Round Barn is turning thirty this year, and they’re celebrating their anniversary, 90’s style! The celebration lasts all weekend long on August 12th-14th in Baroda, as they serve up stellar music, the finest in wine, beer, & spirits, and so much more. Friday the 12th will feature a free, 90’s themed dance party. Celebrations on the 13th and 14th will be ticketed events that include live music, tasting tokens, an anniversary glass, and more. You’ll want to get your tickets for Saturday or Sunday before they sell out!

BARODA, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO