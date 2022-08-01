ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Silver Alert canceled for Elkhart teen

By Andrew Smith, Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
 3 days ago
ELKHART — A Silver Alert declared Monday for a 15-year-old Elkhart boy has been canceled.

The boy, Antonio Mikell, had last been seen about 3:15 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart, according to the alert.

Police haven't released additional information.

Anyone with more information was asked to call 911 or 574-533-4151.

