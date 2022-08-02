Pickaway County Substance Use Treatment providers are gearing up for the 2nd Annual, Pickaway County Overdose Awareness Day

Read on www.sciotopost.com
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – American Red Cross Opens New Office in Lancaster
The American Red Cross will open a new office in Lancaster to serve Fairfield County and surrounding areas. A ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, August 15 th at the new office, 828 N. Memorial Drive in Lancaster. The Lancaster Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce will be on hand for the ribbon cutting, followed by an open house from 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. The public is invited to this event.
Record-Herald
Area family has welcomed generations of new members at Adena
CHILLICOTHE, OH – If there’s anybody who recognizes the benefit of a hospital that provides high-quality perinatal care, it’s Melody Rose. The 65-year-old Jackson resident is part a multi-generational tradition in her family of bringing new life into the world with the help of Adena physicians. “I...
Autopsy report: Death of Gahanna teen found in Big Walnut Creek ruled suicide
GAHANNA, Ohio — The cause of death of a 17-year-old Gahanna boy who was found in Big Walnut Creek earlier this year has been ruled as a suicide, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office. The Gahanna Division of Police said Ali Shegow was last seen in February walking...
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Local Couple Found Overdosing with Young Children Around Drugs
Circleville – A story we have heard before, parents with children where drugs are around, and possibly putting them into danger of overdosing on dangerous drugs. This home is next door to the last home that happened. On Wednesday, August 3rd, Circleville Police were called to the scene of...
sciotopost.com
Four People Sought After Grove City Walmart Fight
Grove City – Police are asking for ID on four people involved in a physical altercation at Walmart on July 25. Accoridng to Grove City police, around 7:23 pm officers were dispatched to Walmart on Stringtown road in Grove City for the report of an assault on a male. When police arrived they found a male that was bleeding from his face and face was swollen.
Aeh and Gee Family Fund set up
SCIOTO — The Scioto Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of the Aeh and Gee Family Fund, a new restricted fund created by JoAnn Aeh to benefit individuals with autism or those on the autistic spectrum. For Aeh, setting up the fund is an intensely personal and meaningful...
sciotopost.com
Pike County Searches for Man Who Has Information on Man Found Dead
Pike – Pike county is searching for a man who may have information on a person found deceased. According to Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, reports that on August 4 2022 at 1:36pm, his office received a call of an unresponsive male at 5711 State Route 220 Waverly, Ohio. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Elderly woman rescued from burning building near Washington Court House
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Fayette County responded to a residential fire in the 5000 block of Route 22 just west of Washington Court House. According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, first responders were able to rescue an elderly woman from the burning home. She was transported...
Record-Herald
Three generations win big in demo derby
Three generations of the Penwell family took part in the Demolition Derby on Saturday, July 23 at the Fayette County Fair. The three family members included 11-year-old Kam Penwell, Tony Penwell, Kam’s father, and Billy Penwell, Tony’s father. The three ended up taking the top three places in this event, with Kam placing first, Tony placing second, and Billy placing third.
Pedestrian killed on I-270 near Grove City identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was struck and killed while apparently walking on Interstate 270 near Grove City has been identified. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michelle Sauer, a 50-year-old from Ashville, on Friday. The sheriff’s office reported that Sauer was in one of the lanes of I-270 East […]
Man dead in crash on I-71 in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County. The crash is now cleared. William R. Tucker, 48, was driving a 2007 Mack Truck southbound on I-71 when he veered off the right side of the road, hitting […]
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Drunk Woman Attempts to Run Over Kids Friends Mom
ROSS – Ross County sheriff was dispatched to Franklin Circle for a report of a fight and a report of a woman attempting to hit people with her car. When deputies arrived they found a man and woman exchanging words with the driver of a silver Hyundai. When deputies approached the driver identified as Kelly Rothe, she told police she was, “fighting for the kids because no one else would.” Then told the deputy that her kid’s friend’s mom was a bad parent and that the kids were always at her house eating so she decided to come over to her house and confront her about it.
cwcolumbus.com
Apartment fire in northwest Columbus leaves 15 people displaced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating a second-alarm apartment fire on Habitat Drive in northwest Columbus. Officials say that the fire has been extinguished and all of the residents made it out of the building safely. One firefighter was transported to Doctors West for...
Columbus Police Announce Impounded Vehicle Auction This Weekend
COLUMBUS, OH – The first of three auctions by the Columbus Police Department for the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Agents roundup wanted parolees in Scioto County
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force assisted the United States Marshal Service and Ohio Adult Parole Authority in serving an arrest warrant on a parolee at the Rodeway Inn in Rosemount on Wednesday. Arrested was Nathan Willis of Portsmouth, for an...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pickaway Co. woman sentenced for drunken high-speed chase
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Williamsport woman who led troopers on a drunken high-speed chase back in April has been sentenced to prison. The Pickaway County Prosecutor’s Office told the Guardian that Christina Thornton, of Williamsport, will spend the next 18 months behind bars. In April, troopers received...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Looks To Add Another 263 Acres Inside City Limits
MARYSVILLE – Marysville City Council will consider expanding the size of the city Monday at its regular meeting as the first reading of an ordinance that will accept the annexation into Marysville of over 263 acres in Paris Township – just west of the current city limits near the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36 interchange – will be presented at the meeting.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – R Kitchen on Paint Reports Reopening
Chillicothe – A restaurant that closed abruptly after 6 years is reporting that they will be reopening. “Same Owners. Same consistency. Same Quality New Concept. New Appreciation. New look Grand Opening September 1st. More Details to come,” said R Kitchen on Facebook. The restaurant even had posted the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies search for homicide suspect, stolen gun and car in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Pike County are searching for a person of interest in the suspected homicide of a local man. On Thursday, reports say, Deric Lansing was found deceased at a residence in the area of Lake White and route 220. A firearm owned by Lansing, officials said, was also missing from a gun holster he was wearing. A family member told the Guardian, “He looked like he had been in a fight when they found him.” Officials have not released the cause of death, citing an ongoing investigation and autopsy.
