ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Trashfence Catches Garbage Tsunami; Hyundai's Child Labor Problem; Chipotle's Robot Army | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 78

nddist.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.inddist.com

Comments / 0

Related
nddist.com

MSC Industrial Supply Acquires Tower Fasteners

MELVILLE, N.Y., and DAVIDSON, N.C. — MSC Industrial Supply Co, a premier distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations supplies to industrial customers throughout North America, announced Wednesday that it has acquired Tower Fasteners, a Holtsville, New York-based valued-added distributor of Original Equipment Manufacturer fasteners and components. Under...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Associated Press

SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Industry Veteran Adeel Najmi as Chief Product Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- SourceDay today announced its newest hire, Adeel Najmi, as CPO. He brings unparalleled expertise and experience to a company carrying impressive momentum after a $31.5 million Series-C investment. Najmi’s hire is the latest step forward for a company expected to continue transforming the way manufacturers, distributors, retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands approach direct spend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005962/en/ SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Industry Veteran Adeel Najmi as Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Associated Press

Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Charts Course for More Retail Spaces, Product Innovation, and Added Support to Build up the Future Skilled Trades Workforce

BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, is adding more power to the retailer-and-manufacturing company’s 40-plus year history through bold moves and innovation. Now two years into his role as CEO, Krishna is driving forward a focus of more retail spaces and embracing the brand’s innovative roots to develop battery-powered professional-grade equipment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005254/en/ Suresh Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Robot#Business Industry#Linus Business#Child Labor Problem#Chipotle S Robot Army#Gnom#Temerland#Reuters#Hyundai Motor Company#Smart Alabama Llc#State
Benzinga

Salesforce Shuts Hong Kong Office Amid Brewing US - China Tensions; Consolidates Partnership With Alibaba

Salesforce, Inc CRM consolidated its strategic partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to expand the presence of its software relationship management software in the country, TechCrunch reports. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of Salesforce's software across Greater China. The move helped Salesforce optimize its business structure to...
ECONOMY
nddist.com

Illinois Tool Works Reports Nearly 10% Revenue Growth

GLENVIEW, Ill. -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. on Tuesday reported its second quarter 2022 results. Second quarter revenue of $4 billion increased 9% with organic revenue growth of 10%. The acquisition of MTS contributed 3% to revenue; unfavorable foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 4%. Six of seven segments delivered positive organic growth in the quarter, led by Food Equipment, up 25%, Welding, up 22%, Construction Products up 15%, Polymers & Fluids up 10%, Automotive OEM up 6%, and Test & Measurement and Electronics up 1% due to a difficult year-over-year comparison. Specialty Products organic revenue was down less than 2%. On a geographic basis, organic growth was 14% in North America, 6% in Europe, and 3% in Asia Pacific.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
nddist.com

Dakota Supply Group Acquires Brown Supply Company

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group on Tuesday announced its acquisition of Brown Supply Company. Founded in 1940, Brown Supply is a leading distributor of waterworks products, such as water and sewer pipes, fire hydrants, marking flags, equipment and supplies, with four locations across Iowa. The current owner, Kevin...
IOWA STATE
thefastmode.com

Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups

Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Industry
freightwaves.com

Aurora adds Schneider to autonomous pilot customer list

Aurora Innovation is adding freight giant Schneider to a growing list of fleets testing its Aurora Driver autonomous trucking software. “Understanding more about an autonomous future is the logical next step to build a network that continues to deliver the best service for our customers,” Rob Reich, Schneider executive vice president and chief administrative officer, said in a press release.
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Associations Join Forces to Ensure Cargo Visibility

Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) and the European Shippers’ Council (ESC) joined forces to accelerate adoption of DCSA standards. The associations will leverage DCSA’s open-source, vendor-neutral standards to help members and other business partners make data exchange more timely, accurate and interoperable. “Global supply chains have been continuously...
INDUSTRY
nddist.com

LindFast Acquires Star Stainless Screw

LindFast Solutions Group, a leading master distributor of specialty fasteners in North America, announced the completion of its purchase of Star Stainless Screw Company. Jefferies Group LLC acted as Star’s exclusive financial advisor. Together, LSG and Star will be even more effective at meeting the needs of their diverse...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Largo Clean Energy Signs Non-Binding MOU with Ansaldo Green Tech to Negotiate the Formation of a Joint Venture for the Manufacturing and Commercial Deployment of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs) in the European, African, and Middle East Power...

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005693/en/ Largo Clean Energy Signs Non-Binding MOU with Ansaldo Green Tech to Negotiate the Formation of a Joint Venture for the Manufacturing and Commercial Deployment of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs) in the European, African, and Middle East Power Generation Markets (Graphic: Business Wire) Largo Clean Energy Signs Non-Binding MOU with Ansaldo Green Tech to Negotiate the Formation of a Joint Venture for the Manufacturing and Commercial Deployment of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs) in the European, African, and Middle East Power Generation Markets
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Hermes_Fang

Reduce Cost of Shipping & Fulfillment for eCommerce Businesses

Shipping orders to customers is a common challenge every e-commerce business faces, regardless of their experience, size, or products. E-commerce business owners thrive on getting their products to their customers on time while reducing costs. Research shows that if shipping costs are too high, customers will abandon their carts.
The Associated Press

Faraday Future Reveals New Manufacturing Updates and Introduces ‘FF ieFactory California,’ the Official Name of Its Hanford, Calif. Manufacturing Plant

HANFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year.
HANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy