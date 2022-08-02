Read on www.kfvs12.com
Owner searching for zebra on the loose in Missouri
July 29 (UPI) -- A Missouri man is on the hunt for a zebra that escaped from his property in Miller County and has been on the run for four days. Joe McDevitt said he bought Marty the zebra about three months ago and the animal escaped through a fence on his property four months ago.
Mall of America to reopen following shooting and lockdown
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Mall of America is expected to reopen Friday as police continue to search for an individual who fired gunshots inside the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex. Bloomington police say no one was struck by the gunfire Thursday afternoon. Officials temporarily locked down the mall, forcing some shoppers to shelter in place while others fled. Police Chief Booker T. Hodges said two groups got into an altercation inside a Nike store, one group left, but someone in that group decided to fire three rounds into the store with people around. Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the Nike store then opening fire.
Rise Above Colorado creates mural on South Broadway
A stretch of South Broadway is about to get more colorful thanks to Rise Above Colorado. The organization began work on a mural on Broadway, south of Mexico Avenue. Rise Above Colorado is an organization that empowers teens through action. One of the teens involved in the mural project said she hopes it offers a mood boost. "I think that murals help provide a big sense of hope in the community. If you're just driving by every day, and you can look up and see a big swath of color in the community... I think it can really brighten someone's day," said Rise Above Colorado member Allison Dame. Rise Above Colorado is working on the mural now and sent CBS4 an image of what the mural will look like when it's complete. This is the 50th mural that Rise Above Colorado has created.
