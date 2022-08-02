ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ Leonard Fournette addresses weight for 1st time since reporting to camp

TAMPA — The first part of Leonard Fournette’s offseason centered around his destination for 2022. That was solved when he signed a new three-year deal with the Bucs. The next stage, between minicamp and training camp, focused on his weight. He reported to minicamp about 10 pounds over what he defined as his range. That storyline only swelled in the seven weeks between rounds of organized team activities.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick lauds 'big jump' made by Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

Nelson Agholor underwhelmed during his first season with the New England Patriots in 2021. The veteran wide receiver was coming off a fantastic 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Patriots signed him in free agency to be a stretch-the-field type of weapon in the passing offense. Instead,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Look: The Jaguars, Raiders Game Has Been Delayed

The first football game of the 2022 NFL season was supposed to kick off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, the Hall of Fame Game - the first preseason game of the season - has entered a weather delay. As poor weather approached Canton, Ohio, fans were urged to seek shelter.
LAS VEGAS, NV

