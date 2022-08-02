International workers experience the Crystal Difference through cultural exchange program

The Boyne City Pirate Festival kicks off their 9 day celebration on Saturday, August 6th, and you can check it out through August 14th in Boyne City. You’ll find live music, a pirate parade, costume contests, and lots of pirate-themed, family-friendly fun. They’ll be crowning their PirateFest Queen on the 11th, and you can also participate in the flo-till-a invasion on the 12th at Boyne City’s Sunset Park. You’ll want to check out their full schedule of events for all the fun activities.

