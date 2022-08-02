SIDNEY – The main event for the Shelby County Relay for Life commenced on the shaded courtsquare on Aug. 5 with no rain and over $50,000 raised for the cause. Emotions permeated the air as survivors and their friends and families gathered for the opening ceremony and the survivor’s lap. Most who attended seemed to have been attending for years and greeted each other as they passed by, and many survivors had large support systems, like Kathy Marsh, an Event Leadership Team (ELT) committee member.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO