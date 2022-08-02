The North Central MS Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its 16th Annual State Qualifying Golf Tournament on Monday, August 29 at the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Olive Branch. The top three in gross and net scores will be eligible to play in the State Tournament on Sept. 19 at Old Waverly in West Point. Title sponsors are the Landers Auto Group, Entergy and G&W Diesel/EVS. Team sponsorships are sold out at 61 with 4 on the waiting list. Cart sponsorships are sold out also. Hole sponsorships are available at $150 and goody bag items are being accepted (250 items needed).

