katzenworld.co.uk

Signs Cats Are Your Spirit Animal

Cats connect to the spiritual world and may be used to communicate with deceased loved ones. Cats also give companionship, enhancing our spirituality by allowing us to live more harmoniously with natural rhythms. This article will teach you how to determine whether or not your cat is your spirit animal and will also provide you with advice on how to improve the link you have with your fluffy feline companion.
topdogtips.com

10 Smartest Mixed Dog Breeds

Are you planning on adopting a mixed dog breed but not quite sure what to pick? Are you looking for an intelligent and easy-to-train pup?. Well, don't worry, because we've got you covered! Today, let's tackle the smartest mixed dog breeds. Recent studies suggest that mixed breed dogs are healthier...
pethelpful.com

The Benefits of Crate Training a Puppy

Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. The benefits of crate training a puppy are various. Indeed, more and more dog breeders are starting to introduce their puppies to a crate from an early age. This simple training...
pethelpful.com

21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs

I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
topdogtips.com

How to Stop a Dog From Licking Paws

When your dog starts doing something out of the ordinary it can be cause for concern. If your dog starts licking his paws excessively for no apparent reason, it's certainly something to look into. If you're concerned about Fido's new quirk, you can easily learn how to stop a dog...
dogster.com

Why Puppy Playtime is Important to Socialize Your Dog

Imagine being picked up by a stranger and transported to a completely new world, where everything is new to you. Everything you see, hear, touch and smell is scary. That’s what happens when you bring a new puppy home. Your world is foreign and maybe even a bit scary to her. This is why puppy playtime is important: to socialize your dog! During puppy development, your dog is learning what the world is, either full of fun things or scary things. It’s up to you to do everything you can to properly socialize your dog to a wide variety of people, dogs and anything else she may encounter during her life so that she sees the world as a wonderful place to be and can relax within your home.
pawesome.net

7 Different Types of Chihuahuas

Often seen in the arms (and purses) of celebrities and renowned as the national symbol of Mexico, Chihuahuas are small, cute and amusing “purse dogs” and one of the oldest dog breeds in America. According to the AKC, there are officially two types of Chihuahuas—short-coated and long-coated.
dailyphew.com

Meet Three Best Friends – Two Dogs And A Cat Who Love Doing Everything Together

What if I told you that this post is about three best friends, but not ordinary ones? Meet Watson and Kiko – two golden retriever boys, and Harry – one adorably silly cat who can’t imagine his life without his best dog buddies. Unlike some people might think, three of them live in perfect harmony and share a very strong passion for napping.
Apartment Therapy

Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?

Does your dog ever seem to get a burst of energy and start racing around your house or apartment? This frantic running and spinning can seem to come out of nowhere and stop just as quickly as it starts. Dog owners may find themselves putting the living room back together and wondering if their dog is possessed. Although alarming, these chaotic sudden bursts of energy are quite normal and known amongst veterinarians and dog trainers as “the zoomies.”
pawesome.net

What Does Jelly Mucus in Dog Poop Mean?

Whether you like it or not, as a dog parent, you’re probably all too familiar with your beloved pooch’s poop, from all the picking up you’re doing. Luckily though, all that familiarity pays off, because your dog’s poop can be an excellent indicator of your fluffball’s health.
purewow.com

Can Cats Eat Fruit? Here’s What’s OK and What to Avoid at All Costs

Your curious kitty is showing an interest in your farmer’s market haul of fresh fruit…but we all know what they say about cats and curiosity. So, can cats eat fruit? We went to PetSmart veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Bruns, DVM, MPVM to find out everything you need to know before you let your cat sink its teeth into a piece of nature’s candy. (Spoiler alert: Some fruits are safe and others most certainly are not, so read carefully.)
Gin Lee

Peanut butter dog biscuits

If pet food prices have you skipping away from the dog treat aisle, then read on. Today, I will walk you through how I prepare simple puppy (dog) peanut butter biscuits. The recipe doesn't require very many ingredients and the treats take about twenty minutes to bake. Your pooches will be so excited that you're making delicious peanut butter treats for them that they'll even try to help you prepare them. Well, maybe not, but I betcha they'll try to give you a bunch of doggy smooches!
petpress.net

The Top 10 Largest Domestic Cats

What are the largest domestic cats? Some breeds of domesticated cats can grow to be quite large. There are many different types of domestic cats, but some of the largest ones can weigh over 20 pounds. While some think that larger cats are more high maintenance than their smaller counterparts,...
