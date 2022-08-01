Trashfence Catches Garbage Tsunami; Hyundai's Child Labor Problem; Chipotle's Robot Army | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 78

www.inddist.com
EV maker Lucid halves 2022 production forecast as supply chain snarls hit
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lucid Group (LCID.O) on Wednesday halved its production forecast for electric vehicles, blaming extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges, sending its shares down 10% after the bell.
TechCrunch
The disappearance of Bolt Mobility shows how corrosive depreciation can be for IRL startups
With the apparent demise of Bolt Mobility, the divide between technology businesses and those that are merely tech-enabled is back at the forefront of our minds. Once a key point of discussion when the IPO market was alive, today we’re sifting through what is left of the micromobility sector, now freshly depopulated to a new local maximum.
nddist.com
MSC Industrial Supply Acquires Tower Fasteners
MELVILLE, N.Y., and DAVIDSON, N.C. — MSC Industrial Supply Co, a premier distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations supplies to industrial customers throughout North America, announced Wednesday that it has acquired Tower Fasteners, a Holtsville, New York-based valued-added distributor of Original Equipment Manufacturer fasteners and components. Under...
TechCrunch
Butler shows hundreds of employees the door after raising $50M for room service delivery
The trouble was, Butler’s roughly 1,000-person workforce had been laid off just days earlier. In fact, most were told that the company had been dissolved — according to interviews TechCrunch had with a number of former employees, and corroborated in a report last week by industry blog Restaurant Dive.
SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Industry Veteran Adeel Najmi as Chief Product Officer
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- SourceDay today announced its newest hire, Adeel Najmi, as CPO. He brings unparalleled expertise and experience to a company carrying impressive momentum after a $31.5 million Series-C investment. Najmi’s hire is the latest step forward for a company expected to continue transforming the way manufacturers, distributors, retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands approach direct spend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005962/en/ SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Industry Veteran Adeel Najmi as Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
CNBC
Sesame Solar is selling mobile disaster relief units powered entirely by clean energy
Sesame Solar is selling highly portable solar-powered units for things like mobile communications and command centers, medical units, kitchens and temporary housing. The systems use solar panels or clean hydrogen and can be ready for use within 15 minutes. It already has over 50 sales of nanogrids. Michigan-based startup Sesame...
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Charts Course for More Retail Spaces, Product Innovation, and Added Support to Build up the Future Skilled Trades Workforce
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, is adding more power to the retailer-and-manufacturing company’s 40-plus year history through bold moves and innovation. Now two years into his role as CEO, Krishna is driving forward a focus of more retail spaces and embracing the brand’s innovative roots to develop battery-powered professional-grade equipment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005254/en/ Suresh Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Salesforce Shuts Hong Kong Office Amid Brewing US - China Tensions; Consolidates Partnership With Alibaba
Salesforce, Inc CRM consolidated its strategic partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to expand the presence of its software relationship management software in the country, TechCrunch reports. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of Salesforce's software across Greater China. The move helped Salesforce optimize its business structure to...
nddist.com
Illinois Tool Works Reports Nearly 10% Revenue Growth
GLENVIEW, Ill. -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. on Tuesday reported its second quarter 2022 results. Second quarter revenue of $4 billion increased 9% with organic revenue growth of 10%. The acquisition of MTS contributed 3% to revenue; unfavorable foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 4%. Six of seven segments delivered positive organic growth in the quarter, led by Food Equipment, up 25%, Welding, up 22%, Construction Products up 15%, Polymers & Fluids up 10%, Automotive OEM up 6%, and Test & Measurement and Electronics up 1% due to a difficult year-over-year comparison. Specialty Products organic revenue was down less than 2%. On a geographic basis, organic growth was 14% in North America, 6% in Europe, and 3% in Asia Pacific.
nddist.com
Dakota Supply Group Acquires Brown Supply Company
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group on Tuesday announced its acquisition of Brown Supply Company. Founded in 1940, Brown Supply is a leading distributor of waterworks products, such as water and sewer pipes, fire hydrants, marking flags, equipment and supplies, with four locations across Iowa. The current owner, Kevin...
thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
freightwaves.com
Aurora adds Schneider to autonomous pilot customer list
Aurora Innovation is adding freight giant Schneider to a growing list of fleets testing its Aurora Driver autonomous trucking software. “Understanding more about an autonomous future is the logical next step to build a network that continues to deliver the best service for our customers,” Rob Reich, Schneider executive vice president and chief administrative officer, said in a press release.
foodlogistics.com
Associations Join Forces to Ensure Cargo Visibility
Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) and the European Shippers’ Council (ESC) joined forces to accelerate adoption of DCSA standards. The associations will leverage DCSA’s open-source, vendor-neutral standards to help members and other business partners make data exchange more timely, accurate and interoperable. “Global supply chains have been continuously...
nddist.com
LindFast Acquires Star Stainless Screw
LindFast Solutions Group, a leading master distributor of specialty fasteners in North America, announced the completion of its purchase of Star Stainless Screw Company. Jefferies Group LLC acted as Star’s exclusive financial advisor. Together, LSG and Star will be even more effective at meeting the needs of their diverse...
Largo Clean Energy Signs Non-Binding MOU with Ansaldo Green Tech to Negotiate the Formation of a Joint Venture for the Manufacturing and Commercial Deployment of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs) in the European, African, and Middle East Power...
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005693/en/ Largo Clean Energy Signs Non-Binding MOU with Ansaldo Green Tech to Negotiate the Formation of a Joint Venture for the Manufacturing and Commercial Deployment of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs) in the European, African, and Middle East Power Generation Markets (Graphic: Business Wire) Largo Clean Energy Signs Non-Binding MOU with Ansaldo Green Tech to Negotiate the Formation of a Joint Venture for the Manufacturing and Commercial Deployment of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs) in the European, African, and Middle East Power Generation Markets
Reduce Cost of Shipping & Fulfillment for eCommerce Businesses
Shipping orders to customers is a common challenge every e-commerce business faces, regardless of their experience, size, or products. E-commerce business owners thrive on getting their products to their customers on time while reducing costs. Research shows that if shipping costs are too high, customers will abandon their carts.
Faraday Future Reveals New Manufacturing Updates and Introduces ‘FF ieFactory California,’ the Official Name of Its Hanford, Calif. Manufacturing Plant
HANFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year.
U.S. Job Growth Might Slow To This Level In July, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Friday
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday as Eli Lilly And Co LLY reported downbeat results for its second quarter and lowered its FY22 guidance. Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at...
