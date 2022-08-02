ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Ryan Blaney crashes Daniel Suarez after the finish at Indianapolis (Video)

By Shane Walters
Racing News
Racing News
 2 days ago
Comments / 17

Frank Small
2d ago

he shoukd get fined and suspended but cause of his father, he won't. just a don't let it happen again. what a joke of a sport. well what used to b a sport

Reply
13
justmyopinion
2d ago

cant believe how many out of work couch sitting race officials are on here.maybe they should send out a poll to all of you experts on how and what should have been done.shut up and watch

Reply(3)
6
 

Racing News

Racing News

