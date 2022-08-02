One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County

Read on wrkr.com
abc57.com
Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase
STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
WILX-TV
Shots fired, drone used in Delta Township police chase
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Shots were fired an a drone with thermal vision was brought out, but the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office captured a suspected gunman alive. Early Thursday morning Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) were called to the area of Renker Road and West Michigan Avenue in Delta Township on reports of shots fired.
Ingham Sheriff responds to video of triple overdose rescue in Holt
Video released by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office shows first responders administering Narcan to three unconscious, overdosing people at a restaurant in Holt.
Albion man, 19, arrested in string of multi-county catalytic converter thefts
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI - A man arrested Saturday is suspected to be behind several thefts of vehicles and vehicle parts throughout southern Michigan, police said. At about 8:30 p.m. July 30, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were responded to a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle in the area of 27 Mile Road and H Drive North in Sheridan Township in eastern Calhoun County.
Gunman caught thanks to Eaton Co. drone
An early morning Thursday report of shots fired turned into one man arrested, all because of a drone.
13abc.com
Father of missing Morenci boys denied parole
MORENCI, Mich. (WTVG) - A man convicted of unlawful imprisonment connected to the disappearance of his three children was denied parole yet again. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, John Skelton was denied parole after his most recent interview. MDOC tells 13abc the board denied his parole and gave him a 12-month continuance, the longest denial he can be given under Michigan law.
Teen arrested in Sheridan Twp. admits to several thefts, burglaries
A 19-year-old man wanted in connection to several crimes was arrested Saturday evening in Sheridan Township.
wkzo.com
19-year-old from Albion arrested in connection with several area crimes
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN) – A suspect was taken into custody by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday night in connection with several crimes in the area. The Sheriff’s Office Deputies was called to the area of 27 Mile Road near H Drive N in Sheridan Township to check on a subject in a vehicle.
Endangered Missing Alert for Two Centreville Girls; Mom Suspect
Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Alert for two Centreville girls, who were abducted Thursday afternoon from their foster home. Authorities identify Samantha Hope Prewitt, the biological mother as a suspect in this abduction. Police are also looking for a Scott Gray, and the two might be traveling in a dark blue 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan with Michigan license plate EPE5916.
Teen, adult arrested in Kalamazoo for stolen car, guns
A teen and an adult were arrested in Kalamazoo after handguns were found in a stolen car, police said.
WWMTCw
Paralyzed Kalamazoo officer released from hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in a motorcycle crash last month was released from the hospital, friends and colleagues said Thursday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher had been moved to a rehabilitation center. His coworkers and members of the community were coming together Thursday...
Lansing police officer climbs tree to save kid
A Lansing police officer just happened to be at the right place at the right time.
WILX-TV
Video captures Lansing police officer rescue boy stuck in tree
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police officer who saved a child stuck in a tree was honored Thursday. Officer Glenn Briggs, with the Lansing Police Department, was making his way through an apartment complex near the Waverly neighborhood in June when he heard two children cry for help. The two needed assistance getting a stuck 10-year-old boy out of a tree.
Fox17
Paw Paw man charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man suspected of deliberately setting fire to a Planned Parenthood location in Kalamazoo late last month has been charged. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 25-year-old Paw Paw resident Joshua Brereton broke through a fence on July 31 and lit the bushes outside the structure with combustible fuel and tossed a flaming log onto the roof.
fox2detroit.com
Husband arrested in Southgate woman's murder, moving body to Superior Township
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A normally peaceful Southgate neighborhood turned into a crime scene on Walter near Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Police say that a missing persons investigation led to a husband confessing to killing his wife. The family tells us the victim is Ileana Luna. Luna's loved ones who...
Teen driver dead after falling branch causes crash
One teenager is dead after his car was hit by a falling tree branch, causing his car to careen off the road and into a tree. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
Teenager dies after tree limb falls on vehicle in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A teenager died after a tree limb fell on their car, causing the driver to hit a tree. Landen Taggart, 17, of Dowagiac, was driving on Peavine Street around 4:29 p.m., Aug. 3, in south of Dowagiac, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. A...
wincountry.com
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
Police release name of man killed in alleged break-in
JACKSON, MI - A man who was shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into a Jackson home has been identified by police. Jalen Matthew Gillum, 28, was found Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest in a home in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street, police said earlier in the day. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument
PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
