and nugs.net. Lollapalooza took place from July 28-31 in Grand Park in Chicago and featured other artists...
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Curator Charged for Allegedly Trying to Sell Stolen Eagles Lyrics
A curator for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is among three men charged with trying to sell stolen lyrics from The Eagles. The stolen lyrics are valued at more than $1 million, according to Rolling Stone. Court documents indicate that in the late ’70s, nearly 100 pages of...
Outside Lands: Our hour-by-hour guide to all three days of the SF music festival
You’ve secured your Outside Lands tickets, picked your festival outfits, planned your trip, and now it’s time to choose which performers in the ever-growing lineup you are going to see over the weekend. If you’re experiencing some decision fatigue, we’ve put together our selections from the busy three-day schedule to help you make the most of your time on the festival grounds at Golden Gate Park this weekend.
People Are Sharing Their Jobs And Exactly How Much Money They Make, And It's Honestly Mind-Blowing
"I work in the film industry as an actress and stunt woman. I make anywhere from $25,000-$100,000/year. It changes each year due to the amount of work I book. I always have to be available in case a job comes. I almost missed out on a series regular role because I wasn’t available for one day...which was my wedding day."
HipHopDX.com
Travis Scott Announces ‘Road To Utopia’ Las Vegas Residency
Travis Scott is getting ready to make his official return to music, and one of the first things he’s got lined up is a Las Vegas residency dubbed Road To Utopia. On Monday (August 1), La Flame announced he’ll headlining a seven-night residency at the Zouk nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas. The string of shows is the beginning of a “multi-year partnership” between the Houston rapper and Zouk, with the first show kicking off on September 17.
