Zeldin spotlights push to fire NYC District Attorney Alvin Bragg in his first general election ad
Republican gubernatorial nominee Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York has been vowing for months that he’d fire New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day as governor if he defeats Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul in November’s election. So, it’s no surprise that Zeldin, a...
Rep. Malliotakis introduces bill to hold New York, Hochul accountable for lax bail law after Lee Zeldin attack
EXCLUSIVE — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., is arguing that violent crime driven by repeat offenders released under the state’s controversial bail reform law won’t turn around unless New York voters elect Republican candidate Lee Zeldin over incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul in November. Malliotakis, who introduced a...
Unemployed Ex-CNN Host Chris Cuomo Withdraws Application To Be Hamptons Firefighter
Jobless Chris Cuomo is no longer hoping to be a Hamptons firefighter after getting fired from CNN for attempting to extinguish his brother Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal. Radar has learned the unemployed 51-year-old withdrew his application after meeting with fire chiefs earlier this year. Article continues below advertisement. His...
Former Andrew Cuomo staffer named as man struck and killed after being kicked out of Lyft
A former staffer for ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been identified as the man who was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly left him and five friends on the side of a busy Delaware highway after an argument between the group broke out, state police said.Sidney Wolf, 43, had reportedly booked the ride-share service to pick up him and five others from Dewey Beach and take them to Bethany Beach just after 1.45am on 24 July.The 11-mile drive, which is estimated to take a little more than 15 minutes, came to an abrupt halt when Delaware State Police...
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case
The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
Rudy Giuliani Tells Steve Bannon He’s Still Upset Over Fox News Ban
Former New York City Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is still steaming over his alleged ban from Fox News, calling the network out on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast for refusing to feature him on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. After turning to Bannon last year to describe how he was “really hurt” by the move, Giuliani doubled down on Wednesday, telling the former White House adviser: “How could they not have me on on Sept. 11? They went through Sept. 11 as if I never existed, I mean it’s amazing.” Last year, Politico revealed Giuliani had learned of the ban on the night before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The ban was reportedly to last three months, but Fox News declined to comment at the time.Read more at The Daily Beast.
buzzfeednews.com
A 74-Year-Old Man Will Go To Prison For More Than 2 Years After Threatening To Attack LGBTQ Groups And Pride Events
A New York man was sentenced to 30 months in prison by a federal judge on Wednesday after he admitted to mailing threats to shoot, bomb, or otherwise attack LGBTQ groups and Pride Month events. Robert Fehring, 74, was arrested in December and subsequently pleaded guilty in February as part...
AOL Corp
Judge dismisses Trump's 'immunity' claim in Jan. 6 lawsuits
A federal judge on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss three lawsuits brought by police officers injured in the Jan. 6 riot, rejecting his assertion that he is "absolutely immune" from the claims. The lawsuits, brought on behalf of four U.S. Capitol Police officers, seek to hold...
Sean Hannity: Democrats are once again poised to spend a massive, huge, monumental amount of your money
Sean Hannity discussed how the Inflation Reduction Act, despite its name, will do anything but lower inflation for Americans but rather increase it and taxes on those that make under $200,000 on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are once again poised to spend a massive, huge, monumental amount of your money....
These county sheriffs are vowing to stop the nonexistent 2020 election steal
Current and former sheriffs around the country are joining forces and conducting independent investigations, despite all evidence, into the 2020 vote. CNN’s Sara Sidner reports.
Animal sanctuary owner in New York arrested for grand larceny of cows
NEWFANE, N.Y. — The cows have come home. The owner of an animal sanctuary was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to return cows that wandered onto the facility to their rightful owner. Tracy Murphy, 59, of Newfane, was arrested for third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, according...
Kansas Man Who Denies Turning Himself in to the FBI After Jan. 6 Gets Permission to Represent Himself
A Kansas man who allegedly turned himself in to the FBI after breaching the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 — although he vigorously denies doing so — has gotten the go-ahead from a federal judge to represent himself. William Pope, 36, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges,...
‘He Was Dead Wrong’: Breonna Taylor’s Mother Calls Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron
Breonna Taylor's family believe Attorney General Daniel Jay Cameron should be held accountable for his inaction in her case. The post ‘He Was Dead Wrong’: Breonna Taylor’s Mother Calls Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron appeared first on NewsOne.
U.S. Justice to seek to dismiss Texas lawsuit against guidance on emergency care law
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a motion to dismiss a Texas lawsuit challenging guidance from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department on an emergency care law know as EMTALA, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Wednesday.
Trump Supporters Think They’re in a Fight to the Death
For all the defects Donald Trump has as a politician, he does possess certain skills, among them an almost preternatural ability to tap into the sensibilities—the id—of the American right. More than any other Republican candidate in 2016, Trump was in sync with the base of the party. He still is, as he prepares for what looks like another run for the presidency.
Hochul’s lead over Zeldin 'not insurmountable,' poll finds
Hochul led 53 percent to 39 percent in the first public poll conducted since the June primaries and the first to survey likely general election voters.
Judge grants Whitmer's temporary restraining order, blocking prosecutors from enforcing 1931 abortion ban
A judge has granted Whitmer’s temporary restraining order on Michigan’s 1931 ban on abortion in the wake of an Appeals Court ruling saying prosecutors could enforce the ban. Whitmer said: “I am grateful for this relief, however temporary…”
US News and World Report
Pro-Trump Activists Swamp Election Officials With Sprawling Records Requests
(Reuters) - Pro-Trump operatives are flooding local officials with public-records requests to seek evidence for the former president’s false stolen-election claims and to gather intelligence on voting machines and voters, adding to the chaos rocking the U.S. election system. The Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Arizona, an election battleground...
Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors
A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania […] The post Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Here are the Jan. 6 sentences that have been handed down as Trump charges hang in air
The vast majority of the 220 individuals who have been criminally sentenced for their participation in the Capitol riot have received light sentences ranging from fines, community service, probation, and a few weeks or months in prison.
