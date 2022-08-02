NFL.com Analyst Bucky Brooks and Jaguars OLB Josh Allen join Jaguars Media Network for 2022 Season

Penn State has a new addition to the football staff, and he brings a bit of NFL experience at the quarterback position. Charlie Frye, who was most recently a quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in 2021, has joined the Penn State staff as an offensive analyst. Greg Pickel of On3 was among the first to report the news of the staff addition. Frye played college football for Akron and was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2005 NFL draft, a rare draft that went down without a single player from Penn State drafted but did see...

