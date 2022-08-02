ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Kerrang

Brendon Urie reflects on Panic!’s early days in new single Local God

Panic! At The Disco have shared one final single before they release new album Viva Las Vengeance on August 19. Brendon Urie’s latest effort – following previous singles Middle Of A Breakup and the title-track – goes by the name Local God, and seemingly looks back at the start of the emo titans’ career. ‘We signed a record deal at 17,’ the frontman sings in the second verse. ‘Hated by every local band / They said we never paid our dues / But what does that mean? / When money never changes hands / It’s 2021 and I’m almost famous…’
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs

HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”

Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
Hear David Lee Roth’s Van Halen Tribute Song ‘Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Then Anyway’

Click here to read the full article. David Lee Roth has shared a previously-unheard solo recording from 2007, “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway,” where he looks back nostalgically on his days in Van Halen. “We laughed, we cried, we threw the television off that balcony,” he sings. “That memory means so much to me…Remember when you safety pinned the tablecloth to my pants/And I stood up to the sound of dancing and the sound of our romance beginning.” The song was recorded in 2007 with guitarist John 5 and original David Lee Roth Band drummer Gregg Bissonette for an...
Katy Perry Is All Smiles While Carrying Daughter Daisy, 1, In L.A. After Vegas Shows: Photos

Katy Perry kicks off her August run of Katy Perry: Play shows on Wednesday, but on Monday (Aug. 1), she played for an audience of one. Katy, 37, spent some time with her daughter, Daisy Dove, in Beverly Hills, taking her and Orlando Bloom‘s daughter out for a few errands. Katy opted for a burgundy tracksuit — an activewear set from Thrive Societe — and a large burlap-colored fanny pack. Daisy, 1, wore a white outfit covered in black dots and rode on her mother’s hip while Katy walked around.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing

The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails and more to play benefit show VetsAid 2022

The line-up for Joe Walsh’s veteran benefit event VetsAid has been announced for 2022. Foo Fighters legend and special guest Dave Grohl will be doing a solo set there, while Nine Inch Nails are also confirmed for the bill. Elsewhere, James Gang will perform one last time, and The Black Keys and The Breeders will also play.
COLUMBUS, OH
Hear Motley Crue on ‘The Retaliators’ Theme Song ’21 Bullets’

Motley Crue is featured in “21 Bullets,” the theme song to the upcoming horror film The Retaliators. “21 Bullets” was written by Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, along with his Sixx: A.M. bandmate, James Michael. The track also features guest appearances by several other hard rock acts, including members of Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New.
Kane Brown Announces ‘Different Man’ Album

Kane Brown announced his third studio album Different Man on Monday (July 18). He also shared the project's release date and cover art. The news comes three days after Brown signaled that he'll attempt to cross into pop music with a song called "Grand." That's the track you hear below in an album announcement reel on Instagram.
Mark Hoppus addresses rumours of Tom DeLonge rejoining blink-182

Despite everyone (including us) getting very, very excited about Tom DeLonge perhaps hinting that he’s back in blink-182, bassist Mark Hoppus is telling fans to hold their horses. Following plenty of speculation that Tom has rejoined the pop-punk legends after updating his Instagram bio to essentially say as much...
Watch Metallica Perform ‘Welcome Home (Sanitarium)’ at Rock Werchter Festival

Metallica first performed at the Rock Werchter festival on July 4, 1993, which just so happened to be the final stop on their tour for the "Black Album." That epic night included a massive setlist that opened with "Creeping Death," included an instrumental medley of "Orion," "To Live Is to Die" and "The Call of Ktulu" and ended with two huge encores that wrapped up with their cover of Anti-Nowhere League's "So What."
Get your signed copy of Pale Waves’ new album Unwanted

Are you a Pale Waves fan? Do you like exclusive signed CDs? Well we've got some good news! To celebrate the Manc indie-punks making their Kerrang! cover debut this week, we've got 250 signed copies of their killer new album Unwanted for you!. The CDs are available to order now...
