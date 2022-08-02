ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Sidney Daily News

Miss Bremenfest contestants announced

NEW BREMEN — The contestants for the annual Miss Bremenfest Pageant have officially been announced. The Miss Bremenfest Pageant will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Auditorium at New Bremen High School. The six contestants participating in the pageant are:. • Mckenzie...
NEW BREMEN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Circus to visit Jackson Center

JACKSON CENTER — The circus is coming to Jackson Center. Sponsored by the Jackson Center Growth Association, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will visit the village for two shows on Wednesday, Aug. 10, t 5 and 7:30 p.m. The circus tents and animals will be at the Tiger Trail Park located at 607 S. Main St. behind Grace Lutheran Church,
JACKSON CENTER, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

———— The school enumeration of Sidney and east Sidney has been completed by Truant Officer Root. It shows there are in Sidney and East Sidney 1,747 persons between the ages of six and 21 years. This is an increase of 15 over last year. The survey shows an increase of six families over last year.
SIDNEY, OH
sent-trib.com

Night Ranger ready to rock Ohio Balloon Fest

MARYSVILLE — Third time’s the charm for Night Ranger at the 2022 All Ohio Balloon Festival, following appearances in 2015 and 2017. Brad Gillis, guitarist of Night Ranger, said he recalls performing at the festival “because of all the crazy balloons I saw.”. He added that in...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Tree lottery winners announced

SIDNEY — The winners of the Sidney Tree Board’s Tree Lottery program have been announced by the city of Sidney. “A total of 60 entries were received for the city’s second Tree Lottery program. Thirty-five lucky property winners were randomly selected to have a tree planted in the public right-of-way in front of their homes this fall,” said a city of Sidney press release.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

She’s a princess

Makala Wick from Botkins was crowned the 2022 Auglaize County Equine Princess during The Auglaize County Fair. She was judged by a panel of three on her essay, interview, written test, speech, impromptu question and a horsemanship pattern. She will be a freshman at Botkins High School and she is the daughter of Matt and Pam Wick of Botkins. From left to right, are Matt Wick, Makala Wick, Pam Wick and her brother, Levi Wick.
BOTKINS, OH
Sidney Daily News

A sweet harvest

Maggie Timmerman, left, 5, and her sister, Clara Timmerman, 3, both of New Bremen, pick sweet corn planted by the Berning Brothers Three farm on Wednesday, Aug., 3. The farm’s owners let friends pick the sweet corn, located near Turtle Creek Road, for free after they have harvested what they need. The sisters are the children of Andy and Kate Timmerman.
NEW BREMEN, OH
dayton.com

Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle offers fun, educational opportunities

Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle is continuing to evolve as the owner is creating more opportunities to entertain and educate visitors. “We are creating more things to do to promote agritourism,” said Edgar (Ed) C. Evans, owner of the ranch. “Agritourism is big on our list because we enjoy teaching children and some adults that don’t know what farming is all about.”
NEW CARLISLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Outdoors skills program planned

SIDNEY — The Call of the Wild, a youth outdoor skills program, will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Shelby County Libraries and the Kiwanis Club of Sidney,. Caleb Thompson will be the instructor for the class, which...
SIDNEY, OH
Lima News

‘Little Nashville,’ a night of song and drink

OTTAWA — For one night a year, normally peaceful Ottawa transforms into a giant beer garden. Starting at 4 p.m. this Friday, downtown Ottawa will be wrapped in yellow police tape indicating it is an alcohol consumption zone, where attendees can walk from one venue to another with their drinks.
OTTAWA, OH
The Lima News

Van Wert Cinemas touts upgrades

VAN WERT — Van Wert Cinemas recently renovated their movie theatre to add to the experience of viewers. In March 2022, the Van Wert Cinema transformed two of its existing theatre rooms with new technology. Each theatre now contains heated recliners, and two of the largest viewing rooms have Barco laser projectors and a Dolby/ATMOS sound system.
VAN WERT, OH
Sidney Daily News

Animals at the Auglaize fair

Chloe Wilker, 9, of New Bremen, tends to her market goat’s drinking needs at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Chloe is the daughter of Matt and Kelly Wilker.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

David’s Place opens its doors

MECHANICSBURG – A non-profit organization called To Whom it May Concern Ohio (TWIMC Ohio, www.twimcohio.org) recently opened The Resource Center at David’s Place at 3 West Sandusky St. TWIMC is a non-profit committed to helping individuals in Ohio with life after incarceration. The Resource Center at David’s Place...
MECHANICSBURG, OH
Sidney Daily News

Relay for Life

SIDNEY – The main event for the Shelby County Relay for Life commenced on the shaded courtsquare on Aug. 5 with no rain and over $50,000 raised for the cause. Emotions permeated the air as survivors and their friends and families gathered for the opening ceremony and the survivor’s lap. Most who attended seemed to have been attending for years and greeted each other as they passed by, and many survivors had large support systems, like Kathy Marsh, an Event Leadership Team (ELT) committee member.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Small goat, big trophy

Eli Zumberger, 12, of Minster, walks his reserve grand champion wether pygmy goat back to its pen after showing it at the 2022 Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Eli is the son of Greg and Amy Zumberger.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sports Extra with Dave Ross: 1977: New shoe brand emerging

Some 45 years ago I was beginning to make sales calls for the local radio station, one of which took me to the new venture of two of my high school classmates and football teammates. World Sporting Goods had set up shop in the Village Center on St. Marys Avenue in Sidney. Bruce Cotterman and Doug Knupp were open for business and had just returned from a major sporting trade show.
SIDNEY, OH
Daily Advocate

Bradford Football cancels varsity season due to short roster.

BRADFORD — Bradford High School will not field a varsity football team this year. Bradford Schools Superintendent Joe Hurst said the school had to withdraw from playing at the varsity level due to the number of kids on the team and their inexperience. “Less than half, there was 15...
BRADFORD, OH
dayton.com

Happy birthday Martin Sheen! What you should know about his history in Dayton

Martin Sheen was born on Aug. 3, 1940 in Dayton, and has become one of the biggest celebrities ever from the city. The Chaminade High School graduate told the Dayton Daily News in 1962 that he used the name Martin Sheen instead of his given Ramon Estevez because he was told his name sounded “too Puerto Rican.”

