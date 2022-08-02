Read on www.jaguars.com
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten PathL. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglectZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Back-to-school events this weekendDebra FineClay County, FL
How to watch the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: TV and live stream info for Jaguars vs Raiders
Football season officially begins on Thursday, September 8 with a Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams matchup as Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford go head-to-head at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). However, the excitement really kicks off on Thursday, August 4 with the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game.
Dolphins’ owner suspended, fined $1.5M; team loses draft picks
The NFL on Tuesday suspended and fined Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and stripped the team of two draft picks
Bucs’ Leonard Fournette addresses weight for 1st time since reporting to camp
TAMPA — The first part of Leonard Fournette’s offseason centered around his destination for 2022. That was solved when he signed a new three-year deal with the Bucs. The next stage, between minicamp and training camp, focused on his weight. He reported to minicamp about 10 pounds over what he defined as his range. That storyline only swelled in the seven weeks between rounds of organized team activities.
NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady, Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of two draft picks and fined and suspended team owner Stephen Ross for violations of its integrity of the game policy, the league announced Tuesday. Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the Dolphins of the violations, which followed a...
Bill Belichick lauds 'big jump' made by Patriots WR Nelson Agholor
Nelson Agholor underwhelmed during his first season with the New England Patriots in 2021. The veteran wide receiver was coming off a fantastic 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Patriots signed him in free agency to be a stretch-the-field type of weapon in the passing offense. Instead,...
Look: The Jaguars, Raiders Game Has Been Delayed
The first football game of the 2022 NFL season was supposed to kick off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, the Hall of Fame Game - the first preseason game of the season - has entered a weather delay. As poor weather approached Canton, Ohio, fans were urged to seek shelter.
4 reasons Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will have a break through 2022
While the Jacksonville Jaguars won’t play franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Thursday’s Hall-of-Fame game, the former first overall pick is
Jaguars and Raiders players to watch in Thursday's Hall of Fame game
After six long months without football, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the 2022 NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio with the Hall of Fame game, which takes place this Thursday, August 4th. The Raiders are honoring legends Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour, and the Jaguars have their first-ever Hall of Fame inductee in Tony Boselli.
