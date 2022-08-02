NFL.com Analyst Bucky Brooks and Jaguars OLB Josh Allen join Jaguars Media Network for 2022 Season

Read on www.jaguars.com
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten PathL. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglectZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Back-to-school events this weekendDebra FineClay County, FL
DK Metcalf and Darrell Taylor Get Into A Tussle During Seahawks Training Camp
The Seahawks have entered August on a slippery slope. Their franchise QB is gone. Their legendary middle line back Bobby Wagner is now playing for a divisional rival, their excellent strong safety Jamal Adams is injured again and their head coach Pete Carroll works from home after testing positive for COVID-19.
Penn State adds former NFL QB as offensive analyst
Penn State has a new addition to the football staff, and he brings a bit of NFL experience at the quarterback position. Charlie Frye, who was most recently a quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in 2021, has joined the Penn State staff as an offensive analyst. Greg Pickel of On3 was among the first to report the news of the staff addition. Frye played college football for Akron and was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2005 NFL draft, a rare draft that went down without a single player from Penn State drafted but did see...
Travon Walker learns quickly that NFL roughing the passer penalties are dumb
It didn’t take long for Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Travon Walker, the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, to make an impact in the NFL. On the first play from scrimmage in the Hall of Fame game, Walker bulled his way right past Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Brandon Parker to pressure quarterback Jarret Stidham. It was a great rush, albeit with the obligatory roughing the passer penalty, because… well, we’re not sure why anymore. We rarely are.
Texans Training Camp Day 4 Observations: Nico Collins Makes Case For WR No. 1
Nico Collins' play against defensive back Steven Nelson highlights Day 4 of training camp practice for the Houston Texans.
NFL Transactions for August 1, 2022 | Presented by the 2022 Hula Bowl
Bears removed CB Michael Joseph and WR Tajae Sharpe off the NFI list. Bears activated S Dane Cruikshank from the NFI list. Colts placed WR John Hurst and OL Carter O’Donnell on I/R. Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs OT Orlando Brown Jr. signed his franchise tag. Miami Dolphins. Dolphins released...
NFL Draft Profile: Tayvion Robinson, Wide Receiver, Kentucky Wildcats
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Kentucky WR Tayvion Robinson
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Brian Daboll's offense is 'wide receiver friendly'
When the New York Giants agreed to terms with Kenny Golladay last offseason, they expected big things from the star wide receiver. But after his first season in a Giants uniform, Golladay left plenty to be desired on the field. While Golladay has yet to catch a touchdown pass for...
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/3/22)
WR David Bell (foot) WR Anthony Schwartz (knee) CB Reggie Robinson II (core muscle) LB Anthony Walker (groin) P Corey Bojorquez (right foot) Players with scheduled days off on Tuesday included Jadeveon Clowney and Jack Conklin who is working his way back from knee surgery. 2. Team Invites Players In...
Cardinals activate Marquise Brown, sign Rashaad Coward
When Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returns to the facility after testing positive for COVID-19, he’ll have one of his key weapons available to practice. Arizona announced on Tuesday that receiver Marquise Brown has been activated off the non-football injury list. Brown tweaked his hamstring while running routes on his...
Steelers CB Cam Sutton Suffers Knee Injury at Practice
LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton suffered a knee injury at practice Thursday, according to a source. Sutton left during team drills and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He’s the second starting cornerback to be added to the injury report as Levi Wallace continues to nurse an illness.
Jets Activating RB Tevin Coleman & TE Jeremy Ruckert
Coleman, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.219 million contract before agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with the 49ers. From there, the Jets signed Coleman to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million in...
Steelers' Najee Harris ranked ninth among running backs for 2022 season
Theoretically speaking, it would be easy for one to argue that Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back Najee Harris will soon be regarded as one of the elite players at his position. Harris ended his rookie season fourth in the NFL with 1,200 rushing yards and second with 307 carries. He...
When does the 2022 NFL season start?
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. However, before...
