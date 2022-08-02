Barely any time at all after the release of The Dying Song, Slipknot have just shared another new track from their upcoming seventh album The End, So Far. The Iowa metallers’ new effort is called Yen, and, as you’ll hear, is a pretty new sound for the band. In fact, as frontman Corey Taylor recently told us in our world-exclusive interview: “Yen is probably one of my favourite songs that we’ve ever done. And it’s such a great, cool departure for us, because there are obviously very Slipknot elements to it, but then some of the music is us kind of touching our inner Tom Waits in weird ways, you know? It’s really, really cool. But then there’s almost like a Type O [Negative] approach to it. I think people are really, really going to fucking dig it when they hear it.”

