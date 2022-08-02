Illini football continues with Training Camp, looking for QBs to be vocal leaders

Read on www.i70sports.com
10 Kansas State players with the most to gain during fall camp
With players reported and ready to begin Kansas State's fall camp on Wednesday, it's time to take a hard look at several Wildcats in position to earn more for the 2022 season. Whether that be a starting role, more snaps, or simply an increase of trust from the coaching staff, here are 10 players with an opportunity to seize the most over the next month.
Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr. on OC Mark Whipple: 'This offensive staff is different – night and day'
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin is excited to be playing for the new offensive staff this season in Lincoln. The Cornhusker offense struggled mightily in 2021, so head coach Scott Frost made a change. Frost brought in veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was most recently on staff at Pittsburgh, the 2021 ACC champion.
Defensive back grad transfer officially added to Illinois roster, per Bret Bielema
Once committed to play rugby at Oklahoma, Terrell Jennings ultimately went the football route, starting in the JUCO ranks and later in FCS before latching on with Division 2 Minnesota State, the same program that produced NFL star Adam Thielen. Now, Jennings is with Illinois as a graduate transfer, and...
Everything Mike Gundy said before Oklahoma State football's first practice
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football returned to the newly-renovated Sherman E. Smith Training Center for the first preseason practice on Wednesday. Head coach Mike Gundy addressed the media before things got underway and touched on a few topics, including progress during summer conditioning, status of the offensive line and expectations for the upcoming 2022 season.
Mike Gundy updates backup QB battle, wanting to play faster on offense
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy provides an update on the competition for backup quarterback between Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel, and wanting to play with more tempo on offense.
Bill Belichick’s Patriots are ‘inching along’ in training camp and that’s a problem
Bill Belichick’s team has a new-look offense. So far in training camp, it hasn’t looked very good in New England. With preseason game action and the regular season coming on fast, it’s time for the Patriots to pick up the learning pace.
Northwestern Wildcats prepare for 'business trip' in Ireland against Nebraska in season opener
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwestern football opens their season in just over three weeks against Nebraska.The two will meet in Ireland on August 27th, a week before most of college football will kick off. It will be the first time leaving the country for many of these Wildcat players, so they'll want to enjoy the trip, but also focus on beating a Nebraska team that crushed the Cats last year. "It's crazy to say this is going into my fourth year of college football. I kinda get emotional. I think when you get down to it, it's a business trip," said quarterback Ryan Hilinski."What...
Vandals Football gets ready for first day of practice on Monday, get an early start
The Vandals will crank it up for the upcoming football season when practice officially begins on Monday morning. The IHSA puts in many restrictions on practices to make sure players do stay safe and Vandals Coach Jason Clay says that is definitely something he puts thought into, as well. The...
Baseball: Huskers add JUCO bat to recruiting class
Nebraska added another piece to its incoming recruiting class on Monday, securing a commitment from Tyler (Texas) Junior College outfielder Daniel Young. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Young will walk-on with the Huskers after a strong sophomore season where he hit .272 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Young began his career at Abilene Christian, where he redshirted and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Lincoln.
Brad Underwood: Freshmen bring 'competitive spirit' to program
On the Illini Inquirer Podcast, Illinois coach Brad Underwood discusses what his top-10 recruiting class has brought to his program.
Oklahoma receives projections for Jacobe Johnson, includes Sooners in top 5
One of the biggest dominoes left to drop on the Oklahoma Sooners recruiting check list is 2023 four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson. Johnson, a top-three player in the state of Oklahoma, has long been projected to land with the Sooners, but he has been patiently working through his process this recruiting cycle.
Jim Harbaugh receiving high praise from family of 5-star QB, Michigan target
Jim Harbaugh is reportedly knocking it out of the park when it comes to recruiting 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, a top prospect in the class of 2024. Davis recently visited Ann Arbor for Michigan’s BBQ at The Big House recruiting event. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports shared that the Davis family has been impressed by Harbaugh, spending lots of time with the Wolverine head coach.
USC Football Game Preview: Week 3
The USC Trojans take on Fresno State on September 17.
Best player the Oklahoma Sooners will face each week during the 2022 season
Looking at ESPN’s matchup predictor for the 2022 season, the Oklahoma Sooners are the projected favorite in all but one game; the Red River Showdown. Though there’s been a lot of turnover in Norman, the talent level is still quite high. That doesn’t mean there won’t be challenges, like week three on the road in Lincoln, or the Red River Showdown, but the Sooners will once again be one of the teams in contention for the Big 12 title.
