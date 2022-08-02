Read on www.sidneydailynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sidney Daily News
Miss Bremenfest contestants announced
NEW BREMEN — The contestants for the annual Miss Bremenfest Pageant have officially been announced. The Miss Bremenfest Pageant will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Auditorium at New Bremen High School. The six contestants participating in the pageant are:. • Mckenzie...
Sidney Daily News
Circus to visit Jackson Center
JACKSON CENTER — The circus is coming to Jackson Center. Sponsored by the Jackson Center Growth Association, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will visit the village for two shows on Wednesday, Aug. 10, t 5 and 7:30 p.m. The circus tents and animals will be at the Tiger Trail Park located at 607 S. Main St. behind Grace Lutheran Church,
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The school enumeration of Sidney and east Sidney has been completed by Truant Officer Root. It shows there are in Sidney and East Sidney 1,747 persons between the ages of six and 21 years. This is an increase of 15 over last year. The survey shows an increase of six families over last year.
sent-trib.com
Night Ranger ready to rock Ohio Balloon Fest
MARYSVILLE — Third time’s the charm for Night Ranger at the 2022 All Ohio Balloon Festival, following appearances in 2015 and 2017. Brad Gillis, guitarist of Night Ranger, said he recalls performing at the festival “because of all the crazy balloons I saw.”. He added that in...
Sidney Daily News
Tree lottery winners announced
SIDNEY — The winners of the Sidney Tree Board’s Tree Lottery program have been announced by the city of Sidney. “A total of 60 entries were received for the city’s second Tree Lottery program. Thirty-five lucky property winners were randomly selected to have a tree planted in the public right-of-way in front of their homes this fall,” said a city of Sidney press release.
Sidney Daily News
She’s a princess
Makala Wick from Botkins was crowned the 2022 Auglaize County Equine Princess during The Auglaize County Fair. She was judged by a panel of three on her essay, interview, written test, speech, impromptu question and a horsemanship pattern. She will be a freshman at Botkins High School and she is the daughter of Matt and Pam Wick of Botkins. From left to right, are Matt Wick, Makala Wick, Pam Wick and her brother, Levi Wick.
Sidney Daily News
A sweet harvest
Maggie Timmerman, left, 5, and her sister, Clara Timmerman, 3, both of New Bremen, pick sweet corn planted by the Berning Brothers Three farm on Wednesday, Aug., 3. The farm’s owners let friends pick the sweet corn, located near Turtle Creek Road, for free after they have harvested what they need. The sisters are the children of Andy and Kate Timmerman.
dayton.com
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle offers fun, educational opportunities
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle is continuing to evolve as the owner is creating more opportunities to entertain and educate visitors. “We are creating more things to do to promote agritourism,” said Edgar (Ed) C. Evans, owner of the ranch. “Agritourism is big on our list because we enjoy teaching children and some adults that don’t know what farming is all about.”
Sidney Daily News
Outdoors skills program planned
SIDNEY — The Call of the Wild, a youth outdoor skills program, will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Shelby County Libraries and the Kiwanis Club of Sidney,. Caleb Thompson will be the instructor for the class, which...
Lima News
‘Little Nashville,’ a night of song and drink
OTTAWA — For one night a year, normally peaceful Ottawa transforms into a giant beer garden. Starting at 4 p.m. this Friday, downtown Ottawa will be wrapped in yellow police tape indicating it is an alcohol consumption zone, where attendees can walk from one venue to another with their drinks.
Van Wert Cinemas touts upgrades
VAN WERT — Van Wert Cinemas recently renovated their movie theatre to add to the experience of viewers. In March 2022, the Van Wert Cinema transformed two of its existing theatre rooms with new technology. Each theatre now contains heated recliners, and two of the largest viewing rooms have Barco laser projectors and a Dolby/ATMOS sound system.
dayton.com
Mother-daughter duo purchases Ha Ha Pizza: ‘We’re looking forward to writing our own chapter here’
B.J. Walters, former owner of Ha Ha Pizza in Yellow Springs, has officially passed the torch to a new set of owners after being part of the restaurant for 25 years. Karen and Megan McDonald, a mother-daughter team from the Fairborn and Enon area, purchased the restaurant at the end of June.
Sidney Daily News
Animals at the Auglaize fair
Chloe Wilker, 9, of New Bremen, tends to her market goat’s drinking needs at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Chloe is the daughter of Matt and Kelly Wilker.
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Urbana Citizen
David’s Place opens its doors
MECHANICSBURG – A non-profit organization called To Whom it May Concern Ohio (TWIMC Ohio, www.twimcohio.org) recently opened The Resource Center at David’s Place at 3 West Sandusky St. TWIMC is a non-profit committed to helping individuals in Ohio with life after incarceration. The Resource Center at David’s Place...
Sidney Daily News
Relay for Life
SIDNEY – The main event for the Shelby County Relay for Life commenced on the shaded courtsquare on Aug. 5 with no rain and over $50,000 raised for the cause. Emotions permeated the air as survivors and their friends and families gathered for the opening ceremony and the survivor’s lap. Most who attended seemed to have been attending for years and greeted each other as they passed by, and many survivors had large support systems, like Kathy Marsh, an Event Leadership Team (ELT) committee member.
Sidney Daily News
Small goat, big trophy
Eli Zumberger, 12, of Minster, walks his reserve grand champion wether pygmy goat back to its pen after showing it at the 2022 Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Eli is the son of Greg and Amy Zumberger.
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: 1977: New shoe brand emerging
Some 45 years ago I was beginning to make sales calls for the local radio station, one of which took me to the new venture of two of my high school classmates and football teammates. World Sporting Goods had set up shop in the Village Center on St. Marys Avenue in Sidney. Bruce Cotterman and Doug Knupp were open for business and had just returned from a major sporting trade show.
Daily Advocate
Bradford Football cancels varsity season due to short roster.
BRADFORD — Bradford High School will not field a varsity football team this year. Bradford Schools Superintendent Joe Hurst said the school had to withdraw from playing at the varsity level due to the number of kids on the team and their inexperience. “Less than half, there was 15...
dayton.com
Happy birthday Martin Sheen! What you should know about his history in Dayton
Martin Sheen was born on Aug. 3, 1940 in Dayton, and has become one of the biggest celebrities ever from the city. The Chaminade High School graduate told the Dayton Daily News in 1962 that he used the name Martin Sheen instead of his given Ramon Estevez because he was told his name sounded “too Puerto Rican.”
