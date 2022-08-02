Akron Gun Violence Response Team Makes Arrest, Grabs Guns

Read on www.whbc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel MavenHartville, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Charges pending against woman accused in deadly Akron bar shooting, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges are pending against the woman accused of shooting another woman July 29 at an Akron bar, according to police. Akron police said Chyna Shepard, 21, died of her shooting injuries July 30 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The 21-year-old suspect, who was later shot...
Video shows incident that led to sergeant’s arrest: I-Team
A former deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been federally indicted with a count of deprivation of rights.
whbc.com
Bond Reduced in Ethan Liming Case
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond for the three suspects in the Ethan Liming case was significantly reduced Thursday. This, after a Summit County grand jury indicted them on lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault. 20-year-old DeShawn Stafford faces the most serious charges. Liming was beaten...
wksu.org
Body cam footage shows Cleveland officers searching for legal cause to arrest armed Black activist
Antoine Tolbert was arrested on May 23 for openly carrying two firearms while walking down St. Clair Avenue on Cleveland’s East Side. Ohio is an open carry state, and it’s always been legal to carry a firearm as long as it’s not concealed by clothing. About three weeks after Tolbert was arrested, it became legal in Ohio to carry a concealed firearm without a license.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown house shot at for third time this week
Reports said no one was injured Wednesday after a South Side home was shot at for the third time this week.
whbc.com
29-Year-Old: Akron’s Latest Homicide Victim
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 29-year-old is Akron’s latest homicide victim. The man and a man who is 19 were walking down Crittenden Street when they were hit by gunfire. The younger victim was apparently just grazed by a bullet. Nearby homes were hit with...
Bonds lessened in beating death of Akron teen
Bonds have been lessened for two of the three suspects accused in the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School in Akron.
Man faces death penalty in Slavic Village killings
A man who was indicted on 14 counts of aggravated murder for killing a woman, 2 children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village is facing the death penalty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Massillon police arrest man making threats at high school football practice
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon police said officers arrested a 40-year-old man on July 28 after he started picking fights with parents at a high school football practice. According to police, officers were called out just before 8 p.m. to Washington High School because a man, later identified as Kevin Howell, was making threats.
cleveland19.com
Parma shooting suspect arrested in Florida
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Parma Police, a suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Florida. On Aug. 2 at around 4 am, Parma Police officers responded to the area of State Road and Tuxedo Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots. As police were responding to the area they found a vehicle matching the description of one that may have been involved stopped near the intersection of Pearl and Brookpark Roads with the victim inside.
Akron police searching for suspects after man killed and dozens of shots fired
Akron Police are trying to track down at least two suspects accused of shooting a teen and killing a 29-year-old man.
cleveland19.com
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Akron carjacking victims feel traumatized twice
It's a crime that can happen to unsuspecting drivers in an instant and send shivers down the spines of both the victims and their families: carjackings.
cleveland19.com
Man dies, 19-year-old hurt in Akron double shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down the street in Akron. A 19-year-old man walking with the victim was also shot, but Akron police said he suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive. Officers said both men were in the...
92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter
Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
cleveland19.com
‘No snitching’ code of silence makes it difficult for police to solve teen shootings
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenage brothers were shot and injured on New Year’s Day. Their case still remains unsolved. Cleveland Police told us part of the problem is the victims are not cooperating. And that’s something they see all too often. 19 Investigates looks into what can...
Akron man convicted in 2020 murder
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man has been found guilty of murdering a woman in 2020. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced that a Summit County Jury found...
cleveland19.com
Akron Police release bodycam video from officer-involved shooting outside bar
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police released bodycam video from a July 29 officer-involved shooting of a suspect outside a bar. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the Oasis Bar in the 600 block of North Howard Street. Officers were called out for shots fired, and according to police,...
akronjewishnews.com
Tense times in Akron following Walker shooting
Over a month after the death of Jayland Walker, who was killed by Akron police officers, the community is beginning to heal and members of the Jewish community in Akron offered their support and prayers to the Black community and those mourning his loss. Walker, 25, was unarmed when Akron...
Oregon man charged for stalking, travelling to meet Brunswick young girl
BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A 43-year-old man was arrested in Brunswick last month after travelling from Oregon in an effort to locate and meet a local female child, the Brunswick Division of Police said Thursday. According to police, Timothy A. Nielsen was arrested on July 28 after he was reported...
Comments / 0