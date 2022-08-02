Read on www.actionnews5.com
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Tigers open fall football camp with questions at RB/secure at QB
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers football team starts fall camp this Wednesday. The Memphis Tigers football team starts fall camp this Wednesday in hopes of improving from last year’s record of 6-6. Seth Henigan is one player to watch this fall as he is coming off a...
actionnews5.com
Faragi Phillips officially joins tigers coaching staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a done deal. Faragi Phillips is officially a member of Penny Hardaway’s staff with the Memphis Tigers. Phillips comes home after spending two seasons on Jerry Stackhouse’s staff at Vanderbilt. He was a revered high school coach in the Bluff City, spending eight previous years, first at Mitchell, where he won back-to-back state titles in 2014-15, then at Whitehaven, where he finished as state runner-up to Hardaway’s East High School squad.
actionnews5.com
Former Tiger baseball coach resurfaces at Auburn
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Retirement doesn’t last long for former Memphis Tigers Head Baseball Coach Daron Schoenrock as he heads back to the SEC. Schoenrock is heading to Auburn to take over as pitching coach for a new team of Tigers. Former Coach Tim Hudson left Auburn University to...
tri-statedefender.com
Stylist-designer Clarence Jones making an impact inside and outside the Memphis area
Memphis-based clothes/suit designer Clarence Jones takes tremendous pride in the work he has completed since entering the styling industry in the early 1990s. While doing business with celebrity clientele, including Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Jones has become synonymous with styling athletes each year for the NBA and NFL drafts.
DeSoto Times Today
Christian athletes to hold golf scramble
The North Central MS Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its 16th Annual State Qualifying Golf Tournament on Monday, August 29 at the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Olive Branch. The top three in gross and net scores will be eligible to play in the State Tournament on Sept. 19 at Old Waverly in West Point. Title sponsors are the Landers Auto Group, Entergy and G&W Diesel/EVS. Team sponsorships are sold out at 61 with 4 on the waiting list. Cart sponsorships are sold out also. Hole sponsorships are available at $150 and goody bag items are being accepted (250 items needed).
Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win
Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
Lady A cancels Memphis show due to band member’s sobriety journey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Country music group, Lady A is no longer coming to Memphis this month. Lady A announced the cancellation of its fall tour on Thursday to support the sobriety journey of band member Charles Kelley. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order […]
actionnews5.com
Floyd Bonner takes lead in County Sheriff race
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the early election results come in, incumbent Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner’s odds of re-election are high as he takes the lead with 77 percent of votes. As of 11:21 p.m., Bonner leads by nearly 72,000 votes. Second in the lead is challenger Donald...
Lady A postpones tour, cancels Live at the Garden show in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the bands set for this year’s Live at the Garden season has canceled its appearance. Lady A announced on social media it has postponed its Request Line Tour as one of its members begins “a journey to sobriety.” The band said the tour is now postponed until next year.
actionnews5.com
Incumbent Weirich trails Mulroy in District Attorney race
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite trailing in the polls, District Attorney Amy Weirich says she will wait until the final vote is counted before conceding. With results slow to come in, Weirich urged her supporters to “go home and get some sleep.”. As of 11 p.m., Weirich trailed challenger...
Shots fired at employees inside Tennessee Taco Bell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police have released pictures of a man they say fired several shots at employees inside a Taco Bell in Frayser, Tennessee. It happened around midnight on July 28 at the business in the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard. Police said at least four workers were inside the business when a man […]
wtva.com
Batesville, South Panola schools went on lockdown during first week of classes
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — It is the first week of classes for students in the South Panola School District, and most of its schools went into a lockdown Thursday just four days into the new school year. The district said Batesville schools went under lockdown along with South Panola...
actionnews5.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Who won the big races Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 is your home for the August 4 Election Night coverage. Some of the major races on the ballot include Shelby County Mayor, District Attorney and Governor primaries.
This Dynamic Duo is serving up a Mexican burrito with a Memphis twist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stephanie Feng and her husband are the owners of Dynamic Duo and the Memphis AF Burrito. Dynamic Duo has been in business since May 2022. Feng was laid off in March and her husband's place of business has been affected by Covid, so Feng wanted to get the ball rolling on this idea, that had been 7 years in the making.
actionnews5.com
Slain Memphis pastor laid to rest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many people in the Shelby County community said their final goodbyes to a beloved Memphis-area pastor Wednesday morning at St. Paul United Methodist Church. On July 18, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while being carjacked. The car was found hours...
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger definitely worth the wait
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
Was car used in Covington killing tied to Young Dolph murder?
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A white Mercedes used by a man indicted for a murder in Covington could also be connected to the death of rapper Young Dolph. Treon Ingram, 23, has been indicted in a fatal double shooting near Covington High School in November 2021. He is accused of killing 57-year-old Anita Wilson and injuring Darnisha McLeod. Police believe […]
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger coming to Horn Lake
Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
KFVS12
4 children injured in crash on I-55
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle defect is to blame in a crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning, August 3. The single-vehicle crash happened at the southbound 134 mile marker at 10:50 a.m. MSHP said Lonnie Orr, of Memphis, Tennessee,...
actionnews5.com
Lung cancer & knowing your biomarker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lung cancer is a leading cause of death for Black men and women. Dr. Sydney Barned and Brandi Bryant, a lung cancer survivor, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about lung cancer research, like knowing your biomarker. Watch the...
