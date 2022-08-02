Panic! At The Disco have shared one final single before they release new album Viva Las Vengeance on August 19. Brendon Urie’s latest effort – following previous singles Middle Of A Breakup and the title-track – goes by the name Local God, and seemingly looks back at the start of the emo titans’ career. ‘We signed a record deal at 17,’ the frontman sings in the second verse. ‘Hated by every local band / They said we never paid our dues / But what does that mean? / When money never changes hands / It’s 2021 and I’m almost famous…’

