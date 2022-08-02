Read on www.kerrang.com
Jamie Campbell Bower to release new single, I Am
Having helped make Stranger Things 4 the enormous success that it was thanks to his role as Vecna, Jamie Campbell Bower is now turning his hand back to music. The actor and musician – formerly of ace London punks COUNTERFEIT. – revealed in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he would be sharing new solo single, I Am, on August 12. “I’m so excited,” Jamie told Jimmy. “Everything just feels not real right now!”
Palaye Royale confirm UK and European 2023 headline tour
After announcing their fourth album Fever Dream last month, today Palaye Royale have confirmed details of an accompanying world tour. The trio’s Fever Dream World Tour will be stopping off in the UK and Europe next year for some of their biggest shows ever – including a date at London’s iconic O2 Academy Brixton in February. They’ll be joined by YONAKA as special guests.
Listen: Bad Suns and PVRIS team up for “the perfect happy and sad summer bop”
After joining MILKBLOOD for June single Wicked, PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn is back at it again with another great collab. This time around the singer teams up with Bad Suns for Maybe You Saved Me, which is taken from the deluxe edition of the band’s album Apocalypse Whenever (which is arriving on September 30).
Holding Absence share new single Coffin: “This feels like a real special step forwards for our band”
With new split EP The Lost & The Longing due out in less than two weeks, Holding Absence have shared the release’s closing track, Coffin. Says frontman Lucas Woodland of the song: “We’re ecstatic to release Coffin today! This song is very much about finding hope in unexpected places, and feels like a real special step forwards for our band. We had the chance to experiment with pianos and ambience more than ever before, but still without compromising the Holding Absence sound. Super hyped for people to hear this one!”
DE’WAYNE has announced his first-ever UK headline show
Following his inclusion in the final Reading & Leeds 2022 announcement, DE’WAYNE will be making the most of his time in the UK this month by also playing his first-ever headline show here. The alt.star – who has had a busy year so far, releasing excellent collabs with grandson...
Ocean Grove have announced a UK and European tour
Following the release of their excellent 2022 third album Up In The Air Forever, Ocean Grove have announced details of a UK and European headline tour. The Aussie trio will be heading here in October for a 15-date run, kicking off at the Glasgow Garage and finishing up in Prague, taking in venues in Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Southampton, Cardiff, Birmingham, London, Paris, Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin and Budapest in-between.
Alter Bridge release huge new single, Silver Tongue
Following the release of album title-track Pawns & Kings last month, Alter Bridge have just shared another excellent new single. The hard rock legends’ latest effort goes by the name Silver Tongue, and is accompanied by an animated video from Ollie Jones of Better Feeling Films, which tells the story of a painting that comes to life – and the interesting effect that it has on those who view it…
Hot Milk’s track-by-track guide to The King And Queen Of Gasoline
In more ways than one, Jim Shaw and Hannah Mee are The King And Queen Of Gasoline. Joining us, bleary-eyed, from just having woken up on their tour bus, Hot Milk’s dynamic duo of guitarist/vocalists are burning bright right now. Having already completed their first ever U.S. run – dropping straight in as headliners – and smashed the European festival circuit already this year, the Manchester crew are back Stateside. Alongside the likes of Waterparks, Neck Deep and Mayday Parade, kudos has been earned as one of the brightest lights of the massive, touring Sad Summer festival. Chicago’s enormous Lollapalooza showcase has been duly smashed. Hell, they’ve even scored a coveted slot on legendary late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
WILLOW announces new album COPINGMECHANISM
It’s been a busy, collab-filled year for WILLOW – who has worked with everyone from YUNGBLUD to Siiickbrain to Camila Cabello (and more!) in 2022. But now her attention is focusing back on her own music…. The alt. star has just confirmed the release of new album COPINGMECHANISM,...
“This is challenging music, but there is reward in that”: How Imperial Triumphant tapped into the Spirit Of Ecstasy
Zachary Ilya Ezrin wants the very best for his fans. Relaxing into our interview this afternoon, the Imperial Triumphant frontman smiles when K! raise that Spirit Of Ecstasy – the title of his band’s superb fifth album – is a nod to Rolls-Royce’s iconic billowing bonnet-ornament, noting that we’re the first journal to make the connection. He’s glad that we do, too, as the craftsmanship and quality, sumptuosity and longevity with which the legendary British automotive manufacturer have become synonymous are exactly the attributes he wanted to tap into with this latest brain-scrambling batch of songs.
Lorna Shore announce extensive U.S. The Pain Remains Tour
Following a massive support slot with Parkway Drive in the UK and Europe in September, Lorna Shore will be going Stateside for an extensive headline run. The deathcore favourites will be bringing Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur along with them on The Pain Remains Tour, which kicks off in Philadelphia on October 21, and wraps up in Montreal, Quebec just under a month later.
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides and Motionless In White announce third leg of Trinity Of Terror tour
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides and Motionless In White are set to head out on the third leg of their Trinity Of Terror tour later this year. The bands – along with special guests Atreyu – will be hitting the road together this autumn into winter, following an approaching Trinity… run that kicks off in August. INK, BVB and MIW will be alternating for the closing set of the night on every date.
Spiritbox share new look at the functional spirit box they are releasing
Back in February, we reported on the planned release of Spiritbox’s first-ever graphic novel, entitled Eternal Blue: A Spiritbox Graphic Novel, for Z2 Comics. And though the band have sadly announced that its release has been delayed due to production, they have given a glimpse at something they’re releasing as part of the merch bundle: an actual, functional spirit box – so if you plan on hunting ghosts anytime soon, it could well be perfect for you.
Voice Of Baceprot: “We get messages from girls saying we’ve given them the courage to start a band”
For the three members of Voice Of Baceprot, 2014 was when everything changed. Firda Marsya Kurnia (better known as just Marsya), Euis Sitti Aisyah (Sitti) and Widi Rahmawati were bored schoolgirls with the vague restlessness and disaffection of teenagers everywhere. Then, poring through their school guidance counsellor’s music collection, they happened upon something that would transform their young lives. There was the unpredictable, barely controlled chaos of System Of A Down. The propulsive bombast and activism of Rage Against The Machine and the irresistible crunch of Lamb Of God. In short: they discovered metal.
Los Angeles powerviolence crew ZULU confirm debut album A New Tomorrow
Fresh from a massive show at Outbreak (which we called the “heaviest set of the whole weekend”), awesome Los Angeles powerviolence crew ZULU have just confirmed the release of their debut album, A New Tomorrow. The band have shared that the record will be released “next year” (that’s...
Get your signed copy of Pale Waves’ new album Unwanted
Are you a Pale Waves fan? Do you like exclusive signed CDs? Well we've got some good news! To celebrate the Manc indie-punks making their Kerrang! cover debut this week, we've got 250 signed copies of their killer new album Unwanted for you!. The CDs are available to order now...
