Illini football continues with Training Camp, looking for QBs to be vocal leaders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwestern football opens their season in just over three weeks against Nebraska.The two will meet in Ireland on August 27th, a week before most of college football will kick off. It will be the first time leaving the country for many of these Wildcat players, so they'll want to enjoy the trip, but also focus on beating a Nebraska team that crushed the Cats last year. "It's crazy to say this is going into my fourth year of college football. I kinda get emotional. I think when you get down to it, it's a business trip," said quarterback Ryan Hilinski."What...

EVANSTON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO