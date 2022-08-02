Ryan Blaney crashes Daniel Suarez after the finish at Indianapolis (Video)

Read on racingnews.co
Frank Small
2d ago
he shoukd get fined and suspended but cause of his father, he won't. just a don't let it happen again. what a joke of a sport. well what used to b a sport
justmyopinion
2d ago
cant believe how many out of work couch sitting race officials are on here.maybe they should send out a poll to all of you experts on how and what should have been done.shut up and watch
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Why Did NASCAR Not Penalize Bubba Wallace at Indianapolis for Shortcutting the Course After Punishing Him a Year Earlier for Making a Similar Move?
Bubba Wallace cut off a portion of the Indianapolis Road Course Sunday but didn't receive a penalty. It was a far different outcome from a year ago when he made a similar move and got penalized. The post Why Did NASCAR Not Penalize Bubba Wallace at Indianapolis for Shortcutting the Course After Punishing Him a Year Earlier for Making a Similar Move? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Wishes NASCAR’s “Big Three” Would Make a Comeback, But Here’s Why Those Days Are Over
From 2017-2019, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Martin Truex Jr. dominated the NASCAR Cup Series. Known as the “Big Three,” the trio combined to win 51 of 108 Cup races. Truex won the Cup title in 2017, Kyle Busch won in 2019, and Harvick placed third in the standings all three years. Save for Joey Logano (who won the championship in 2018) and Denny Hamlin, no other drivers were really even in the conversation.
NASCAR Should Be Embarrassed by Its Unintentionally Cheeky Tweet
It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but NASCAR misfired on Twitter regarding Michael McDowell. The post NASCAR Should Be Embarrassed by Its Unintentionally Cheeky Tweet appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
survivornet.com
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement
Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
Former NASCAR Driver Danica Patrick Reels In A 50-Pound Halibut Fishing Off The Coast Of Alaska
We all know Danica Patrick as the most successful woman in American open-wheel car racing in history, winning the 2008 Indy Japan 300, the only IndyCar race won by a female in the history of the sport. Not to mention, she also racked up 7 top 10s in the NASCAR...
NASCAR has a bumper-cars problem that is getting out of hand, and one driver blames the new NextGen cars
Daniel Suarez says NASCAR's new cars are so resilient now that drivers are taking advantage of them and using them as weapons on the track.
Ford Is Backing Brad Keselowski’s Unexpected Message to NASCAR About Cheaters
Brad Keselowski is applauding NASCAR's get-tough policy on improper changes to cars. The post Ford Is Backing Brad Keselowski’s Unexpected Message to NASCAR About Cheaters appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
North Wilkesboro Speedway is back. And so is Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that he will drive a JR Motorsports late model Chevrolet in the scheduled CARS Tour race at NWS Aug. 31. The car will be numbered 3 and will carry sponsorship from long-time Earnhardt family associate...
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Discover: 10 Richest People in the World See: How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump? Whereas NFL and NBA...
Ryan Blaney Confirms He’s Not Participating in NASCAR’s Experiment of Drivers Wearing Mouthpieces to Measure Crash Severity
Ryan Blaney confirmed in an interview that multiple NASCAR Cup Series drivers are wearing mouthpieces to measure the intensity of crashes in the Next Gen car, and he's not happy about it. The post Ryan Blaney Confirms He’s Not Participating in NASCAR’s Experiment of Drivers Wearing Mouthpieces to Measure Crash Severity appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Indianapolis race winner Alexander Rossi found in violation of Indycar rules
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted a double-header weekend featuring INDYCAR and NASCAR. The NTT Indycar Series took the stage on Saturday. View the Indycar penalty report below. On Wednesday, Indycar released a penalty report. Andretti Autosport has been fined $25,000 and penalized the team 20 entrant/driver points. The issue was...
RFK Racing: Auction (NASCAR Cars For Sale)
For 2022, Brad Keselowski signed to drive for RFK Racing. He also became a co-owner of the newly named Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. NASCAR has gone a new direction for 2022. The Next Gen car is a spec chassis, identical from team to team. The change rendered full fleets of cars unusable to NASCAR teams.
NASCAR Dodged a Bullet (This Time) In a Bizarre Scene at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NASCAR dodged a bullet when a pop-up tent rolled onto the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The post NASCAR Dodged a Bullet (This Time) In a Bizarre Scene at Indianapolis Motor Speedway appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
North Wilkesboro Results: August 3, 2022 (Racetrack Revival)
Fans pack the North Carolina short track; NASCAR drivers take on North Wilkesboro Speedway. Tonight, Asphalt Modifieds unload in North Wilkesboro, NC. It’s night two of Racetrack Revival as the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway makes it’s return. View North Wilkesboro Speedway results below. Matt Hirschman and Max McLaughlin...
Michigan Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Brooklyn, Michigan. The 2-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway below. Michigan. Qualifying Order. NASCAR Cup Series. Pos | Driver...
CBS Sports
Buddy Arrington, longtime NASCAR driver, dies at 84
Buddy Arrington, a longtime independent racer who competed in the NASCAR Cup Series throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s, has died at the age of 84. News of Arrington's death was first shared by Brock Beard of LASTCAR. A native of Southern Virginia and one of NASCAR's last true independents...
Tyler Reddick returning to Richard Childress Racing in 2023, evaluating long-term options for No. 8 car
Tyler Reddick will still return to the No. 8 car for the 2023 NASCAR season, according to Richard Childress. Who may replace Reddick in the No. 8 car for 2024?
racer.com
Racing on TV, August 5-7
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
