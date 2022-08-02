ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Former Andrew Cuomo staffer named as man struck and killed after being kicked out of Lyft

A former staffer for ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been identified as the man who was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly left him and five friends on the side of a busy Delaware highway after an argument between the group broke out, state police said.Sidney Wolf, 43, had reportedly booked the ride-share service to pick up him and five others from Dewey Beach and take them to Bethany Beach just after 1.45am on 24 July.The 11-mile drive, which is estimated to take a little more than 15 minutes, came to an abrupt halt when Delaware State Police...
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
Rudy Giuliani Tells Steve Bannon He’s Still Upset Over Fox News Ban

Former New York City Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is still steaming over his alleged ban from Fox News, calling the network out on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast for refusing to feature him on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. After turning to Bannon last year to describe how he was “really hurt” by the move, Giuliani doubled down on Wednesday, telling the former White House adviser: “How could they not have me on on Sept. 11? They went through Sept. 11 as if I never existed, I mean it’s amazing.” Last year, Politico revealed Giuliani had learned of the ban on the night before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The ban was reportedly to last three months, but Fox News declined to comment at the time.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Judge dismisses Trump's 'immunity' claim in Jan. 6 lawsuits

A federal judge on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss three lawsuits brought by police officers injured in the Jan. 6 riot, rejecting his assertion that he is "absolutely immune" from the claims. The lawsuits, brought on behalf of four U.S. Capitol Police officers, seek to hold...
Trump Supporters Think They’re in a Fight to the Death

For all the defects Donald Trump has as a politician, he does possess certain skills, among them an almost preternatural ability to tap into the sensibilities—the id—of the American right. More than any other Republican candidate in 2016, Trump was in sync with the base of the party. He still is, as he prepares for what looks like another run for the presidency.
Pro-Trump Activists Swamp Election Officials With Sprawling Records Requests

(Reuters) - Pro-Trump operatives are flooding local officials with public-records requests to seek evidence for the former president’s false stolen-election claims and to gather intelligence on voting machines and voters, adding to the chaos rocking the U.S. election system. The Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Arizona, an election battleground...
Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania […] The post Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors appeared first on Michigan Advance.
