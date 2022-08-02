Read on www.kerrang.com
Palaye Royale confirm UK and European 2023 headline tour
After announcing their fourth album Fever Dream last month, today Palaye Royale have confirmed details of an accompanying world tour. The trio’s Fever Dream World Tour will be stopping off in the UK and Europe next year for some of their biggest shows ever – including a date at London’s iconic O2 Academy Brixton in February. They’ll be joined by YONAKA as special guests.
Ocean Grove have announced a UK and European tour
Following the release of their excellent 2022 third album Up In The Air Forever, Ocean Grove have announced details of a UK and European headline tour. The Aussie trio will be heading here in October for a 15-date run, kicking off at the Glasgow Garage and finishing up in Prague, taking in venues in Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Southampton, Cardiff, Birmingham, London, Paris, Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin and Budapest in-between.
WILLOW shares urgent new single, hover like a GODDESS
After confirming new album <COPINGMECHANISM> yesterday, WILLOW has quickly followed up that news with the release of her excellent, urgent new single hover like a GODDESS. Having previewed new material at last weekend’s massive Lollapalooza, today the star says of her latest tune: “Every woman deserves to be worshipped. This song is an ode to the divine goddess within us all.” <COPINGMECHANISM> – the follow-up to last year’s lately i feel EVERYTHING – is due out on September 23.
Listen to blackbear’s new single featuring The Used’s Bert McCracken
Ahead of the release of his sixth album in loving memory at the end of the month, blackbear has dropped another new single. His latest effort, toxic energy, features a great guest spot by The Used frontman Bert McCracken, with other collabs on the LP include New Found Glory (nothing matters), Machine Gun Kelly (gfy) and Bayside (poltergeist).
Album review: Dub War – Westgate Under Fire
Before Benji Webbe took his Newport helicopter to the skies with Skindred, he was already mangling expectations with Dub War. No-one clashed sounds and styles in quite the same way in the mid-’90s, but the band dissolved amidst label troubles, leaving Skindred to take up the baton. Now the originals are back, with their first new album of original material in more than a quarter of a century.
WILLOW announces new album COPINGMECHANISM
It’s been a busy, collab-filled year for WILLOW – who has worked with everyone from YUNGBLUD to Siiickbrain to Camila Cabello (and more!) in 2022. But now her attention is focusing back on her own music…. The alt. star has just confirmed the release of new album COPINGMECHANISM,...
Hot Milk’s track-by-track guide to The King And Queen Of Gasoline
In more ways than one, Jim Shaw and Hannah Mee are The King And Queen Of Gasoline. Joining us, bleary-eyed, from just having woken up on their tour bus, Hot Milk’s dynamic duo of guitarist/vocalists are burning bright right now. Having already completed their first ever U.S. run – dropping straight in as headliners – and smashed the European festival circuit already this year, the Manchester crew are back Stateside. Alongside the likes of Waterparks, Neck Deep and Mayday Parade, kudos has been earned as one of the brightest lights of the massive, touring Sad Summer festival. Chicago’s enormous Lollapalooza showcase has been duly smashed. Hell, they’ve even scored a coveted slot on legendary late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Hear Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil guest on new version of Goldfinger’s Superman
Goldfinger have just shared a new deluxe edition of their 2020 eighth album Never Look Back. This updated version features some cool new guest cameos – most interestingly Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro on the band’s iconic hit Superman (Scottish ska? Count us in!). Elsewhere, Avril Lavigne joins in on Here In Your Bedroom, and Travis Barker lends his drumming talents to the two aforementioned classics along with 99 Red Balloons.
Alter Bridge release huge new single, Silver Tongue
Following the release of album title-track Pawns & Kings last month, Alter Bridge have just shared another excellent new single. The hard rock legends’ latest effort goes by the name Silver Tongue, and is accompanied by an animated video from Ollie Jones of Better Feeling Films, which tells the story of a painting that comes to life – and the interesting effect that it has on those who view it…
“This is challenging music, but there is reward in that”: How Imperial Triumphant tapped into the Spirit Of Ecstasy
Zachary Ilya Ezrin wants the very best for his fans. Relaxing into our interview this afternoon, the Imperial Triumphant frontman smiles when K! raise that Spirit Of Ecstasy – the title of his band’s superb fifth album – is a nod to Rolls-Royce’s iconic billowing bonnet-ornament, noting that we’re the first journal to make the connection. He’s glad that we do, too, as the craftsmanship and quality, sumptuosity and longevity with which the legendary British automotive manufacturer have become synonymous are exactly the attributes he wanted to tap into with this latest brain-scrambling batch of songs.
Slipknot release new song Yen: “It’s such a great, cool departure for us”
Barely any time at all after the release of The Dying Song, Slipknot have just shared another new track from their upcoming seventh album The End, So Far. The Iowa metallers’ new effort is called Yen, and, as you’ll hear, is a pretty new sound for the band. In fact, as frontman Corey Taylor recently told us in our world-exclusive interview: “Yen is probably one of my favourite songs that we’ve ever done. And it’s such a great, cool departure for us, because there are obviously very Slipknot elements to it, but then some of the music is us kind of touching our inner Tom Waits in weird ways, you know? It’s really, really cool. But then there’s almost like a Type O [Negative] approach to it. I think people are really, really going to fucking dig it when they hear it.”
Dub War: “No matter the colour of your skin or your sexuality, you’re welcome to this party”
Benji Webbe is on a tour bus. If he’s not in his native Newport, recording in his studio or in the hot tub his mates helped install in his garden using a digger to the bemusement of his neighbours, he’s generally on tour. It’s where he loves to be, which is lucky really, because fronting two bands it’s where you’ll more than likely find him. “I love it,” he says of life as a road dog.
Get your signed copy of Pale Waves’ new album Unwanted
Are you a Pale Waves fan? Do you like exclusive signed CDs? Well we've got some good news! To celebrate the Manc indie-punks making their Kerrang! cover debut this week, we've got 250 signed copies of their killer new album Unwanted for you!. The CDs are available to order now...
Metallica launch official Hellfire Club merch with Stranger Things
Yes, the Metallica and Stranger Things content keeps on coming – and no, we’re not getting bored of it. To celebrate all the awesome stuff that has come from Eddie Munson shredding Master Of Puppets in the season finale, ’Tallica have just unveiled an official new merch collaboration with Stranger Things. The band wore Hellfire Club shirts during a fun ‘duet’ video last month, and have now created their very own T-shirt, baseball tee and hoodie.
