Small Business Spotlight: AR Workshop Cary

Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Investors send homeowners fake checks offering to buy homes throughout the Triangle
The housing market feels a lot like the Wild West right now with skyrocketing rent, stagnating home sales and climbing mortgage rates. Investors hoping to buy homes and resell them at a profit are getting creative in their tactics. WRAL 5 On Your Side found several instances of various investors...
cbs17
Raleigh needs 44k apartments to keep up with demand, study
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A new study from the National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council says Raleigh will need more than 44,000 new apartment units by 2035 to keep up with housing demands. The level of need put Raleigh at the number nine spot for apartment demand....
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
cbs17
3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Aldi Now Open In Eastgate Crossing
Chapel Hill gained its newest supermarket: Aldi is now open in Eastgate Crossing. Aldi states its mission as quality and affordability. “Our priority focus is saving people money on the food and products they want most, and we do this by offering shoppers a curated selection of ALDI-exclusive brands,” the brand states.
Fuquay-Varina police hope new IDs will increase inclusivity
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — A local police department is now recognizing a new form of ID that is only recognized in seven states. Those behind it say it builds trust with law enforcement and creates safer, more inclusive communities. It's called the community action ID. The need for IDs is...
3 businesses unveiled for Raleigh's Iron Works; Selma's new food hall
Raleigh Iron Works, the city's new mixed-used innovation hub, is adding three new businesses to the opening roster.
Identical twins open Black-owned bubble tea shop in Garner
Garner, N.C. — The ladies behind an adorable cow logo and creative, splurge-worthy iced beverages are two hardworking sisters who believe in running their business with kindness, quality teas and a lot of fun. Identical twins Nyah and Nicole Johnson were 19 when they started their own business. Personal...
alamancenews.com
900,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space proposed for Orange County side of Mebane
Another large warehouse project is also about to be considered in Mebane, on the Orange County side currently outside the city limits, along West Ten Road. The city’s planning board will consider the project Monday at its monthly meeting, beginning at 6:30. The city’s planning department released information on the project at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
cbs17
Global software company brings U.S. headquarters to Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN)– Apex leaders came together Thursday to welcome a new technology business to the area, which focuses on pharma and biotech, and that will also bring new jobs. Körber is a global technology company with a portfolio of machines, software, and materials that support the pharmaceutical and...
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North Carolina
If you happen to live in Raleigh and you love eating tasty, juicy burgers then you are in right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Duke Energy is giving out $75 gift cards in exchange for a few degrees
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's say your home thermostat is set at 74°. Would you be willing to bump it up a degree or maybe a few degrees to 78°. What about if I told you Duke Energy would give you $75 if you allowed the company to change your thermostat for those few hours?
Jazz In The Square: Free Concert Series In Moore Square
Jazz in the Square is a free concert series presented by Downtown Raleigh Alliance. It takes place in Moore Square, 200 S Blount Street, Raleigh, on select Thursdays from September 1st to October 13th, 2022. The events start at 6 p.m. At each show there will also be food and beverage vendors. You’re welcome to also […]
List of top grocery deals in the Triangle Aug. 3-9
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Check out the list of top deals at Triangle area grocery stores valid August 3-9! The list of grocery sales below is organized by store including produce, meat, dairy, frozen, shelf stable and more.
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at North Carolina concert
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, North Carolina Department of Corrections and North Carolina Department of Revenue […]
chapelboro.com
This Just In: They’re So Young
This Just In – time waits for no one. The students will be back soon, and I swear, this time they’re going to be in diapers. They get younger every year. I arrived in Chapel Hill at the end of September of 1978. It was after the arrival of that year’s students, but I fit right in with them as I was 20 years and one month old. When I met people and told them I had just come to town, they asked again and again if I had come here to go to school. No, no, I said. I was here because my husband’s job at Blue Cross had brought us here. Perhaps I should have said “Not yet.”
NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
Real estate company operating in NC fined $62M for ‘cheating’, ‘misleading’
A search of the company's website shows more than 4,000 homes for sale in the Raleigh and Durham area alone.
Appalled by state laws, NCSU grad saves hundreds of neglected stray dogs and cats
Raleigh, N.C. — Rusty's Rescue Ranch founder Kathalene Murphy is trying to find homes for 24 dogs and six cats. The 22-year-old North Carolina State University graduate said Rusty's Rescue Ranch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was forced to stop taking in dogs and cats in July when donations stalled. For...
