ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Morrisons launches ‘carbon-neutral’ eggs from hens fed insects instead of soya

By Emily Beament
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Morrisons has launched a line of “planet-friendly” eggs from hens fed on insects reared on food waste.

The supermarket said it is the first to launch a line of carbon-neutral eggs, which are the first product as part of the retailer’s drive to be directly supplied by zero emission British farms by 2030.

The hens laying the eggs are fed a soya-free diet, including insects fed on food waste from Morrisons’ bakery, fruit and vegetable sites, using an insect “mini farm” container from British start-up Better Origin, installed on site.

The supermarket said insects are a natural part of chickens’ ancestral diet and have no negative impact on the quality, shelf life or taste of the eggs.

Cutting out the soya avoids the emissions associated with clearing forests and other land to grow the crop in places such as Brazil, and the transport pollution from shipping the feed.

This is our first carbon-neutral product and there will be many more to come

Sophie Throup, Morrisons

The farm where the first stock of planet-friendly eggs are coming from also has a large wind turbine, solar panels and a programme to offset any remaining emissions on the farm, with a fifth of its land planted with trees.

A report by Cambridge University, which looks at the production of the eggs, including the insect growing unit, food waste transport, sourcing of locally grown grain and hen housing and care, has shown they are carbon neutral.

Morrisons said the product is the first to feature the British Lion Egg green stamp to indicate the lower environmental impact to customers.

Sophie Throup, head of agriculture at Morrisons, said: “This is our first carbon-neutral product and there will be many more to come. It’s all part of our drive to be directly supplied only by ‘zero emission’ British farms by 2030.

“We know our customers consider the environmental impact of the food they eat and want affordable zero emission produce.

“Eggs are a regular weekly purchase for most households and so we’re thrilled that, after 18 months of hard work with our farmers, these eggs are finally hitting our shelves.”

Ian Bamford, commercial director of the Centre for Industrial Sustainability at the University of Cambridge,  said: “We were very pleased to have the opportunity to review and analyse the approach that Morrisons have taken to calculating the carbon impact of several of their egg producers.

“It was clear that the mitigation actions that had been put in place by the first farm to produce carbon-neutral eggs enabled them to meet that goal.”

The free range eggs will initially be available in 50 Yorkshire stores, and Morrisons’ new lower environmental impact store in Little Clacton, Essex, with a national rollout planned for 2023. They cost 30p each or £1.50 for a pack of six.

The retailer hopes sustainable beef, lamb, fruit and vegetables from net zero carbon farms will follow.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Carnage’ as millions of factory farm chickens die in sweltering sheds during record heatwave

Millions of factory farm chickens died during the record-breaking heatwave as industry whistle-blowers claimed little was done to protect them from the lethal temperatures, The Independent has learnt.The birds – confined to industrial farm sheds – suffered in temperatures of up to 45C and died slowly of heat exhaustion, it was alleged.Some large producers made little or no effort to ease the pressure of the heat on the animals, the insiders said on condition of anonymity for fear of losing their jobs.The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it was “deeply concerned” about the issue and that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

Nature-friendly farming does not reduce productivity, study finds

Putting farmland aside for nature does not have a negative effect on food security, a study has found. A 10-year project by the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology revealed that nature-friendly farming methods boost biodiversity without reducing average yields. Scientists spent a decade intensively monitoring the impacts of a...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Review: How to stop industrial farming from ruining Earth

“Regenesis: Feeding the World Without Devouring the Planet,” by George Monbiot (Penguin Random House) Cruising past farmlands in America — and elsewhere in the world — it’s hard to imagine that so much green could be so damaging to the Earth. But author George Monbiot makes a compelling case that it often is.
The Guardian

I sold the rights to my songs to buy a farm – now I’m trying to change the way food is grown

On the way back from a gig 15 years ago, I read an article on the environmental consequences of food production. It made for sobering reading, and ended by saying: “If you don’t like the system, don’t depend on it.” I was inspired to transform our garden in France into a vegetable patch in a quest for self-sufficiency. This quickly escalated, and I ended up selling the rights to my songs with Groove Armada to buy a farm nearby. After 12 years in the agricultural school of hard knocks, what we learned there is now being applied on a National Trust farm near Swindon for which we were awarded the tenancy last year.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morrisons#Insect#Hens#The Eggs#British#Better Origin#Cambridge University
BBC

Cider change could stop decline in orchards - Bromyard cider maker

Raising the minimum level of fruit juice in cider would help stop a decline in orchards in England, the owners of a cider maker said. The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has urged the government to increase the figure as it reviews alcohol duty. Susanna and James Forbes, who run...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Brazil
geekspin

Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles, here’s why

Sprite is making a major change to its packaging. The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Sprite will no longer be sold in green plastic bottles, which have been a part of the soft drink’s brand identity for several decades. Coca-Cola said that the lemon and lime-flavored soda is shifting all of its PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) packaging from its signature green color to clear, starting August 1st, as part of the beverage company’s wider efforts to become more environmentally responsible.
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas

At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
KANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Ireland targets 25% cut in agriculture emissions but farmers voice anger

Ireland has committed to a 25% cut in greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture by 2030 after a bitter political battle between farmers, business groups and environmentalists. The coalition government on Thursday announced binding sectoral targets to slash overall carbon emissions by 51% by 2030, a daunting challenge for a country that has consistently missed climate goals, making it per capita one of the world highest emitters.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Buy this, not that! As grocery prices soar and Americans seek ways to make ends meet, discover all the alternatives to build healthy, affordable meals

As American households face rising costs to cover basic necessities, consumers are seeking out savings on their grocery bills any way they can find them. According to the latest inflation data, the price of groceries rose 12.2 percent nationwide in June from a year ago, the quickest pace since April of 1979.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
marthastewart.com

Is Corn a Vegetable, Fruit, or Grain?

Every summer, fresh corn appears in the market that's juicy, sweet, and ready to be tossed into salads, roasted, boiled and served with butter dripping from its kernels, or dropped into a creamy chowder. We prepare and consume corn like a vegetable, but is that the best way to categorize this icon of summer eating? It's sweet enough to be a fruit, like other "vegetables" that are technically fruits (hello tomatoes, avocados, and squash)—and there is corn ice cream, after all. Or, is corn neither a vegetable or fruit and actually a grain?
AGRICULTURE
studyfinds.org

Futurologist says waterless dishwashers, self-stocking fridges, vertical farms will be mainstream by 2050

LONDON — Society may not be where “The Jetsons” were in their fictional 21st century — but a new survey finds many people believe it will be by the year 2050! Moreover, an expert on future tech says people will be ultra-sonically blasting their clothes clean, homes will feature waterless dishwashers, and families will think eating bugs for dinner is mainstream.
ELECTRONICS
Indy100

Grandmother, 93, completes fifth wing-walk after being inspired by chocolate ad

A 93-year-old grandmother who has just completed her fifth wing-walk for charity said she was first inspired to strap herself to a plane by a chocolate bar advert on TV.Betty Bromage, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, performed a full loop strapped to a plane over Rendcomb Airfield, near Cirencester on Thursday, as she raised funds for the palliative care charity Sue Ryder.Ms Bromage, who took on the fundraising challenge with wing-walking team AeroSuperBatics, said the idea to take to the skies first came to her when she was watching an advert for a Cadbury’s Crunchie bar.“I wanted to do this to prove...
ADVOCACY
Indy100

Yorkshire’s first breeding ospreys for centuries ‘nothing short of a miracle’

The establishment of the first breeding pair of ospreys in Yorkshire for hundreds of years “is nothing short of a miracle”, according to a conservationist.The young adult pair, who have made their home on the Bolton Castle estate in Wensleydale, have produced two chicks – a male and a female.Sacha Dench, known as “the human swan” for her journey following Bewick’s swans from Arctic Russia to the UK by paramotor, was visiting the nesting site in the Yorkshire Dales as part of her Flight Of The Osprey expedition, which is tracking the birds’ migration route from Scotland to Africa.She met...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Indy100

186K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy