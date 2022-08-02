Take a Look at the Five Most Affordable Homes in Idaho’s Richest City

Read on liteonline.com
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
All Idaho Women are Apparently on Pacific Time
I used to work with a fellow who was nicknamed Mountain Time. Not a big deal here in southern Idaho, but we were working in New York. He got the name because he was consistently late. Often very late. He once made it to a basketball game he was covering at halftime.
Why You’re Going To Save A Lot Of Money In August In Idaho
We all have been going through it lately, and our wallets are feeling the pain, too. We've been seeing higher gas prices than we can ever remember paying, inflation, and a ridiculous housing market pricing us all out of our homes. However, there are now signs that things are changing...
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Here is the Minimum Wage the Year You Were Born
I can recall my first job in high school working as a grocery bagger. I remember feeling so proud making a minimum wage of $5.15 an hour after spending hours under the summer sun pushing carts all afternoon. It wasn't that long ago but I do recall living expenses being much cheaper.
Boise Is The Most Populated City In Idaho But Do You Know The Rest Of The Top Ten List?
Most of us know that Boise is the most populated city in Idaho. It's the capital, it's the most popular city, it's a given. I'd be willing to bet you could also easily guess the second most populated city in the state. However, can you name the third? Fourth? How many can you name in the Top Ten?
International GoGo Squeeze Company Hiring in Nampa
If you have kids that are under the age of 10 you have most likely heard of or seen the GoGo Squeeze company. There products are sold in major retail stores around the country and is super popular for families. The healthy snacks, they specialize in healthy and nutritious different flavors of apple sauces, yogurts and puddings that are in easy one time use grab and go packs. Perfect for trips, picnics and packed lunches.
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is Hosting an Experience Like No Other
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is a historic landmark in downtown Boise that is unlike any other. For 101 years, it was a prison that incarcerated thousands of inmates, and around 130 of them died during that time for some cause or another. It is said to be one of the...
5 Sure Ways to Support Local Boise Area Businesses
I recently wrote an article about Idaho being one of the top 10 states in the country to open a small business, and for me that definitely acted as a friendly reminder to shop local more. I hope we ALL strive to shop local more. It genuinely has been a...
15 Signs That Boise Could Be In for a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter
When discussing reasons you feel grateful that you live in Boise, the fact that we experience all “four” seasons is probably a recurring theme. It’s true. We experience spring, summer, fall and winter, but any real Idahoan knows that we actually have 12 seasons. Normal folks would...
Viral Post Sorted States Into Hogwarts Houses--Do We Agree With Idaho's Placement?
A post recently went viral for putting states into Hogwarts Houses but...I don't agree with a lot of their placements. Let's check it out. I believe in Idaho. I know we can turn around our image and start making national headlines for positive happenings. Right now, however, that's not the case. Maybe next year we can truly deserve a Hufflepuff placement.
You Soon Could Risk A Fine For Visiting Idaho’s Tallest Trees
Some of our country's oldest and tallest trees are in danger from human beings. In an effort to prevent the destruction of land surrounding these marvelous, branched time capsules, laws could soon forbid us from getting too close to these giants. It's been a few years since I visited Redwood...
Idaho’s skin cancer rate among the highest in U.S.
BOISE, Idaho — It’s summer in Idaho and with the hot, sunny weather, people are getting more sun exposure. Illness isn't top of mind while playing outdoors, but sun exposure without proper protection can lead to skin cancer. Dermatologist Dr. Ryan Wells at Dermatology Clinic of Idaho says,...
Idaho Gas Prices Are Not Falling Fast Enough!
The good news is that Idaho gas prices are not going up, at least not this week. Another small piece of good news is that gas prices in Idaho are now averaging a price below $5 a gallon. The bad news is that oil is still expensive, although it has dropped below $100 a barrel. Idaho is currently the seventh most expensive state to purchase gasoline.
10 Most Affordable Homes in Boise!
Idaho's overvalued housing market has the Wall Street Journal's attention. Last week the business and finance-focused daily newspaper based in New York City put it plainly: Idaho's housing boom "is reversing course." Single-family homes across the Gem State have risen by 79% over the last two years, but recent market trends predict they'll decrease by 10% percent in the coming months. While the Wall Street Journal's analysis is spot-on, today's house-hunters are still grappling with the high cost of residential real estate throughout Idaho.
These 10 Places Were Just Named the Best Small Towns in Idaho
If there's one thing that Idaho has a lot of, it's small towns. We've introduced you to a handful with names that make us giggle, populations so small that you've likely never heard of them and some that you just want to stay away from. But which small towns are...
25 years of protecting the beauty of central Idaho
25 years ago a group of people who loved to live and play in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area got together to support the huge wilderness in central Idaho. Since 1997 the Sawtooth Society has been helping to build, restore and maintain trails in order to preserve open space and Idaho forest land. The society has also helped clear close to 5,000 trees from more than 600 miles of trails in the SNRA.
Award-Winning Fresh Lobster Was Coming To Boise Now That’s Been Put On Hold
Even the freshest lobster in the country won't be fresh if you have to wait for it long enough. Here in Boise, we've got no choice but to keep waiting for what's allegedly "the world's best lobster roll." We've just learned that Freshies Lobster Co. will not be coming to...
10 Well Known Boise Restaurants Famous for a Single Menu Item
If you’re a foodie, Boise is a pretty tasty place to live. Earlier this year, Food & Wine confirmed something that all of us who live here already knew…Boise is one of America’s Next Great Food Cities. We know the trendy thing to do when talking growth...
Flourishing flower farm moves to Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — If you build it, they will come. That’s the story behind Lovely Hollow, a floral farm in the Treasure Valley. "I grew up on Chicken Dinner Road, my family came from South Dakota in the 50s," said Idaho native Nikki Van Lith. She moved away from that home, off Chicken Dinner Road in Caldwell, as young people do.
