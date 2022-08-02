ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County

By Brad Carpenter
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wrkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase

STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
STURGIS, MI
WILX-TV

Shots fired, drone used in Delta Township police chase

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Shots were fired an a drone with thermal vision was brought out, but the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office captured a suspected gunman alive. Early Thursday morning Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) were called to the area of Renker Road and West Michigan Avenue in Delta Township on reports of shots fired.
EATON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Albion man, 19, arrested in string of multi-county catalytic converter thefts

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI - A man arrested Saturday is suspected to be behind several thefts of vehicles and vehicle parts throughout southern Michigan, police said. At about 8:30 p.m. July 30, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were responded to a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle in the area of 27 Mile Road and H Drive North in Sheridan Township in eastern Calhoun County.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
County
Calhoun County, MI
Jackson County, MI
Crime & Safety
Calhoun County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
13abc.com

Father of missing Morenci boys denied parole

MORENCI, Mich. (WTVG) - A man convicted of unlawful imprisonment connected to the disappearance of his three children was denied parole yet again. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, John Skelton was denied parole after his most recent interview. MDOC tells 13abc the board denied his parole and gave him a 12-month continuance, the longest denial he can be given under Michigan law.
MORENCI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Spree#Calhoun County Sheriff#Albion
1077 WRKR

Endangered Missing Alert for Two Centreville Girls; Mom Suspect

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Alert for two Centreville girls, who were abducted Thursday afternoon from their foster home. Authorities identify Samantha Hope Prewitt, the biological mother as a suspect in this abduction. Police are also looking for a Scott Gray, and the two might be traveling in a dark blue 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan with Michigan license plate EPE5916.
CENTREVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Paralyzed Kalamazoo officer released from hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in a motorcycle crash last month was released from the hospital, friends and colleagues said Thursday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher had been moved to a rehabilitation center. His coworkers and members of the community were coming together Thursday...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WILX-TV

Video captures Lansing police officer rescue boy stuck in tree

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police officer who saved a child stuck in a tree was honored Thursday. Officer Glenn Briggs, with the Lansing Police Department, was making his way through an apartment complex near the Waverly neighborhood in June when he heard two children cry for help. The two needed assistance getting a stuck 10-year-old boy out of a tree.
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Paw Paw man charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man suspected of deliberately setting fire to a Planned Parenthood location in Kalamazoo late last month has been charged. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 25-year-old Paw Paw resident Joshua Brereton broke through a fence on July 31 and lit the bushes outside the structure with combustible fuel and tossed a flaming log onto the roof.
PAW PAW, MI
wincountry.com

Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP

UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Police release name of man killed in alleged break-in

JACKSON, MI - A man who was shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into a Jackson home has been identified by police. Jalen Matthew Gillum, 28, was found Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest in a home in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street, police said earlier in the day. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
JACKSON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument

PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy