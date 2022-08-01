Silver Alert canceled for Elkhart teen
ELKHART — A Silver Alert declared Monday for a 15-year-old Elkhart boy has been canceled.
The boy, Antonio Mikell, had last been seen about 3:15 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart, according to the alert.
Police haven't released additional information.
