Pickaway County Substance Use Treatment providers are gearing up for the 2nd Annual, Pickaway County Overdose Awareness Day

ROSS – Ross County sheriff was dispatched to Franklin Circle for a report of a fight and a report of a woman attempting to hit people with her car. When deputies arrived they found a man and woman exchanging words with the driver of a silver Hyundai. When deputies approached the driver identified as Kelly Rothe, she told police she was, “fighting for the kids because no one else would.” Then told the deputy that her kid’s friend’s mom was a bad parent and that the kids were always at her house eating so she decided to come over to her house and confront her about it.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO