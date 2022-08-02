ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Illini football continues with Training Camp, looking for QBs to be vocal leaders

 3 days ago
247Sports

10 Kansas State players with the most to gain during fall camp

With players reported and ready to begin Kansas State's fall camp on Wednesday, it's time to take a hard look at several Wildcats in position to earn more for the 2022 season. Whether that be a starting role, more snaps, or simply an increase of trust from the coaching staff, here are 10 players with an opportunity to seize the most over the next month.
MANHATTAN, KS
saturdaytradition.com

Defensive back grad transfer officially added to Illinois roster, per Bret Bielema

Once committed to play rugby at Oklahoma, Terrell Jennings ultimately went the football route, starting in the JUCO ranks and later in FCS before latching on with Division 2 Minnesota State, the same program that produced NFL star Adam Thielen. Now, Jennings is with Illinois as a graduate transfer, and...
NFL
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said before Oklahoma State football's first practice

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football returned to the newly-renovated Sherman E. Smith Training Center for the first preseason practice on Wednesday. Head coach Mike Gundy addressed the media before things got underway and touched on a few topics, including progress during summer conditioning, status of the offensive line and expectations for the upcoming 2022 season.
STILLWATER, OK
State
Wyoming State
CBS Chicago

Northwestern Wildcats prepare for 'business trip' in Ireland against Nebraska in season opener

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwestern football opens their season in just over three weeks against Nebraska.The two will meet in Ireland on August 27th, a week before most of college football will kick off. It will be the first time leaving the country for many of these Wildcat players, so they'll want to enjoy the trip, but also focus on beating a Nebraska team that crushed the Cats last year. "It's crazy to say this is going into my fourth year of college football. I kinda get emotional. I think when you get down to it, it's a business trip," said quarterback Ryan Hilinski."What...
EVANSTON, IL
#Football Team#American Football#College Football#Training Camp
247Sports

Baseball: Huskers add JUCO bat to recruiting class

Nebraska added another piece to its incoming recruiting class on Monday, securing a commitment from Tyler (Texas) Junior College outfielder Daniel Young. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Young will walk-on with the Huskers after a strong sophomore season where he hit .272 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Young began his career at Abilene Christian, where he redshirted and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh receiving high praise from family of 5-star QB, Michigan target

Jim Harbaugh is reportedly knocking it out of the park when it comes to recruiting 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, a top prospect in the class of 2024. Davis recently visited Ann Arbor for Michigan’s BBQ at The Big House recruiting event. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports shared that the Davis family has been impressed by Harbaugh, spending lots of time with the Wolverine head coach.
ANN ARBOR, MI
College Sports
Football
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best player the Oklahoma Sooners will face each week during the 2022 season

Looking at ESPN’s matchup predictor for the 2022 season, the Oklahoma Sooners are the projected favorite in all but one game; the Red River Showdown. Though there’s been a lot of turnover in Norman, the talent level is still quite high. That doesn’t mean there won’t be challenges, like week three on the road in Lincoln, or the Red River Showdown, but the Sooners will once again be one of the teams in contention for the Big 12 title.
NORMAN, OK

